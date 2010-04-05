



🧩 Title:

ClosePanel MT5 — Instant Order Management from the Chart

📄 Description:

ClosePanel MT5 is a convenient utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to instantly close orders directly from the chart using three intuitive buttons. Perfect for manual traders who need to react quickly to market changes and manage risk without unnecessary clicks.

🔧 Key Features:

🔘 Close All Orders — instantly closes all open positions and pending orders

— instantly closes all open positions and pending orders ✅ Close Profitable Orders — closes only trades with positive profit

— closes only trades with positive profit ❌ Close Losing Orders — closes only trades with negative profit

— closes only trades with negative profit 🔁 Retry Mechanism — up to 4 retry attempts with delay if broker execution fails

— up to 4 retry attempts with delay if broker execution fails 🖥️ Graphical Interface — buttons are displayed directly on the chart, easy to access and use

— buttons are displayed directly on the chart, easy to access and use ⚙️ Flexible Settings — customize button position, size, retry count, and delay

🚀 Installation & Usage:

After purchase, the compiled file ClosePanel.ex5 is automatically installed into your MetaTrader 5 terminal and will appear under:

Navigator → Expert Advisors

To use the utility, simply drag ClosePanel MT5 onto any chart.

Once loaded, three buttons will appear on the chart:

Close All Orders

Close Profitable Orders

Close Losing Orders

Click the desired button to instantly close the corresponding orders across all symbols — regardless of which chart the EA is attached to.

📌 Compatibility:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Utility (Expert Advisor)

Language: MQL5

Supported: All brokers, all account types

Symbols: All currency pairs, CFDs, metals, and crypto

🧠 Benefits:

Instant reaction to market conditions

Convenient manual portfolio management

Ideal for scalpers, intraday, and news traders

No indicators or external libraries required

Works on all account types (real and demo)











