Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard

Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments. This pulls trades directly from MT5 trade history.


The Multicurrency Comparison table shows side-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs.

This indicator is a time-based Analysis Daily, weekly, monthly performance.


