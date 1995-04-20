QV2 Histogram
- Indicatori
- Joao Marcilio
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Qv² Histogram - Indicator developed for traders with advanced experience. This indicator has two purposes:
1-) Identify price normality patterns (green color)
2-) Identify abnormal price patterns “outliers” (red color)
======================================================================================================================================
Interpretation for trades in start trend:
Histogram (Green color) crossing the zero line upside - uptrend.
Histogram (Green color) crossing the zero line downside - bearish trend.
======================================================================================================================================
Interpretation for trades at the end of the trend, looking for continuity or reversal “outliers”:
======================================================================================================================================
Note: Important: in this case, it is recommended to use other indicators to help in take decision between trend or reversal, I recommend my seller section where you can find other indicators to match the operation model chosen by you. Click here to learn more.
======================================================================================================================================
Histogram (red color) at positive Max Up (outlier signal)
• Top Outlier Signal = Possibility of bullish continuity
• Top Outlier Signal = Possibility of Bullish Reversal
======================================================================================================================================
Histogram (red color) in negative min down (outlier signal)
• Outlier Min Down Signal = Possibility of bearish continuation
• Outlier Min Down Signal = Bearish Reversal Possibility
======================================================================================================================================
Important note:
• This indicator use any timeframe.
• This indicator use any symbol.
======================================================================================================================================
Good trades!
Learn More click here