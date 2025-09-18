The Phoenix 100M EA is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want the power of institutional trading logic combined with smart money risk management. Built on advanced Order Block detection, trend confirmation filters, and dynamic trade management, this EA gives you precision entries, controlled risk, and consistent growth.

🔥 Key Features

✅ Smart Order Block Detection

Automatically identifies bullish and bearish order blocks with volume confirmation.

Uses EMA crossovers and trend validation for high-probability entries.

✅ Trend Filter (NEW)

Filters trades using a customizable EMA (default 50).

Option for strict trend mode (price must stay above/below EMA) or relaxed mode (EMA direction only).

✅ Advanced Risk Management

Risk per trade (% of balance).

Portfolio-wide maximum risk cap.

Maximum concurrent trades limit.

✅ Dynamic Trade Management

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit based on Risk:Reward ratio.

Break-even protection after customizable profit points.

Partial close at 1:1 RR (secure profits early).

Second partial close at 1.5:1 RR (lock more gains).

Enhanced Trailing Stop based on max profit achieved (minimizes giving profits back).

✅ Fully Customizable Settings

Risk % and R:R ratio.

Trailing stop and breakeven points.

Partial close percentages.

EMA sensitivity & trend filter options.

Magic number & trade comments.

🎯 How Phoenix 100M EA Trades

Detects order blocks (bullish/bearish) with volume validation. Confirms direction with EMA crossovers. Applies trend filter for extra safety. Opens trades at order blocks with dynamic lot sizing based on account balance. Manages trades automatically with break-even, trailing stop, and partial closes.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), and major indices.

Timeframes: M1 – 1H (scalping to swing trading).

Account Types: cent account spread recommended.

Risk Settings: Start with 1% risk per trade.





Broker : exness





Sensitive detection : 1





RTA period for lot calculation : 13





Enable partial close 1 and 2 : keep the both false





strict trend ( price must be above/ below EMA) : let it be that TRUE

📌 Why Choose Phoenix 100M EA?

✔ Combines institutional Order Block trading with retail risk management.

✔ Works in any market condition – trends, reversals, and consolidations.

✔ Fully autonomous – set once, let it trade for you.

✔ Ideal for both scalpers and swing traders.

✔ Developed with safety-first principles – balance growth with controlled drawdown.

⚠️ Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on demo before running live.

Use responsible risk management – recommended 1-2% risk per trade.

👉 With Phoenix 100M EA, you’re not just buying an Expert Advisor – you’re getting a complete automated trading system that adapts to market structure, protects your capital, and grows your account steadily.







