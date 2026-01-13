Super Trend MT5 Indicator

MT5 Super Trend Indicator is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify market direction, trend reversals, and high-probability buy & sell opportunities with clear visual signals and alerts.

The indicator is based on an adaptive SuperTrend algorithm, enhanced with volatility analysis and multi-timeframe confirmation, helping traders stay on the right side of the market with confidence.

Key Features

✔ Accurate SuperTrend Logic

Automatically detects bullish and bearish trends based on price and volatility.

✔ Clear Buy & Sell Arrow Signals

Non-repainting arrows appear only after candle close, reducing false signals.

✔ Dynamic Trend Lines

Trend lines automatically adjust to changing market volatility.

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Table (MTF)

Instant overview of trend direction across multiple timeframes on one chart.

✔ Advanced Alerts System

Popup alerts

Email alerts

Push notifications (MT5 mobile)

✔ Non-Repainting Indicator

Signals are confirmed only on closed candles.

✔ Fully Customizable

Adjust sensitivity, colors, arrows, alerts, and displayed timeframes.

✔ Fast & Lightweight

Optimized for smooth performance on all MT4 brokers and symbols.

Trading Logic

Buy Signal

SuperTrend changes to bullish

Buy arrow appears after candle close

Trend confirmation from higher timeframes recommended

Sell Signal

SuperTrend changes to bearish

Sell arrow appears after candle close

Use MTF table for additional confirmation

Works best with proper risk management and basic price action confirmation.

Input Parameters

Trend Sensitivity

Bullish & Bearish Colors

Arrow Display (On / Off)

Alert Settings (Popup / Email / Push)

Multi-Timeframe Table Options

Suitable Markets

✔ Forex

✔ Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Indices

✔ Crypto CFDs

✔ All Timeframes (M1 – MN1)

Why MT5 Super Trend Indicator?

This indicator is built for traders who want clean charts, reliable trend signals, and professional-level usability without unnecessary complexity.