PropScalpX EA
- Experts
- Bakytzhan Aigelov
- Versione: 2.32
- Aggiornato: 21 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
PropScalpX EA - Professional Prop Firm Challenge Solver
🏆 Pass Prop Firm Challenges with Confidence
PropScalpX is a sophisticated scalping EA specifically engineered to pass prop firm challenges and maintain funded accounts. Successfully tested with major prop firms including FTMO, 5%ers, and compatible with virtually any prop firm's rules.
⚡ Core Strategy
- Intelligent Breakout Scalping: Identifies key support/resistance levels using advanced price action analysis
- Pending Order System: Places strategic BuyStop/SellStop orders at optimal entry points
- Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Default M5 timeframe with customizable options
- Auto-Adapting: Automatically adjusts to different market conditions and symbol specifications
🛡️ Prop Firm Compliance Features
Advanced Drawdown Protection
- Daily Drawdown Limit Control (Default: 5%)
- Weekly Drawdown Management (Default: 10%)
- Monthly Drawdown Protection (Default: 15%)
- Maximum Total Drawdown Safety (Default: 20%)
- Real-time equity monitoring with visual panel display
Risk Management Excellence
- Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade
- Multiple lot sizing methods:
- Fixed lots
- Percentage of Balance
- Percentage of Equity
- Percentage of Free Margin
- No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging
- One trade per signal direction
📊 Advanced Features
4 Trailing Stop Methods
- Basic point-based trailing
- Previous candle Low/High based
- Moving Average based
- Ichimoku Tenkan-sen based
Smart Filters
- News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before high-impact news events
- RSI Filter: Avoids overextended market conditions
- Moving Average Filter: Trades only in favorable trend conditions
- Trading Hours Filter: Customizable trading sessions
- Day Filter: Choose specific trading days
Two System Types
- Pip-Based: Fixed pip values for all parameters
- Percentage-Based: Dynamic adjustment based on price percentages
📈 Professional Dashboard
Real-time statistics panel showing:
- Daily/Weekly/Monthly/All-time P&L
- Current drawdown levels
- Equity high watermarks
- Account performance metrics
- Filter status indicators
✅ Why Choose PropScalpX?
- ✓ Proven Track Record: Successfully passed multiple prop firm challenges
- ✓ Safe & Consistent: No dangerous money management techniques
- ✓ Fully Automated: Set and forget operation
- ✓ Customizable: Extensive parameters to match your prop firm rules
- ✓ Smart Protection: Dynamic stop level management prevents order errors
- ✓ Clean Code: Optimized for validation and live trading
📋 What's Included
- PropScalpX EA v2.31 (.ex5 file)
- Recommended settings for major prop firms
- Quick start guide
- Free lifetime updates
- Email support
💡 Recommended Settings
- For Conservative Trading: Risk 1-2% per trade
- For Aggressive Challenges: Risk 3-5% per trade
- News Filter: Always ON for prop firms
- Trading Hours: 07:00-21:00 Server Time (adjustable)
🎯 Perfect For
- Traders taking prop firm challenges
- Funded account management
- Conservative automated trading
- Risk-conscious investors
- Both beginners and professionals
⚠️ Important Notes
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Please test on demo before live trading
- Ensure your prop firm allows EA trading
- Check compatibility with your broker's trading conditions
Start your journey to becoming a funded trader today with PropScalpX EA!