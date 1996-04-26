TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE

1. OVERVIEW

The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account.

Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open position. It displays this information in a clear, on-chart dashboard and can be configured to take protective actions automatically, such as closing high-risk trades.

This tool helps you to:

Visually understand the risk level of your active trades.

Identify when positions are trading against a strong market trend.

Protect your account from sudden, volatile market moves.

Enforce a maximum floating drawdown limit.

2. HOW RISK IS CALCULATED

The EA calculates a risk score for each position on a scale of 0 to 100. This score is determined by a weighted average of five key market factors:

Trend Strength (25% weight): Measures how consistently the price is staying on one side of a Moving Average on the 5-minute (M5) chart. A strong, confirmed trend is considered less risky if your trade is aligned with it.

H4 Momentum (25% weight): Looks for large, consecutive candles on the 4-hour (H4) chart. Two or more large candles in the same direction signal a potentially over-extended and risky market.

Price Speed (20% weight): Calculates the current price movement in pips per hour. Abnormally high speed indicates volatility and increased risk.

Volume Spikes (15% weight): Detects unusual spikes in trading volume on the M5 chart, which can precede sharp reversals or volatile moves.

Pullback Time (15% weight): Measures how long the market has been moving in one direction without a significant pullback. A market that hasn't had a correction for a long time is at higher risk of a sharp reversal.

The final risk score is then adjusted based on the position's direction relative to the M5 trend.

Positions trading with the trend have their risk score significantly reduced .

Positions trading against the trend have their risk score significantly increased.

The score is then categorized into three simple levels: LOW, MEDIUM, and HIGH.

3. THE DASHBOARD

The EA displays a dashboard on the top-left corner of your chart.

Trend: Shows the current M5 trend direction (BULLISH/BEARISH/SIDEWAYS) and its strength percentage.

Speed: Displays the current price speed in pips per hour.

H4 Momentum: Shows the risk percentage from the H4 momentum analysis.

Drawdown: The total floating profit/loss for all monitored positions in your account's currency.

Open Positions: Lists each monitored position, showing its type (BUY/SELL), ticket number, current profit, and its calculated risk level (LOW, MED, HIGH). The color corresponds to the risk level (Green = Low, Yellow = Medium, Red = High).

Action: Provides a clear, color-coded recommendation based on the highest risk detected among your positions.

4. INPUT SETTINGS EXPLAINED

These are the settings you can configure when you attach the EA to a chart.

MonitoredMagic

What it does: This is the most important setting. The EA will only monitor trades that have this specific magic number.

How to use it: Set this to the exact magic number of the trading robot whose trades you want this utility to manage.

AutoCloseLevel

What it does: Determines the level of automation for closing risky trades.

Options: AUTO_CLOSE_DISABLED : The EA will only display risks and recommendations on the dashboard but will never close a trade automatically based on its risk score. AUTO_CLOSE_HIGH : The EA will automatically close any position whose risk level becomes HIGH . AUTO_CLOSE_MED_HIGH : The EA will automatically close any position whose risk level is MEDIUM or HIGH .



MaxDrawdownUSD

What it does: Acts as an account-level equity protector for the monitored trades. If the total floating loss (drawdown) of all monitored positions combined reaches this value, the EA will immediately close all of them.

How to use it: Enter a positive value (e.g., 25.0 for $25). To disable this feature, set it to 0.

RefreshSeconds

What it does: Sets the update frequency for the dashboard and all risk calculations.

How to use it: A value of 1 (second) provides the best responsiveness, which is crucial for the catastrophic move detection. Higher values are less resource-intensive but also less responsive.

PipsPerHour

What it does: Defines what the EA considers a "dangerous" speed of price movement. This value is used as a benchmark in the price speed component of the risk calculation.

How to use it: Set a threshold in pips. If the market movement exceeds this speed, the risk score will increase. The default is 50.

CatastrophicPointsM1

What it does: An emergency stop-loss feature. It measures the number of points the price moves against a position on the 1-minute chart. If the price suddenly moves against a trade by this amount, the EA will immediately close that single position.

How to use it: The value is in points, not pips. 75 points is equal to 7.5 pips on a standard 5-digit broker. This is designed to protect against flash crashes or sudden news spikes.

MAperiod

What it does: The period of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) used on the M5 chart to determine the primary trend direction and strength.

How to use it: The default is 20, which is a common short-to-medium term trend indicator. You can adjust this to match your trading strategy's trend definition.

VolumeMultiplier