Take direct control of your trading automation. Stop trading with inflexible 'black box' robots and step into the pilot's seat with Nexus Guardian AI.

Nexus Guardian AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed for the tactical trader who demands control. It is not just another simple EA; it is a command centre that lives directly on your chart, allowing you to manage every aspect of your trading with a single click, without ever opening the settings window.

The core of the Guardian is a powerful recovery-grid engine, but with a crucial difference: you are always in command.

Your On-Chart Command Centre

The intuitive on-chart panel is the heart of the Guardian. From this "Nexus," you can execute complex commands instantly:

START / STOP EA: Arm or disarm the entire system with one click.

BUY / SELL Buttons: In Simple Mode, you decide the direction. Initiate a new trading sequence whenever you see an opportunity.

Strategy Buttons (S1, S2, S3): Switch between three pre-defined trading strategies on-the-fly to adapt to changing market aggression.

Logic (SIMPLE / SMART): Instantly toggle between manual and fully-automatic decision-making.

HEDGE & REPEAT: Activate advanced management modes like reversing a sequence or auto-restarting on profit.

CLOSE ALL: Instantly liquidate all open positions managed by the EA, securing profits or cutting losses.

Dual Operating Modes: You Choose How to Trade

1. SIMPLE Mode (You are the Pilot):

This mode is built for the discretionary trader. You perform your market analysis, and when you're ready, you tell the Guardian which direction to trade by clicking BUY or SELL. The EA then takes over, executing and managing the entire trade sequence based on your chosen strategy (S1, S2, or S3) until the basket is closed. You make the strategic calls; the Guardian handles the flawless execution.

2. SMART Mode (Intelligent Automation):

Unleash the full power of the "AI" engine. When you activate SMART mode, the Guardian analyzes the market for you. It calculates real-time volatility and analyzes the current price position within key historical ranges. Based on this data, it automatically selects the optimal strategy and can initiate trades on its own, all while you watch.

Key Features at Your Fingertips

Adaptive Strategy Control: Instantly switch between strategies optimized for Low, Medium, or High volatility.

Instrument Profiles: A dedicated button allows you to toggle between optimized volatility settings for Forex or Metals (like Gold).

Built-in Risk Management: The EA includes essential Max Drawdown and Equity Protection features to help safeguard your capital and funded accounts.

Strategic Application: Trading Support & Resistance Zones

Nexus Guardian AI excels when applied to a classic and powerful trading methodology: trading between key support and resistance levels.

The EA is designed to help you automate this strategy. You can define your trading range by setting the Take Profit and Stop Loss parameters to align with nearby S/R zones. In this approach, a successful breakout from one level can be configured to automatically target the next corresponding support or resistance level.

This methodology assumes that these key levels occur at somewhat regular intervals, a characteristic that can vary between different symbols and timeframes. We highly recommend that you analyze your preferred chart to identify these zones before configuring the EA's parameters for optimal performance.

IMPORTANT: Nexus Guardian AI utilizes a grid-averaging methodology. This is an advanced trading style that carries inherent risks. It is essential that you understand this methodology and perform thorough testing in the demo to find settings that match your personal risk tolerance. This is a professional tool for serious traders who value control.