Phoenix 100M EA

Phoenix 100M EA 

The Phoenix 100M EA is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want the power of institutional trading logic combined with smart money risk management. Built on advanced Order Block detection, trend confirmation filters, and dynamic trade management, this EA gives you precision entries, controlled risk, and consistent growth.

🔥 Key Features

Smart Order Block Detection

  • Automatically identifies bullish and bearish order blocks with volume confirmation.

  • Uses EMA crossovers and trend validation for high-probability entries.

Trend Filter (NEW)

  • Filters trades using a customizable EMA (default 50).

  • Option for strict trend mode (price must stay above/below EMA) or relaxed mode (EMA direction only).

Advanced Risk Management

  • Risk per trade (% of balance).

  • Portfolio-wide maximum risk cap.

  • Maximum concurrent trades limit.

Dynamic Trade Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit based on Risk:Reward ratio.

  • Break-even protection after customizable profit points.

  • Partial close at 1:1 RR (secure profits early).

  • Second partial close at 1.5:1 RR (lock more gains).

  • Enhanced Trailing Stop based on max profit achieved (minimizes giving profits back).

Fully Customizable Settings

  • Risk % and R:R ratio.

  • Trailing stop and breakeven points.

  • Partial close percentages.

  • EMA sensitivity & trend filter options.

  • Magic number & trade comments.

🎯 How Phoenix 100M EA Trades

  1. Detects order blocks (bullish/bearish) with volume validation.

  2. Confirms direction with EMA crossovers.

  3. Applies trend filter for extra safety.

  4. Opens trades at order blocks with dynamic lot sizing based on account balance.

  5. Manages trades automatically with break-even, trailing stop, and partial closes.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), and major indices.

  • Timeframes: M1 – 1H (scalping to swing trading).

  • Account Types: cent account  spread recommended.

  • Risk Settings: Start with 1% risk per trade.

  • Broker :  exness

  • Sensitive detection : 1

  • RTA period for lot calculation : 13

  • Enable partial close 1 and 2 : keep the both false

  •  strict trend  ( price must be above/ below EMA) : let it be that TRUE

      📌 Why Choose Phoenix 100M EA?

      ✔ Combines institutional Order Block trading with retail risk management.
      ✔ Works in any market condition – trends, reversals, and consolidations.
      ✔ Fully autonomous – set once, let it trade for you.
      ✔ Ideal for both scalpers and swing traders.
      ✔ Developed with safety-first principles – balance growth with controlled drawdown.

      ⚠️ Important Notes

      • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

      • Always test on demo before running live.

      • Use responsible risk management – recommended 1-2% risk per trade.

      👉 With Phoenix 100M EA, you’re not just buying an Expert Advisor – you’re getting a complete automated trading system that adapts to market structure, protects your capital, and grows your account steadily.



      Prodotti consigliati
      VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
      Joshua Adeyemo
      Experts
      VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
      AO Trade
      Ka Lok Louis Wong
      Experts
      Il sistema di trading AO è specificamente progettato per il trading di tendenza, utilizzando i tempi di asta o di notizie come punti di riferimento per confrontarli con altri tempi di ordine specifici al fine di anticipare le tendenze di mercato. **Tutti i parametri temporali utilizzati nell'EA si basano sull'orario del tuo terminale. I diversi broker possono operare in fusi orari GMT differenti, il che può variare ulteriormente a causa degli aggiustamenti legati all'ora legale.** **Assicurati
      Wave Seeker
      Gilbert Angoya Musakala
      Experts
      CAUTION: Wave Seeker operates optimally only on live market data. Due to its highly advanced integration with real-time APIs and AI-driven logic, traditional strategy testing may not accurately represent its real-world functionality or results. Introducing Wave Seeker — The Pinnacle of Intelligent Market Insight Step into a new frontier of trading innovation with Wave Seeker , a groundbreaking expert advisor engineered with precision, driven by deep-market understanding, and tailored for serious
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.97 (281)
      Experts
      Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
      Centage
      Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
      Utilità
      Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
      Prop Dominus
      Abigail Stacey Kimani
      Experts
      **Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
      NanoTrade Pro
      Vadim Podoprigora
      Experts
      NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
      Synthesis X Neural EA
      Thanaporn Sungthong
      Experts
      Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
      Shooting Target MT5
      Chui Yu Lui
      Experts
      /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
      Martingale EA Trading Forex
      Ba Tinh Ho
      Experts
      IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
      Gold Trend Swing
      Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 per l'introduzione, aumenterà di 100 al mese fino a raggiungere $1298 Bot di trading automatizzato per XAUUSD (ORO). Collega questo bot ai tuoi grafici XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 e lascialo operare automaticamente con una strategia comprovata! Progettato per i trader che cercano un'automazione semplice ma efficiente, questo bot esegue operazioni in base a una combinazione di indicatori tecnici e andamento dei prezzi, ottimizzato per spread bassi e m
      Black Cat FX
      Prama Shellaerinda
      Experts
      BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
      Prism Ultimate Pro
      VALU VENTURES LTD
      Experts
      Prism Ultimate Pro Edition - AI Strategy Manager Professional Trading Suite with 100+ Advanced Strategies & AI Performance Management LIMITED TIME OFFERS First 10 Sales: $90 Next 50 Sales: $199 Regular Price: $499 Complete Strategy Arsenal This EA includes a comprehensive library of over 100 distinct trading strategies, categorized for maximum effectiveness. The arsenal covers a vast range of market approaches, including: High-Frequency & Scalping: Micro-scalping, session-based breakouts, and g
      CobWeb Ultimate Pro MT5
      Abubakar Abu Saidu
      Experts
      Presentazione di CobWeb Ultimate Pro: il consulente esperto più avanzato e completo per il trading decennale Descrizione: CobWeb Ultimate Pro è il culmine di oltre 10 anni di sviluppo di consulenti esperti e una vasta esperienza di trading. Questo EA all'avanguardia combina più di 10 strategie, ognuna meticolosamente progettata e ottimizzata. Con una serie di sofisticate tecniche di trading e metodologie di analisi, CobWeb Ultimate Pro offre ai trader un vantaggio senza precedenti nel dinamico
      BB vector dynamics robot
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      Experts
      BBVectorDynamics_Robot is an innovative trading advisor specifically designed for volatile markets. Based on unique algorithms for analyzing market forces and identifying imbalances between buyers and sellers, this advisor helps you make precise and well-considered decisions in the trading process. Main features of the bb vector dynamics_robot advisor: Calculation of dynamic vectors. System determines the differences between the extreme price values and smoothed averages over a specified perio
      EagleFX
      Youssef Wajih Saeed I Said It Here
      Utilità
      Sintesi EagleFX è un Expert Advisor (EA) completamente automatizzato per MetaTrader 5, che esegue 24/7 strategie di trading algoritmico ad alta precisione su più strumenti. Elimina le emozioni dalle decisioni, sottopone ogni segnale a rigorosi backtest, adatta dinamicamente i parametri di rischio e sfrutta moduli di memoria ispirati al machine learning per raffinare costantemente le prestazioni. Esecuzione continua e priva di emozioni Monitoraggio costante dei prezzi ed esecuzione immediata de
      Trend Trader EME
      SASA MIJIN
      Experts
      Trend Trader is an intelligent, fully automated EA. It's combining Institutional Levels (for stop loss and profit targets), and 3 indicators for buy and sell signal at same time. When 3 indicators agree with each other for trend, or changing trend, EA will open position, stop loss will be set on last low, or high, depending on direction, and targets profit are made on levels (on default settings, you can change it). Indicators its using are Expert Market Edge (custom made indicator  https://www.
      SmartConcept
      Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
      Experts
      SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation Works Only For gold XAUUSD The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points. Key Features: Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects
      Flex Gold System
      Pirasingh Jiachanont
      Experts
      Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
      Prism Breakout Pro
      VALU VENTURES LTD
      Experts
      Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
      FREE
      TrendFusion X
      Daniel Mandachi
      Experts
      TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
      NeuroForex
      Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
      Experts
      Consulente esperto per il trading con reti neurali profonde che si addestrano tramite apprendimento automatico, fino a 1.512 metriche ponderate per ogni simbolo, man mano che il mercato progredisce. Funziona su vari simboli Forex e intervalli di tempo e, deselezionando i simboli e gli intervalli di tempo, può anche essere impostato sul grafico corrente sul suo simbolo e intervallo di tempo. Può essere configurato per coppie diverse e su ogni grafico può essere gestita una rete neurale diversa. È
      Good Wheel Pro MT5
      Zhi Quan Xiao
      Experts
      Good Wheel Pro uses the idea of combining trend and shock to intervene in the market when the trend starts , and it can close the order if it detects that the trend is most likely to reverse. Which is applicable to multiple currency pairs. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect three currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M1 Features: > One Chart Setup: you need only one chart to trade al
      Rapid X
      Tatiana Savkevych
      Experts
      Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
      Volume and Doji Strategy
      Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
      Experts
      The "Visa + Doji Strategy EA" is a concept in automated trading that combines the principles of Visa and Doji candlestick patterns in its algorithm. Here's a detailed description: Visa Component**: This part of the strategy utilizes an analogy to the Visa payment system, symbolizing fast, reliable, and global transactions. In trading terms, it represents swift entry and exit points in the market, identifying opportunities with high potential and minimal delay. The Visa component may use indicat
      PipPro
      Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
      Experts
      PipPro è un potente, intelligente e personalizzabile robot di trading progettato per operazioni di trading ad alta precisione. Integrando due medie mobili degli oscillatori per gli ingressi, modelli di candele, Bande di Bollinger e l'indicatore Stocastico per le uscite, garantisce un approccio sistematico e basato sui dati al trading. Con gestione del rischio integrata, esecuzione automatica degli ordini e funzionalità personalizzabili, PipPro è ideale per i trader che cercano di migliorare le p
      Crypto Statistical Arbitrage
      Themichl LLC
      Experts
      This Expert Advisor uses statistical arbitrage to trade cryptocurrency pairs (e.g., BTCUSD & ETHUSD). It identifies mispricings and executes trades based on deviations from historical correlations. The EA employs mean reversion, pair trading, and cointegration analysis. It features advanced risk management, including dynamic position sizing, ATR-based stop-loss/take-profit, equity protection, and drawdown limits. It also includes smart order handling, real-time position verification, and statis
      CRT Master Theory
      VALU VENTURES LTD
      Experts
      CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
      TrendWave Navigator
      Michael Kolawole Shodimu
      Experts
      Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
      Burning London
      Magma Software Solutions UG
      Experts
      Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      Argos Fury
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
      Axonshift EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (17)
      Experts
      AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
      Quantum Baron
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (32)
      Experts
      Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
      ARIA Connector EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4.93 (14)
      Experts
      Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (477)
      Experts
      Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.75 (118)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Quantum Bitcoin EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.95 (118)
      Experts
      Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
      Burning Grid
      Magma Software Solutions UG
      4.54 (26)
      Experts
      Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (23)
      Experts
      IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
      AlphaCore X
      Arseny Potyekhin
      3.69 (26)
      Experts
      AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
      Stock Indexes EA MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.78 (18)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
      Bomber Corporation EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.42 (12)
      Experts
      Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
      Swing Master EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.78 (67)
      Experts
      Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
      Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.5 (131)
      Experts
      The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.93 (43)
      Experts
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.2 (86)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (23)
      Experts
      Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
      Aura Neuron MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.79 (48)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
      AiQ
      William Brandon Autry
      4.84 (32)
      Experts
      Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
      FastWay EA
      PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
      5 (5)
      Experts
      FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
      MultiWay EA
      PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
      5 (14)
      Experts
      MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.38 (45)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
      Quantum StarMan
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.91 (103)
      Experts
      Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
      Dynamic Pips MT5
      Thi Thu Ha Hoang
      5 (4)
      Experts
      ️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno   sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump   ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di   dazi doganali su larga scala   che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente   sono aumentate — recentemente tra   Israele e Iran   — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La
      Prometheus MT5
      Evgenii Aksenov
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
      The Infinity EA MT5
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.71 (56)
      Experts
      Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su int
      Pips Maven
      Andriy Sydoruk
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
      Crude Oil Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (12)
      Experts
      The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      5 (1)
      Experts
      HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
      Filtro:
      Nessuna recensione
      Rispondi alla recensione