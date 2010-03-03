NOTE : I CONSIDER THIS AS A FAILED PRODUCT THATS WHY I MADE IT CHEAP, TSK. TSK. A DISAPOINTMENT PROJECT.





Hello Everyone,





As much as we don’t want to share this AE, however, we dont have capital.





ABOUT US





In 2018, I founded Zrsmyley (Zero Risk, Smile).

I am a trader not by financial stuff, but rather by trading multiple game accounts to a higher one, then selling them when the time was right. Though it only lasted for 2 years as gamers were facing reality and don't have the golden time to play. As for me, whose primary source of income was only trading game accounts, I lost clients day after another. In order for me to keep my earning, I searched everywhere until ads of Financial Trading popped up.





Let’s be honest, everyone tried trading with all their might but still couldn’t see progress. So did I.

I poured it in ... Learning to Earn, as what Guro says.

I followed so many guros and observed them. Sad to say, many were just for show. I’ve been trying for this, or should I say "we"?. I traded with all my might. Eventually, I got stuck. For what reason, you may ask?





I got stuck from low capital. Even though I can confidently say I’m profitable, what can it do if it cannot feed you?





I know most of you here already want to give up but couldn’t, because you’re too far along to stop. I know our discipline was at the very bottom . I was the same or way worse. I tried to find a different approach without going backwards and just kept moving forward with uncertainty, until I found Automation.





I got too excited since this can solve my lack of discipline , my lack of steady emotion , my lack of consistency . So I studied this thing. I invested in this even though I only had the bare minimum device that was enough to run something. Eventually, after 3 years, I made this ... the fruit of my effort. It took me long enough as I needed to prioritize my survival.





Then what’s the point that I am here?, you already found the answer yet you are here. Sounds weird, right? You may or may not understand this. However, the sole reason was mentioned at the very beginning of this story ... the lack of capital.









Let's Begin









ABOUT VERA





Vera understands us. It was made not just for big daddies but also for us who are at risk of extinction.





Vera uses a grid, if you're familiar with Mirtingle, DCA, Hedge Grid. then Vera might be for you, you can decide on just any of these grid or make it hybrid.





Vera doesn't end the fun on just that, it has various risk management that can help you. it has MA indicator that you might need for confluence.





Vera can do types of trading that you like, such as scalping, day trade, swing, etc. with the correct combination of inputs you will see prosperity otherwise be prepare for disaster.





Vera did not fail or expectations, as we have tried so many combinations with the right management you will see progress. we recommend you to check out our telegram updates we pinned 3 input settings for 3 types of trading.









RISK MANAGEMENT





we know you are aware about risk management.

we zrsmyley LLC, offer you a free knowledge about this as we do not allowed complains from sugar honey iced tea people unless its a bug on Vera.





As you can see on the tester the initial deposit was unaffordable by most, we are confident in Vera. however it is required to use a huge capital, that's why we from zrsmyley LLC advice you to use a cent account. in this scenario you will be able to shoulder drawdowns, we also recommend to use some of the available risk management and filters. as it'll help you make the finest combinations that matches your tolerance.





however we do not prohibit you from not using cent if you're trusting much on Vera. we just making sure that you are aware about managing your belongings.





we consider Vera as a failure project, as it requires huge capital just like DCA, because the key to success on this strategy is "CAPITAL".





if you're a professional trader you will understand us instantly.









STRATEGY





grid is designed from where the current price may be, depending on the gap if price decide to tap either top or bottom gird it'll immediately place opposite pending on the previous grid.





Example:

140 - BUY STOP

120 - BUY STOP

100 - SELL/BUY ORDER

80 - SELL STOP

60 - SELL STOP





if you decide to filter out with MA indicators, if the MA is trending below or above then all grid will only place pending stop and limit on the gird.





additionally if you add range filter, if the MA indicators is flat or the market itself is flat. Vera will just minimize risk and will be cautious in placing orders. additionally if you dont like trading in the big economic news then you can filter it out in the inputs.





other filters is to be explored it by yourself. it'll be waste if you dont get to experience this masterpiece.









DEVELOPER TESTING





Upon testing for various of input combinations, from scalping to positional. we noticed these things.





No relation between intervals

- means whatever input you used it'll perform the same as every intervals, when we tested from M1 to H4 with the same inputs H1 is the most profitable. on H4 since the indicator gap confluence is huge you'll get stock at a floating massive loss. on other hand, from part of minutes the grid gap was too large but the indicator confluence is just fine.





in order for the user to use Vera in its potential you are required to adjust the right settings depending on the volatility, and interval.





Requires Big Capital

- we tested for 1k\$, 10k\$, 100k\$, 1M\$, keep reminded this is a cent account.





on 1k\$, it has potential ... to get liquidated instantly.





on 10k\$, you will survive only if you do lowrisk, since you will be prone to liquidation if you try to longed for more.





on 100k\$, is where the game started. no matter where we ran Vera it'll recover it's losses almost 90% of the time. and we try to ask for more returns and it does almost double the capital within a month.





on 1M\$, ... lets grab a coffee, shall we?









INPUTS

there are over 40 inputs, some inputs are relative to each other. I won't be covering the obvious ones, we will dive into the things you're not familiar.

News Time in the news time you can have multiple time entry depending on what time you want to avoid the news, each are separated with "/".

example: 12:28-12:45/13:28-13:45

Means, Vera will stop trading from the start of 12:28 until 12:45 and another one at 13:28 until 13:45. those time that are not inside the range of these 2 separated input be Vera's trading hour. please note that everytime it enters in the news time all orders will be closed and will no longer opens orders until the end of the news time.

Lot Sequencing you can choose 3 option,

one is STATIC lot sequencing where only your desired input lot will be used recurrencely.

another is DYNAMIC lot sequencing where what ever the missing lot is it'll be filled first before moving unto the next lot.

lot example: 1,2,4,5 Vera will search for the missing lot which is 3 fill that in before proceeding to lot 6.

last one is CONSTANT lot sequencing where what ever it may be it'll keep incrementing the lot onto the next order.

Rebound Entry this input usually occur when TP/SL is enabled.

for example : vera opens a position at price 100 and TP is 120 below from the next grid at 130, if the price hit the TP at 120 then Vera will instantly place a pending stop at the grid 100 without waiting for the price to hit the 130 grid.

if this is disabled then vera will wait the price to cross either 70 (a gap below 100) or 130.

Agreesive Re-entry this will allow Vera to ignore the current position and re-open a new one. if this is disabled and only the normal re-entry is enabled then the current position will be loaded into the existing grid.

MA Indicator Filter this will allow you to use MA indicator confluence.

in the MA periods you can have multiple periods separated by "/", the last period will be SMA and the rest will be EMA.

example Input: 7/14/28

this will be 7 and 14 EMA period and 28 SMA.

Inside MA-Grid / Grid-MA filter this is used if you like to use big periods. because the grid will be inside the MA indicators, you can decide to minimize the risk of the grid.

the way Vera minimize the risk is by disabling the all entry behavior such as Normal and Agreesive Re-entry, etc.

it'll open a new order only when it reached the boundaries of the grid and created a new one.

Ranging and Choppy Market Filter this allows you to minimize risk when incounter a ranging and choppy market. there are 3 ways Vera categorize the this filter.

first one is when the MA indicator flattens. at this point this point Vera will never open a position at any grid. ofcourse if you disabled the MA Indicator then this features will not be used. additionally you can decide the slope percentage you can tolerate to consider it as flatten MA in the Range Slope Factor Percentage input.

second will be tight range, it is connected to the ADX indicator, ATR, Candle Bar Lookback. once Vera detected the price will never reach the next grid and Look back the past candle to check if its a range then then Vera will only minimize the risk for possible break out.

lastly the wide range, just like tight range this is also connected to Candle Bar Lookback and Directional Effeciency Ratio. Vera will look back the past candles and check if its a range, however with the DER input you can decide the absolute direction you can tolerate. for example :

price wide ranging at a price 100-150, the price 125 is your 0.0 DER. if your input is 0.1 DER then Vera will never open an order at the middle between 120-130, this will insure that Vera can capture the certain direction or the range.

Spike Filter Vera knows what spikes is, it might be helpful anywhere. the example from the wide range where Vera insure the directional ratio if the price from 120 instantly spikes to 110. Vera will detect that and will minimize the risk. Over Extension Filter this is connected to MA indicator. from the average of MA indicator you can decide what you can consider as too extended in the input Distance Exhaust Factor. it is calculated from Average ± ATR x Exhaust Factor.

if the price goes outside this range then Vera will minimize the risk, for some uncertainty that price might continue to go in its direction or reverse. These are all the inputs that needs explanation, other input decide at your comprehension.



That would be all, We appreciate for reading until this point. We are open for suggestion and other factors that will make Vera improve. If we get enough budget we will to buy Vera beautification stuff and add panels for easy management. as for now, as much as we want we coudn't. We no longer smile atleast we can make others do, or perhaps?

Zrsmyley Telegram Updates





Zrsmyley Telegram Community





Contact Us

zrsmyley.co@gmail.com