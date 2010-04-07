TPX Supply Demand MTF

The TPX Supply Demand indicator will alert you to detect supply and demand areas. With the risk/reward filter, you'll only receive alerts if they match your chosen configuration.

With the first-touch filter, alerts will only be issued in colored areas that haven't been touched yet, meaning they haven't yet been settled and have the greatest potential for reaction.

Once the area is touched, only the border remains.

Entry and stop-loss values ​​are available both in the alerts and on the screen.

The alert indicates the entry, exit, and risk/reward values.

A more than complete indicator for those who trade supply demand.

What's good can become excellent. Check out our Supply Demand Dash, which tracks multiple pairs and time frames simultaneously!

It gives you a more than comprehensive view of this setup that large institutions make money from!


Prodotti consigliati
Forex Time MT4
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicatori
An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend MT4
JETINVEST
4.7 (10)
Indicatori
MACD Intraday Trend è un indicatore sviluppato attraverso un adattamento del MACD originale creato da Gerald Appel negli anni '60. Attraverso anni di trading è stato osservato che modificando i parametri del MACD con le proporzioni di Fibonacci otteniamo una migliore presentazione della continuità dei movimenti di tendenza, rendendo possibile rilevare in modo più efficiente l'inizio e la fine di un trend di prezzo. Grazie alla sua efficienza nel rilevare l'andamento dei prezzi, è anche possibil
FREE
SuperTrend Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Indicatori
This scanner shows the trend values of the well known indicator SuperTrend for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. This is the FREE version of the indicator: SuperTrend Scanner The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 With the following FREE indicator you c
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra segnali basati sull'oscillatore RSI terminale sul grafico. È possibile filtrare i segnali ripetuti. Qui l'oscillatore viene utilizzato per cercare un segnale inverso. È raccomandato come punto di ingresso nelle strategie swing e nel trading dai livelli. È disponibile una dashboard multi-valuta. Con esso, puoi facilmente passare da un grafico all'altro. Nelle discussioni sui prodotti, è possibile suggerire un algoritmo in cui è possibile incorporare un dashboard. Parametri
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Trend Mate
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicatori
TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows: DOWNTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0) . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". UPTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0) . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". For an
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Ava Dragon Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicatori
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in D1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of D1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe D1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Divergence And Convergence MACD
Stephen Reynolds
3 (4)
Indicatori
Divergence Convergence MACD is based on the classical divergence and convergence methods of charting. Divergence is when we get higher highs and lower lows on our uptrend but which are not supported by our indicator which makes lower highs and therefore signals the underlying momentum is failing and so a reversal might occur. Vice versa for downtrend. Convergence is when the higher highs and higher lows of an uptrend are also confirmed by our indicator making lower lows which helps us confirm th
FREE
Advanced Moving Average Crossover Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (1)
Indicatori
This scanner shows the trend values based on crossovers of two moving averages for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29159 Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 You have many possibilities to use the scanner. Here are tw
FREE
Macd Authentic
Joao Marcilio
Indicatori
The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator is one of the most widely used technical analysis tools by traders worldwide. Created by Gerald Appel in the 1970s, the MACD is an indicator that helps investors identify the trend direction, trend strength, and possible trend reversal points. The MACD indicator is composed of a histogram that shows the difference between the 12-period exponential moving average and the 26-period exponential moving average. The top part of the histogram
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
DayNight HiLo
Olalekan Gisanrin
Indicatori
DayNight HighLow is base on support and resistance levels, as well as averages of highs and lows. It detects trade direction and sends notification to your mobile phone so that you can  enter/exit a trade without having to be seated in front of desktop computer all day and night. Although you have to execute/send an order yourself, you can setup rules through the setting made available for proper lots size base on the available balance/fund you are trading with. The opportunity to take a profit
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora il tuo trading di price action con l'indicatore Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uno strumento robusto che sfrutta l'analisi frattale per individuare punti di swing chiave e identificare pattern che definiscono il trend come Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) per insight chiari sulla direzione del mercato. Tratto dai principi fondamentali di price action radicati nella Teoria di Dow dei primi del 1900 e popolari nel trading moderno da esperti come Al Brook
FREE
Diamond Pattern Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Diamond Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Diamond Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a technical analysis tool that automatically detects one of the most frequently used reversal chart formations — the Diamond Pattern. Appearing in both bullish and bearish scenarios, this pattern helps traders spot potential trend reversals. It is formed by four trendlines: two upper lines acting as resistance and two lower lines acting as support. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Inst
FREE
MACD Divergence Box Indicator FREE
FXsolutions
3.5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator draws regular bullish and bearish divergences in real-time onto the charts. The algorithm to detect those divergences is based on my 10+ years experience of detecting divergences visually. The divergences are drawn as green and red rectangles on the charts. You can even do forward testing in the visual mode of the strategy tester. This FREE Version is restricted to EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version without restrictions is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42732 Param
FREE
Day Open Level indicator mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex DAY OPEN LEVEL per MT4. - L'indicatore "Day Open Level" è un indicatore ausiliario molto utile. - Il livello di apertura giornaliero è molto importante perché molto spesso il prezzo torna a quell'area durante il giorno. - L'indicatore mostra la linea di apertura giornaliera per ogni giorno. - È utile per i trader intraday per impostare obiettivi o utilizzarlo come area di supporto/resistenza. - L'indicatore Day Open Level può essere utilizzato per il trading intraday di
Scalping Edge Pro
Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
Indicatori
Scalping Edge Pro Indicator Unleash the Power of Precision Trading: Introducing Scalping Edge Pro Tired of market noise and conflicting signals that cloud your judgment? Are you searching for a tool that delivers the clarity and confidence needed to seize rapid opportunities in volatile markets? Scalping Edge Pro is the engineered solution designed for traders who demand precision and professionalism in every trade. It is meticulously calibrated for peak performance on the 15-minute (M15) timef
FREE
DSS Divergence Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Indicatori
Convergence is when the higher highs and higher lows of an uptrend are also confirmed by our indicator making lower lows which helps us confirm that momentum is increasing and so the trend is likely to continue. Vice versa for a downtrend. Divergence is when we get higher highs on an uptrend but which are not supported by our indicator which makes lower highs and therefore signals the underlying momentum is failing and so a reversal might occur. Vice versa for downtrend. I have combined these me
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicatori
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Perfected RSI HTF
Ahmed Kamal
Indicatori
Perfected RSI (Relative Strength Index) HTF (Higher Time Frame) is perhaps the most advanced and reliable HTF indicator. Highly optimized in terms of execution, the indicator comes with standard settings of the RSI indicator which is supplied with the MT4 platform. Place the indicator on the chart, any timeframe.  You may select a higher time frame in indicator inputs. The same indicator can be used on a chart multiple times to draw RSI from multiple timeframes or for different RSI period values
FREE
Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MT4 The Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 4 marks important zones on the chart where price has historically reacted. These zones often act as support or resistance, or represent supply and demand areas. The indicator uses a color-coded system to visually display rounded price levels directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFind
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicatori
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 The Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT4 applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5   | ALL Products B
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Altri dall’autore
TPX Dash Agulhada MT5
TPX
Indicatori
Taking orders, now on MT5 the TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen,
TPX Dash Agulhada
TPX
5 (1)
Indicatori
The TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen, but now you can configure
Tpx Adx Color
TPX
Indicatori
Indicador ADX usado no método das Agulhadas do Didi que irá te facilitar a se manter no trade, enquanto estiver na cor azul você não irá precisar olhar outros sinais para sair do trade e inversamente enquanto estiver amarelo você irá segurar a venda. Tudo de forma rápida e visual.  O indicador ADX mostra se existe tendência no mercado, esse indicador usado junto com as agulhadas é a combinação perfeita para você surfar os movimentos fortes do mercado!!!!
FREE
Didi Alerta
TPX
Indicatori
Didi Index indicator with visual buy and sell alert, with confirmation alert. Buy or sell alerts, on screen and for mobile phones, with a visual description in colors of the direction on the screen! A warning in the color of the current direction of the graph on the screen quickly informs you if the pair is bought or sold by Didi Index. With configurable text position and size, making it easier to follow the trend of the pair.
FREE
Connect Supply Demand
TPX
Utilità
After purchasing Dash Supply Demand, download "Connect Supply Demand" for free, which will be the information link that will fuel your Dash.   "Connect Supply Demand" will be the information fuel that will carry data to your Dash. Don't forget that it must be in the same folder as your Dash!   You can confirm the path to it through the indicator window!   If you have any questions, we'll be happy to assist you!
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicatori
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicatori
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Tpx symbol charger
TPX
Utilità
Forget about searching for the pair you want to open on the Market Watch screen. With TPX Symbol Charger, you'll make your life easier by adding multiple pairs with just one click. You can edit the list of pairs you trade, and with one click, you'll go to the pair you want quickly and accurately! Just fill in the list of pairs, separating them with a semicolon (;). To create a second line of pairs, simply include an asterisk between the semicolons (;*;). Another useful TPX tool for you!
FREE
TPX Heikin Ashi Alerta
TPX
Indicatori
Heiken Aish indicator that generates alerts when the market changes direction. It eases the visualization of market volatility, providing greater calm when making decisions. Blue means buying and yellow means selling. A candle without a wick indicates a strong trend, i.e., blue candles without wicks at the bottom indicate a strong buying trend and vice versa, yellow candles without a wick at the top indicate a strong downtrend.
FREE
TPX Alerta Media 9
TPX
Indicatori
O indicador com alertas do Setup de Larry Williams que conseguiu fazer U$ 10.000 virar U$ 1.100,00 em um campeonato de Trade em 1987 e comprovou fazendo a filha, que é atriz, fazer o mesmo estrago no mercado! A média de 9 para cima é compra, para baixo é venda, simples assim! Com alertas de sons e visual de compra, venda e flat, você se mantendo posicionado até a o alerta inverso a sua posição. Aconselhável usar de H1 para cima.
FREE
TPX Dash Needled HA
TPX
Indicatori
The TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen, but now you can configure
Tpx Dash Supply Demand Risk Return
TPX
Indicatori
With Dash TPX Supply Demand, you'll have a 360-degree view of the entire market to identify relevant supply and demand areas. Filters will make alerts even more accurate. You can set alerts for your chosen risk/reward ratio (2:1, 3:1, 4:1, and even 5:1). You can also filter alerts only in the direction of the macro trend using the Heiken Aish filter, avoiding false or countertrend signals. Regardless of your trading style, Dash TPX Supply Demand is a fundamental tool for understanding your posit
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione