H4 Supersignal
- Teofil Creanga
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Welcome to my page.
- The H4 Supersignal indicator is created for the H4 timeframe.
- The indicator does not repaint.
- It can be tried on other timeframes.
- It works on all currency pairs.
- Bollinger Bands (60, 2) or moving averages (60 Smoothed) can be attached to the chart as a visual aid.
- Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows in accordance with the blue and red trend lines.
Good luck!