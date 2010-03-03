Not your average Moving Averages
- Experts
- Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Not Your Average Moving Average is a powerful yet refined trend-following Expert Advisor that trades based on moving average crossovers, intelligently filtered by ADX to avoid low-momentum markets. Built for traders who want precision trend entries and robust risk management, this EA brings both flexibility and discipline to your charts.
Strategy Logic:
MA Crossover System: The EA enters long or short positions when the Fast Moving Average crosses above or below the Slow Moving Average — a classic and time-proven trend-following approach.
ADX Trend Filter: To avoid false signals in choppy markets, trades are only taken if the ADX value exceeds a user-defined cutoff, confirming a strong trend is in place.
Inputs Explained:
EA Setup
Timeframe – Choose the timeframe the EA uses for indicator calculations (e.g., M15, H1, H4).
ADX Period – Number of bars used to calculate ADX (e.g., 12).
ADX Cutoff – Minimum ADX value for trade signals to be valid. Ensures that trades only occur in trending markets (e.g., 20).
Moving Averages
Slow MA Type / Period – Defines the type (e.g., SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA) and length of the slow moving average.
Fast MA Type / Period – Defines the type and length of the fast moving average used to trigger entries.
Risk Management
Lot Size – Fixed size for each trade (e.g., 0.1 lots).
Take Profit (percent decimal) – Target profit in percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.01 = 1% TP).
Stop Loss (percent decimal) – Stop loss in percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.005 = 0.5% SL).
Drawdown Protection – EA stops trading when drawdown exceeds this percentage of the balance (e.g., 0.5 = 50% max drawdown).
Positive Risk-Reward Enforcement – Ensures take profit is greater than stop loss. Helps maintain a favorable R:R ratio (> 1:1), which is crucial for long-term profitability.
Safety and Discipline Built In:
🚫 No trading in weak trends thanks to ADX filtering.
⚖️ No negative R:R setups allowed — a safeguard for strategic consistency.
🔒 Drawdown guard ensures the EA stops if equity drops below a safe threshold.
Perfect For:
- Traders who want MA-based automation with intelligent filters
- Live trading with structured risk protocols
Strategy testing with strict risk-reward logic
Avoiding overtrading in sideways markets
If you’re a fan of classic moving average systems, but want smarter entries and tighter control, Not Your Average Moving Average lives up to its name.