Abiroid Scanner AllAverages

The All Averages Scanner Dashboard is an MT4 Indicator designed to show the current state of different kinds of Moving averages.

Read the blog post for detailed explanation with screenshots:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762972


It is great if you are testing out different kinds of moving averages with respect to price and other averages. Also if your strategy is based on MA Stacking one on top of another, you can use this for validation. You can also create Custom baskets as shown below for different Symbol sets to study correlation.

 

Features:

  • 36 Different Types of MA to choose from
  • 22 Different Types of Price to choose
  • Set multiple MA Periods and Multiple MA Types in comma separated lists
  • Use Custom Bearish and Bullish Sequence to get highlighted text and Alerts
  • See MA with respect to each other like: P>1>2
  • Set different Min Distances in points for different timeframes
  • Set Custom Baskets for different Symbols. Otherwise it will use all Symbols from Market Watch
  • In Custom Baskets set Reversed signals
  • Alerts & Highlights
  • Debug values for particular pairs/timeframes

 

Settings:

If you are using Multiple Baskets, then define a unique Prefix for each. So there is no Object overlap.

And set different Window X and Y values, to position the window.

 

Known Issue: The newest window will be on top of the chart. And all previous windows go behind the latest window.

So, MT4 has an issue when moving the older windows, the chart moves with the window. Only the latest window keeps chart steady.

 

You can see the MovingAverage numbers from the drop down list. Add the MA numbers that you need in the comma separated list.

And also see the Price Type numbers from drop down. By default it uses 0 which is for Close Price. Make sure to add as many MA Price Types as you have MAs.

If any value is missing in any comma-separated value, then it will use the default values.

Add the MA Periods, Shift and Apply To Price. In Apply To Price also, use the price numbers from the drop down list.


For Alerts, you can create a Bullish or Bearish Sequence. Here P is for price (on Shift bar). And comparison sequence is P <=> MA1 <=> MA2 and so on.

So mention sequence in that format. Most commonly, if you are looking for price stacking, you will use P>1>2>3>4>5 etc for BUY.

And P<1<2<3<4... for SELL


If you have pairs reversed, then Alert will show (R) but sequence will still be as per your basket

GBPAUD is reversed, but basket is Bullish. So Alert is still Bullish with an (R).


Strict Match Sequence: If true, it will look for an exact match. Suppose you have 3 MAs, but your sequence is only: P>1>2

then it will never highlight or alert because 3rd MA will never be matched. So be careful when using this option, to specifiy all MAs: P>1>2>3

 

But if it's false, then it will match any sequence with at least that many MAs matched.

Suppose you have 3 MAs and you specify: P>1>2

Then it will also match MAs if MA stacking is still just P>1>2<3 where MA3 is not yet stacked. It will also match P>1>2=3 and P>1>2>3

All will be highlighted if Sequence matching is not strict.

 

Alert on First Candle Sequence:

If this is true, then it will only give an alert when the very first candle has a sequence match.

If it's false, and suppose we load the scanner, then it will give alerts first time for all sequences, not necessarily the very first candle right after cross when a sequence is there:


Min Distances:

You can specify Minimum distances between MAs using point values for separate timeframes.

Suppose: "M1=2,M5=10,M15=20,M30=40,H1=60,H4=80,D1=100,W1=200,MN1=400"

And sequence is P>1>2>3

Then before giving an alert on say M15, it will check that all MAs in sequence are at least Min Distance 20 points away from each other. And also Price is 20 points away from MA1.

If price is above MA1, but still less than 20 points away, the it will show: P=1>2>3

Similarly, if MA1 is still (+- 20) points away from MA2, then: P=1=2>3 and so on...

This Min Distance is useful to make sure that MAs have fanned out properly if you are trading strong trends. If only scalping you can leave min distances blank.

 

Volume Candles:

If Show Volume is true, then you will see (V) if a high/medium volume candle occurs


How To Use:

Use the scanner to:

  • Validate trend for existing signals
  • Study different types of MAs and types of price to fine tune your existing strategies
  • Create baskets of currencies and see market correlation for pairs.

Example Basket:

This is a basket for EUR currency. And EUR is clearly trending upwards:

Note that the scanner does not support complex sequences/conditions.

You can only define < or > or = in a sequence of P,1,2,3,4,....

Suppose you want the MAs to be stacked but price is still below 1, so you can wait for a breakout, then just write:

P<1>2>3>4

But you cannot have conditions like Price is more than MA1, but price is less than MA2 etc.

Price will only be compared with MA1. MA1 will only be compared with price and MA2.. and so on.

And MA1, MA2 etc will depend on the comma separated sequences specified in MA Types and Periods


You can change the period list as you like. But comparisons will only be in a sequence.

Suppose periods are 50,100,200 then MA1 is 50, MA2 is 100 period and MA3 is 200 period.

If you change periods to 100,50,200, then MA1 will now be 100 and MA2 will be 50 period.

So Price .. MA1 .. MA2 sequence. Price will now be compared with MA1 (100)

 

Debugging & Errors:

To debug MA values of a particular symbol/pair, set the Tradepair and select timeframe from dropdown.

If Trade pair is blank, it will keep debugging off.

