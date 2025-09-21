PropScalpX EA

PropScalpX EA - Professional Prop Firm Challenge Solver

🏆 Pass Prop Firm Challenges with Confidence

PropScalpX is a sophisticated scalping EA specifically engineered to pass prop firm challenges and maintain funded accounts. Successfully tested with major prop firms including FTMO, 5%ers, and compatible with virtually any prop firm's rules.

Core Strategy

  • Intelligent Breakout Scalping: Identifies key support/resistance levels using advanced price action analysis
  • Pending Order System: Places strategic BuyStop/SellStop orders at optimal entry points
  • Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Default M5 timeframe with customizable options
  • Auto-Adapting: Automatically adjusts to different market conditions and symbol specifications

🛡️ Prop Firm Compliance Features

Advanced Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Limit Control (Default: 5%)
  • Weekly Drawdown Management (Default: 10%)
  • Monthly Drawdown Protection (Default: 15%)
  • Maximum Total Drawdown Safety (Default: 20%)
  • Real-time equity monitoring with visual panel display

Risk Management Excellence

  • Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade
  • Multiple lot sizing methods:
    • Fixed lots
    • Percentage of Balance
    • Percentage of Equity
    • Percentage of Free Margin
  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging
  • One trade per signal direction

📊 Advanced Features

4 Trailing Stop Methods

  1. Basic point-based trailing
  2. Previous candle Low/High based
  3. Moving Average based
  4. Ichimoku Tenkan-sen based

Smart Filters

  • News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before high-impact news events
  • RSI Filter: Avoids overextended market conditions
  • Moving Average Filter: Trades only in favorable trend conditions
  • Trading Hours Filter: Customizable trading sessions
  • Day Filter: Choose specific trading days

Two System Types

  • Pip-Based: Fixed pip values for all parameters
  • Percentage-Based: Dynamic adjustment based on price percentages

📈 Professional Dashboard

Real-time statistics panel showing:

  • Daily/Weekly/Monthly/All-time P&L
  • Current drawdown levels
  • Equity high watermarks
  • Account performance metrics
  • Filter status indicators

Why Choose PropScalpX?

  • Proven Track Record: Successfully passed multiple prop firm challenges
  • Safe & Consistent: No dangerous money management techniques
  • Fully Automated: Set and forget operation
  • Customizable: Extensive parameters to match your prop firm rules
  • Smart Protection: Dynamic stop level management prevents order errors
  • Clean Code: Optimized for validation and live trading

📋 What's Included

  • PropScalpX EA v2.31 (.ex5 file)
  • Recommended settings for major prop firms
  • Quick start guide
  • Free lifetime updates
  • Email support

💡 Recommended Settings

  • For Conservative Trading: Risk 1-2% per trade
  • For Aggressive Challenges: Risk 3-5% per trade
  • News Filter: Always ON for prop firms
  • Trading Hours: 07:00-21:00 Server Time (adjustable)

🎯 Perfect For

  • Traders taking prop firm challenges
  • Funded account management
  • Conservative automated trading
  • Risk-conscious investors
  • Both beginners and professionals

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Please test on demo before live trading
  • Ensure your prop firm allows EA trading
  • Check compatibility with your broker's trading conditions

Start your journey to becoming a funded trader today with PropScalpX EA!


