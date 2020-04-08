H4 Supersignal





Welcome to my page.





- The H4 Supersignal indicator is created for the H4 timeframe.





- The indicator does not repaint.





- It can be tried on other timeframes.





- It works on all currency pairs.





- Bollinger Bands (60, 2) or moving averages (60 Smoothed) can be attached to the chart as a visual aid.





- Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows in accordance with the blue and red trend lines.





Good luck!