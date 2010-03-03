EA Wavex

This Expert Advisor is designed around a Trend Following strategy combined with Market Structure analysis to identify and follow reliable price movements.

It avoids short-term noise and focuses on aligning trades with the broader market direction.


Trading Logic: The EA analyzes price structure and trend conditions to determine optimal entry and exit points.

It is built to follow market momentum rather than predict sudden reversals.

Risk Management: Equipped with a robust risk management system, including position sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit controls.

These features help reduce exposure and maintain consistency over the long term.


Adaptability: Works across multiple timeframes and Currencies, Particularly suitable for trending market conditions.

Practical Approach: EA is designed to provide a disciplined, systematic trading method that emphasizes capital preservation and steady growth potential.

This Expert Advisor is intended as a reliable trading tool for traders who value structure, trend alignment, and effective risk control.


Download Set File

Live Trading Signal


Terms & Disclaimer 


⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ It is strongly recommended to perform backtesting before using it.


