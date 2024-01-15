Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5

Create a new custom symbol based on average of Multiple arbitrary symbols (for MT5) An Expert Advisor (EA) used to create custom symbol by averaging multiple input symbols (e.g. EURUSD and GBPUSD) and provide real-time updates. This is an MT4 "offline" chart equivalent which is very simple to use. You can attach any MT5 compatible indicator or template to this new symbol and perform your technical analysis. You can back-test any EA on this new custom symbol in strategy tester. for example y