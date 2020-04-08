Abbeyfx Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard
- Indicatori
- Abiodun Akeem Badmos
- Versione: 3.30
- Attivazioni: 5
🚀 Unlock Market Insights with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard 🚀
Take your trading to the next level with an advanced indicator that displays Price movement from 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Open across all trading instruments.
With a single glance, you’ll see:
✅ Precise pip or percentage movements for forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto.
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (1H → Monthly) for stronger confirmations.
✅ Clear visual dashboards that highlight bullish vs bearish strength.
✅ Real-time market bias across instruments to spot correlations and divergences.
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool helps you identify trend strength, track volatility, and time your entries with confidence.
📈 No more guesswork — just pure data-driven trading insights.
Dominate the markets with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard and never trade blind again!