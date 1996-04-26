NNArbitrage
- Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
- Versione: 1.0
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network, built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies.
🚀 Key Advantages
- Smart Spread Modeling
It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic.
- Neural Network Intelligence
A lightweight, in-code neural net learns from recent market behavior to predict short-term mean reversion. It adapts as conditions change, filtering out noise and highlighting high-probability setups.
- Z-Score Precision
The spread is normalized using a rolling z-score, giving traders a clear view of when the pair is statistically stretched—and when it’s likely to snap back.
- Session-Aware Filtering
- Trades are only flagged during high-liquidity hours (e.g., London–New York overlap), avoiding false signals in thin markets.
- Execution-Ready Signals
While it’s an indicator, not an EA, it outputs clear long/short spread setups that can be wired into automated systems or used manually with confidence.
- No Curve-Fitting, No Black Box
Everything is transparent and tunable. You control the training horizon, z-score thresholds, and risk filters. The neural net trains online—no preloaded weights, no overfitting.
- 📈 Use Cases
- Pairs Traders looking to exploit temporary dislocations between correlated assets.
- Scalpers who want to add a statistical edge to their short-term setups.
- Quant-Inclined Discretionary Traders who want to visualize spread behavior and neural predictions before pulling the trigger.
- EA Developers who want to integrate machine learning logic without relying on external libraries.