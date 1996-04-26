NNArbitrage

In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network, built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies.

🚀 Key Advantages

  • Smart Spread Modeling
    It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic.
  • Neural Network Intelligence
    A lightweight, in-code neural net learns from recent market behavior to predict short-term mean reversion. It adapts as conditions change, filtering out noise and highlighting high-probability setups.
  • Z-Score Precision
    The spread is normalized using a rolling z-score, giving traders a clear view of when the pair is statistically stretched—and when it’s likely to snap back. 
  • Session-Aware Filtering
  • Trades are only flagged during high-liquidity hours (e.g., London–New York overlap), avoiding false signals in thin markets.
  • Execution-Ready Signals
    While it’s an indicator, not an EA, it outputs clear long/short spread setups that can be wired into automated systems or used manually with confidence.
  • No Curve-Fitting, No Black Box
    Everything is transparent and tunable. You control the training horizon, z-score thresholds, and risk filters. The neural net trains online—no preloaded weights, no overfitting.
  • 📈 Use Cases
  • Pairs Traders looking to exploit temporary dislocations between correlated assets.
  • Scalpers who want to add a statistical edge to their short-term setups.
  • Quant-Inclined Discretionary Traders who want to visualize spread behavior and neural predictions before pulling the trigger.
  • EA Developers who want to integrate machine learning logic without relying on external libraries.


