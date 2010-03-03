PropScalpX EA

🏆 Pass Prop Firm Challenges with Confidence

PropScalpX is a sophisticated scalping EA specifically engineered to pass prop firm challenges and maintain funded accounts. Successfully tested with major prop firms including FTMO, 5%ers, and compatible with virtually any prop firm's rules.

⚡ Core Strategy

Intelligent Breakout Scalping : Identifies key support/resistance levels using advanced price action analysis

: Identifies key support/resistance levels using advanced price action analysis Pending Order System : Places strategic BuyStop/SellStop orders at optimal entry points

: Places strategic BuyStop/SellStop orders at optimal entry points Multi-Timeframe Compatible : Default M5 timeframe with customizable options

: Default M5 timeframe with customizable options Auto-Adapting: Automatically adjusts to different market conditions and symbol specifications

🛡️ Prop Firm Compliance Features

Advanced Drawdown Protection

Daily Drawdown Limit Control (Default: 5%)

Weekly Drawdown Management (Default: 10%)

Monthly Drawdown Protection (Default: 15%)

Maximum Total Drawdown Safety (Default: 20%)

Real-time equity monitoring with visual panel display

Risk Management Excellence

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

Multiple lot sizing methods: Fixed lots Percentage of Balance Percentage of Equity Percentage of Free Margin

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging

One trade per signal direction

📊 Advanced Features

4 Trailing Stop Methods

Basic point-based trailing Previous candle Low/High based Moving Average based Ichimoku Tenkan-sen based

Smart Filters

News Filter : Automatically pauses trading before high-impact news events

: Automatically pauses trading before high-impact news events RSI Filter : Avoids overextended market conditions

: Avoids overextended market conditions Moving Average Filter : Trades only in favorable trend conditions

: Trades only in favorable trend conditions Trading Hours Filter : Customizable trading sessions

: Customizable trading sessions Day Filter: Choose specific trading days

Two System Types

Pip-Based : Fixed pip values for all parameters

: Fixed pip values for all parameters Percentage-Based: Dynamic adjustment based on price percentages

📈 Professional Dashboard

Real-time statistics panel showing:

Daily/Weekly/Monthly/All-time P&L

Current drawdown levels

Equity high watermarks

Account performance metrics

Filter status indicators

✅ Why Choose PropScalpX?

✓ Proven Track Record : Successfully passed multiple prop firm challenges

: Successfully passed multiple prop firm challenges ✓ Safe & Consistent : No dangerous money management techniques

: No dangerous money management techniques ✓ Fully Automated : Set and forget operation

: Set and forget operation ✓ Customizable : Extensive parameters to match your prop firm rules

: Extensive parameters to match your prop firm rules ✓ Smart Protection : Dynamic stop level management prevents order errors

: Dynamic stop level management prevents order errors ✓ Clean Code: Optimized for validation and live trading

📋 What's Included

PropScalpX EA v2.31 (.ex5 file)

Recommended settings for major prop firms

Quick start guide

Free lifetime updates

Email support

💡 Recommended Settings

For Conservative Trading : Risk 1-2% per trade

: Risk 1-2% per trade For Aggressive Challenges : Risk 3-5% per trade

: Risk 3-5% per trade News Filter : Always ON for prop firms

: Always ON for prop firms Trading Hours: 07:00-21:00 Server Time (adjustable)

🎯 Perfect For

Traders taking prop firm challenges

Funded account management

Conservative automated trading

Risk-conscious investors

Both beginners and professionals

⚠️ Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Please test on demo before live trading

Ensure your prop firm allows EA trading

Check compatibility with your broker's trading conditions

Start your journey to becoming a funded trader today with PropScalpX EA!