The Symbol Cycler and Object Sync Tool

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful utility designed to streamline the management of multiple charts in MetaTrader 5. It allows you to group charts together and control them simultaneously, saving you time and improving your workflow.

Multi-Chart Syncing: Create "Sync Groups" by assigning the same SyncGroupID to multiple charts. All charts in a group act as one, allowing you to change their symbols and sync objects across them instantly.

Custom Symbol Cycling: Forget manually changing symbols on each chart. Define your own custom list of tickers and cycle through them effortlessly on all grouped charts using your keyboard's Up and Down Arrow Keys.

One-Click Object Synchronization: Draw your technical analysis (trendlines, rectangles, Fibonacci retracements, etc.) on one chart. With a single click of the "SYNC GROUP" button, you can instantly clone all your drawings to every other chart in the same sync group.

Candle Information Tool: Quickly see the Open, High, Low, and Close (OHLC) data for any candle. You can configure this to appear when you either hover your mouse over a candle or click on it. The information is displayed neatly in the top-left corner of the chart.