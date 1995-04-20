IQ6KPower

IQ6kPower — Market Intelligence Redefined

IQ6kPower is not just another technical indicator.
It’s the distilled essence of adaptive trading logic, refined to operate at what we call an effective market IQ of 6000. This isn’t a marketing flourish — it’s a statement of precision, adaptability, and insight at a scale few tools can match.

Proven Performance:
IQ6kPower has been battle‑tested in live market conditions and rigorous simulated environments — including successfully navigating multiple proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. Its composite engine integrates regime detection, momentum confirmation, volatility profiling, and multi‑timeframe context to deliver signals with surgical accuracy.


Prodotti consigliati
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Oil Formula
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicatori
What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicat
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicatori
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
H4 Scalping
Teofil Creanga
Indicatori
H4 - Scalping - This indicator has a high earning potential and is created for the H4 timeframe, but can also be used on higher timeframes. - The indicator does not repaint and works on all currency pairs. - With the help of moving averages or other preferred indicators, losses can be minimized. - Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows. - I have noticed that exits of 30 pips with Stop Loss of 30 pips give good results. Or exits at crossings of moving averages 5 and 36 LWM
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repai
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Cool Monkey
Sze Yu Ma
4 (1)
Experts
Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure  to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety. All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap. Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it. Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30 ! Recommendations: Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart Cu
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Power Price Accion PMLE
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi indicator. It perfectly measures the intensity of impulses, one of its main characteristics is to apply price action, it offers many configuration scenarios to measure the strength of a trend and flexible position management, precise inputs to follow the price, in addition to many functions Useful as customizable trading sessions, works for all pairs, especially for:  AUDCHF,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURGBP,GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,NZDJPY,USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDJPY,CHFJPY,CADJPY •
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Channel of Fractals mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CANALE DEI FRATTALI" per MT4. - Questo indicatore mostra le linee di tendenza locali effettive basate sui massimi/minimi dei frattali. - Ottimo per i trader che utilizzano l'analisi grafica. - Linee di tendenza locali di resistenza - Colore rosso. - Linee di tendenza locali di supporto - Colore blu. - Dispone di pochi parametri responsabili del numero di frattali, del colore e della larghezza delle linee di tendenza. - L'indicatore è ottimo per rilevare le condizioni d
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
True Super Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
True Super Arrows is a powerful and versatile indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends. The indicator uses a combination of technical indicators to generate arrows that point to the direction of the trend. Features: Multiple trend identification methods:   The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends. Accurate trend direction:   The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in
Step divergency
Guner Koca
Indicatori
step divergency indicator is a buy sell divergency indicator.include sinus wave indicator. it work all timeframes and all pairs. red line gives step divergency sell formations. blue line gives step divergency buy formations. suitable for experienced and beginners. when prices is moving up and red lines step down ..this is sell divergecy formation and if prices moving down but blue line moving step up this is buy divergency formation.  increased cnt value show more back side. gold line is sinus w
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicatori
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicatori
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Altri dall’autore
Btc Trailblazer
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Turn chaos into clarity. Trade with precision. Bitcoin’s volatility can be your greatest ally — or your fastest downfall. Btc Trailblazer is your AI‑inspired market scout, designed to decode BTC’s behaviour in real‑time and flag the traps before you step into them . Harnessing an ensemble of advanced, pre‑defined technical algorithms, this indicator goes far beyond basic buy/sell alerts: AI‑inspired analysis engine blending trend, momentum, volatility, market structure, and regime context. Fals
ZeroLag Pro
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Any indicator that’s calculated on past bars inevitably “lags” behind current price. Zerolag Pro c alculates on 0 (current) bar using Bid / Ask or Close[0] and lets you “preview” possible signal shifts without waiting for bar close. Zerolag Pro  trading indicator engineered to capture market shifts as they happen. By blending adaptive moving averages, volatility‑based tuning, and momentum confirmation, it delivers cleaner, faster signals without the drag of traditional tools — helping traders a
GannVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Designed for precision-minded traders, GannVision fuses time-tested geometric forecasting with modern analytics to deliver unparalleled market insights. Harnessing the power of Gann angles, time cycles, and price harmonics, this tool helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit points, forecast trend reversals, and decode the hidden structure of market movements.  Key Features: Gann Angle Mapping for trend strength and direction Time Cycle Forecasting to anticipate turning points
SilverSentinel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
How SilverSentintel indicator   empowers the silver trader: Regime-aware: differentiates trend vs range so you don’t trade breakouts in chop or fade strong trends blindly. Action gating: only prints arrows when confidence is high and false-probability is low. Risk framing: immediate ATR-based SL/TP suggestions for disciplined execution. Mean-reversion context: intraday VWAP tells you when price is stretched. Silver Sentinel indicator (MQL4, XAG-only, 30m focus) This indicator is engineered for
Bitcoin Manager
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilità
Bitcoin Manager Panel is designed for traders to take advantage of automated trading and catch in a fast mode strategy positions which reach to fibonacci levels. It is mostly created for crypto currency trading because of high volatility and fibonacci retracement respecting levels. All in all it has a module Fibo as it can be seen on the panel which if clicked it will plot fibonacci indicator automatically and trade only when an important level of fibo is found and broken.
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Choppy Market Detector — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Main Statement: 90% of traders lose money — not because they misread trends, but because they trade during choppy, indecisive markets. This premium indicator helps you avoid that trap by detecting when the market is choppy, so you can stay out of low-probability trades and protect your capital. What It Does: Identifies Choppy Conditions: Uses advanced volatility filters and price action analysis to detect sideways or erratic market be
BitChoppyVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Barometer20 – Precision Market Sentiment & Volatility Gauge Barometer20 is a cutting‑edge market analysis tool designed to take the guesswork out of short‑term trading. By evaluating the last 20 price bars with adaptive weighting, it acts like a finely tuned “market weather report,” instantly revealing whether conditions favor a bullish push, a bearish slide, or a period of choppy indecision. Key Advantages: High‑Probability Insights – Measures weighted sentiment to identify trade setups wit
IntelligenceAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
The Intelligence Adapter is not just another chart add‑on – it’s a multi‑layered market analysis engine that adapts in real time to changing conditions. Whether you trade forex, indices, or commodities, this tool reads volatility, trend strength, and market “mood” to give you a decisive advantage. Key Features: Adaptive Market Regime Detection – Instantly identifies whether conditions are trending, ranging, breaking out, or reversing. Quantum‑Style Oscillator – Reveals hidden momentum shifts tha
IQ7KSurge
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
IQ6000 Adaptive Edge Plus Harness Adaptive Intelligence for Next‑Level Market Timing The IQ7000 Adaptive Edge Plus is not just another oscillator — it’s a next‑generation, multi‑factor market scoring system engineered for precision, speed, and resilience. Built on an adaptive core and battle‑tested to pass even the most demanding Strategy Tester validations, it delivers a crystal‑clear view of market conditions without the distractions of false signals or unstable performance. Adaptive Kaufman
Reactive Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels — Trade Smarter, React Faster Unlock the power of precision trading without guessing the future. Our Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels indicator is built for traders who value confirmed market action over risky prediction. It identifies tight consolidation zones, waits for a clean breakout on a closed bar , and then marks the chart with clear, visually appealing signals. On top of that, it automatically draws professional Fibonacci retracement and extens
Gas Equity Turbo
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Gas Equity Turbo — Fibonacci‑Powered Market Intelligence Gas Equity Turbo is a high‑performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to deliver rapid, actionable market insights by harnessing the precision of Fibonacci mathematics . Designed for traders who demand both speed and depth, it identifies key retracement and extension zones with pinpoint accuracy, helping you anticipate potential turning points before the market shifts. Key Advantages: Fibonacci‑Driven Analysis – Calculates and plots ma
Aurora Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Aurora Fibonacci — Illuminating the Golden Path of Market Structure Aurora Fibonacci is a next‑generation MetaTrader indicator that transforms the timeless elegance of Fibonacci mathematics into a powerful, real‑time trading compass. By mapping natural ratios and price symmetries with exceptional clarity, it helps traders navigate complex market terrain and identify high‑probability trade zones before they emerge. Key Features & Benefits Golden Ratio Precision – Harnesses the proven accuracy
FiboNavigator
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
FiboNavigator  — Adaptive Golden Ratio Intelligence Aurora Fibonacci Advanced is not just another retracement tool — it’s a smart market analysis engine built on the unshakable foundations of Fibonacci mathematics , enhanced with proprietary algorithms that evaluate special market conditions in real time. What sets it apart Context‑Aware Analysis – Goes beyond static levels by factoring in volatility shifts, session timing, and trend strength before signalling critical Fibonacci zones. Dy
FiboAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
FiboAdapter — Intelligent Fibonacci Precision for Modern Markets FiboAdapter  redefines Fibonacci‑based technical analysis with next‑generation adaptability and data‑driven intelligence . Engineered for traders who demand more than static retracement lines, it transforms raw price action into actionable, market‑aware Fibonacci levels that evolve with every tick. Core Advantages Dynamic Volatility Calibration — Anchors Fibonacci grids using adaptive swing windows, fine‑tuned by real‑time ATR
LuxFibo Matrix
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
LuxFibo Matrix Where Golden Geometry Meets Market Mastery LuxFibo Matrix is a cutting‑edge Fibonacci‑driven market intelligence system designed for traders who demand precision, elegance, and an edge. Built on the timeless golden ratio and enhanced with proprietary adaptive algorithms, LuxFibo Matrix goes beyond standard retracements — mapping complex Fibonacci price structures into a seamless matrix of opportunities. Its core technology fuses advanced volatility filters, multi‑timeframe patt
Prism Phi
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
FiboNinja
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
FiboNinja — Precision Strikes with the Golden Ratio FiboNinja is a next‑generation trading indicator that blends the stealth and precision of a ninja with the timeless power of Fibonacci mathematics . Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and adaptability, it identifies high‑probability price zones where the market is most likely to react — and does it with surgical clarity. Key Advantages Stealth‑Level Entry Points — Pinpoints Fibonacci retracements and extensions before they’re ob
SmarterTrade Engine
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
EA Important Setup Requirement SmarterTrade Engine: Before running the EA, ensure the following property parameters are configured: Fibonacci Settings: All options must be enabled . Special Function: Use Dynamic Fibonacci Adaptation must be turned ON . With these settings active,  SmarterTrade Engine Fibonacci Pro will operate at full analytical capacity, providing: Automatic detection of swing highs/lows and optimal Fibonacci anchors. Real‑time adjustment of retracement and extension levels.
Paragon Accelerator Prime
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Whether you’re sc alping intraday swings or timing precision entries in trending markets , Paragon Accelerator Prime acts as your real‑time market radar — scanning, filtering, and highlighting opportunities with the discipline and clarity of an institutional trading desk. Key Advantages: Ultra‑fast pattern detection for early market entries. False‑signal filtration using multi‑layer trend and volatility checks. Optimized for small & medium timeframes without sacrificing accuracy. Professional‑
Advanced Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicatori
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilità
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilità
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione