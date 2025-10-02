H4 Scalping

H4 - Scalping

- This indicator has a high earning potential and is created for the H4 timeframe, but can also be used on higher timeframes.

- The indicator does not repaint and works on all currency pairs.

- With the help of moving averages or other preferred indicators, losses can be minimized.

- Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows.

- I have noticed that exits of 30 pips with Stop Loss of 30 pips give good results.
Or exits at crossings of moving averages 5 and 36 LWMA.

Good luck!
Altri dall’autore
H4 Supersignal
Teofil Creanga
Indicatori
H4 Supersignal Welcome to my page. - The H4 Supersignal indicator is created for the H4 timeframe. - The indicator does not repaint. - It can be tried on other timeframes. - It works on all currency pairs. - Bollinger Bands (60, 2) or moving averages (60 Smoothed) can be attached to the chart as a visual aid. - Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows in accordance with the blue and red trend lines. Good luck!
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione