Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard MT4
- Indicatori
- Abiodun Akeem Badmos
- Versione: 2.10
- Attivazioni: 5
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments. This pulls trades directly from MT4 trade history.
The Multicurrency Comparison table shows side-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs.
This indicator is a time-based Analysis Daily, weekly, monthly performance.