Robofxea Pro V1

News data: Uses the built-in MQL5 Economic Calendar by default (no external permissions). Optional fallback news feed can be enabled only if you manually add provider URLs in: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest for listed URL…” .

Use VPS for best performance for 24/7 EA working continuously.

Per-symbol sets: Use separate .set files per symbol to account for different contract specs (tick size, point value, min stop distance, typical spread, etc.).

NASDAQ (index CFD): 0.10 lots per 300 USD . Check your broker rules for lot size and set lot accordingly to avoid high risk.

XAUUSD: 0.01 lots per 200 USD (or cent-equivalent).

Example: a cent account showing 20,000 US cents =200 USD .

Pairs: XAUUSD and NASDAQ index CFD (Symbol names vary by broker: e.g., NAS100 , US100 , USTEC , NDX100 . Use the symbol your broker provides.)

No martingale. No grid. No arbitrage. No tick-scalping.

Robofxea Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for disciplined, precise entries on the Daily (D1) timeframe using pending-order execution. It’s built for live trading conditions with real-time spread protection to avoid poor fills and a high-impact News Filter that steps aside to reduce avoidable risk. Broker-friendly and lightweight, Robofxea Pro runs smoothly on ECN/RAW/STP accounts.

NewsFF_URL2 = "https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json

Turn off last option "Validation kicker start" ( Force Off) for strategy tester and for live / demo forward testing





Key Features

High-Impact News Filter – Automatically closes positions and cancels pendings X minutes before/after events (user-defined).

Near-Order Spread Protection – If spread spikes while price approaches a pending order, the EA cancels that pending and re-arms when spread normalizes.

Broker-Safe Execution – Auto-adapts to min lot / lot step / max lot and minimum stop distance per symbol.

Margin-Smart Sizing – Checks required margin at the intended trigger price and scales requested lots down if needed to keep free-margin headroom.

Clean On-Chart Panel – Equity & P/L stats, PF, win rate, DD, aligned labels, and a countdown to the next high-impact news (high-impact vertical lines only).

Sensible Defaults – Practical presets; all important risk/execution controls are user-tunable.

Dynamic dashboard to monitor trade statistics

*Instrument availability and contract specifications vary by broker. Always forward-test first.





Support & Contact

For assistance, contact the author on MQL5 via the product’s Comments tab or Private Message.

(External contacts/links are not used; all support is handled on MQL5.)

When you write, please include:

Broker & account type: e.g., ECN/RAW/STP, leverage, server.

Symbol(s) & timeframe: exact symbol name (e.g., XAUUSD, NAS100), attached on D1 .

Inputs used: lot mode, lot size, spread cap, news settings; attach your .set if possible.

Terminal info: MT5 build, VPS (yes/no).

Evidence: screenshots of Experts and Journal tabs showing the issue and timestamps.

Steps to reproduce: what you did, what you expected, what happened.

Tip: For optimization/backtests, share the tester settings, modeling quality, spread, and date range. Perform your own back test find set and test on demo account before using on live account.

We’re happy to help with installation, setup, and parameter tuning. (No financial advice or performance guarantees.)