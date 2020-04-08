Abbeyfx Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard

🚀 Unlock Market Insights with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard 🚀

Take your trading to the next level with an advanced indicator that displays Price movement from 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Open across all trading instruments.

With a single glance, you’ll see:
 Precise pip or percentage movements for forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto.
 Multi-timeframe analysis (1H → Monthly) for stronger confirmations.
 Clear visual dashboards that highlight bullish vs bearish strength.
 Real-time market bias across instruments to spot correlations and divergences.

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool helps you identify trend strength, track volatility, and time your entries with confidence.

📈 No more guesswork — just pure data-driven trading insights.
Dominate the markets with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard and never trade blind again!


Altri dall'autore
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard MT5
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicatori
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch. Interest rate differential: The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential Impact on currency value: A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with lo
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicatori
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch. Interest rate differential: The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential Impact on currency value: A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard MT4
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicatori
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard  is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments.  This p ulls trades directly from MT4 trade history. The Multicurrency Comparison table shows s ide-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs. This indicator is a t ime-based Analysis  Daily, weekly, monthly performance.
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicatori
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments.  This p ulls trades directly from MT5 trade history. The Multicurrency Comparison table shows s ide-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs. This indicator is a t ime-based Analysis  Daily, weekly, monthly performance.
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard MT5
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicatori
Unlock Market Insights with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard Take your trading to the next level with an advanced indicator that displays Price movement from  1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Open across all trading instruments . With a single glance, you’ll see: Precise pip or percentage movements for forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto. Multi-timeframe analysis (1H → Monthly) for stronger confirmations. Clear visual dashboards that highlight bullish vs beari
