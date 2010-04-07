Double CCI trend

 CCI 4-Color Trendline Indicator
The CCI 4-Color Trendline is a unique forex indicator that combines the power of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with the flexibility of a moving average. It delivers clear, color-coded signals to guide your trading decisions with confidence.
 How It Works
Green Line → Buy Signal
Dark Green Line →  Buy Signal is getting strong
Red Line → Sell Signal
Dark Red Line → Sell Signal is getting strong
Orange or White Line → Neutral (no trade signal)
 Built-In Moving Average
The trendline itself is calculated as a moving average of the CCI, giving you a smooth, reliable signal that reacts to market momentum without unnecessary noise.
 Fully Customizable
 Change periods, colors, and levels to fit your style
 Works on all timeframes & pairs
 Adjustable to scalping, day trading, or swing trading
 Key Benefits
 Easy-to-read visual signals
 Combines momentum + trend in one tool
 Removes guesswork from your entries and exits
With the CCI 4-Color Trendline Indicator, you’re always in control. Adjust the settings, follow the colors, and catch the trend with precision.
 Trade your way.
 Stay flexible.
 Spot the right moment with clarity.


