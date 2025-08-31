Intelligent Grid Pro

Overview

Intelligent Grid Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for experienced traders who understand grid trading strategies. This advanced algorithmic system combines traditional grid methodology with intelligent risk management and automated position handling.

Core Features

Smart Entry System

  • Intelligent Signal Detection: Advanced market analysis for optimal entry timing
  • Market Timing: Built-in cooldown system prevents overtrading with configurable bar delays between entries
  • Unlimited Loop Management: Run multiple simultaneous trading loops for enhanced profit potential

Intelligent Position Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Progressive lot multiplication system starting from 0.01 lots
  • Flexible Grid Placement: Fully customizable grid spacing through input parameters
  • Position Recovery: Automatic detection and recovery of existing positions on EA restart

Advanced Risk Controls

  • Margin Management: Real-time margin calculation and lot size adjustment
  • Emergency Safeguards: Automatic order placement verification and retry mechanisms
  • Market Condition Monitoring: Continuous assessment of trading conditions

Profit Optimization

  • Multi-Target System: Profit targets scale with total lot exposure ($0.50 per 0.01 lot base)
  • Automatic Closure: Positions close automatically when profit targets are reached
  • PNL Monitoring: Real-time profit/loss tracking with caching for performance

Technical Specifications

Trading Parameters

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute) for precise entry timing
  • Grid Step: Fully customizable through input parameters
  • First Lot Size: 0.01 lots (normalized to broker requirements)
  • Lot Multiplier: 2.0x progression
  • Max Active Loops: Unlimited simultaneous strategies

Recommended Settings

Conservative Approach (Beginners)

  • Grid Step: 1000 points
  • Max Active Loops: 1 (focus on single strategy mastery)
  • Account Balance: Minimum $7,500 USD recommended

Advanced Trading

  • Multiple Loops: More loops = enhanced profit potential with proportionally higher risk per loop
  • Risk Management: Each additional loop increases overall account exposure
  • Balance Scaling: Increase account size proportionally with number of active loops

Safety Features

  • Market Hours Check: Prevents trading outside market sessions
  • Stops Level Compliance: Automatically adjusts pending orders to meet broker requirements
  • Duplicate Prevention: Prevents multiple orders at same price levels
  • Failed Order Recovery: Emergency order placement when pending orders are missing

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • XAUUSD (Gold/USD) trading pair access
  • Minimum account balance: $7,500 USD recommended for conservative single-loop trading
  • ECN/STP broker preferred for tight spreads
  • Stable internet connection for continuous monitoring
  • Advanced understanding of grid trading risks and margin management

Important Risk Warnings

Grid trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all traders.

Key Risks:

  • Trending Markets: Grid systems can accumulate large losses during strong directional moves
  • Margin Requirements: Multiple positions require significant margin, risking margin calls
  • Drawdown Potential: Extended losing streaks can result in substantial account drawdowns
  • Market Gaps: Weekend gaps or news events can bypass stop protections

Recommended Usage:

  • Use only on demo accounts until thoroughly tested
  • Start with minimum lot sizes and conservative settings
  • Monitor positions actively, especially during news events
  • Ensure sufficient account balance (10x+ the intended trading size)
  • Never risk money you cannot afford to lose

Target Users

This EA is designed for:

  • Experienced traders familiar with grid strategies
  • Users comfortable with algorithmic trading concepts
  • Traders with adequate capital for multiple position management
  • Those who can actively monitor and manage automated systems

Performance Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Grid trading systems can be profitable in ranging markets but may struggle significantly in trending conditions. Users should thoroughly backtest and forward test before live implementation.

Support & Updates

  • Comprehensive status monitoring and logging system
  • Built-in position recovery for system restarts
  • Regular monitoring recommended for optimal performance
  • Manual intervention capabilities for emergency situations

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade these products, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


