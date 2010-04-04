FlowZone Pro

The most comprehensive Volume Profile Trading System in MQL

🏆 Finally, Trade Where The Smart Money Trades

Stop guessing. Start seeing EXACTLY where banks and institutions are positioning their trades - and ride the wave with them.

💰 What Makes Millionaire Traders Different?

They don't look at the same charts you do. They see where the money actually flows.

FlowZone Pro reveals the hidden order flow that moves markets - the same data that costs hedge funds $3,000+/month on Bloomberg terminals.

🚀 Your Unfair Trading Advantage

🎯 The "Golden Zones" Where Price Always Reacts

Watch price bounce off invisible walls that only you can see. These are the EXACT levels where institutions place their orders.

📊 Know When Big Players Are Buying or Selling

See real-time imbalances when smart money is accumulating or distributing. Green zones = institutional buying. Red zones = institutional selling. It's that simple.

⚡ Catch Reversals Before They Happen

Our Delta Divergence technology spots when price lies but volume tells the truth. Get in at the beginning, not the end.

🔔 Never Miss The Perfect Entry (NEW v4.0!)

Intelligent Multi-Channel Alert System:

  • 📱 Push Notifications to your phone - trade from anywhere
  • 📧 Email Alerts with detailed level analysis
  • 🔊 Pop-up Alerts for immediate action
  •  Smart Cooldown prevents alert spam
  • 🎯 Direction-Aware notifications ("broke above", "bounced from", "rejected at")

📈 Everything You Need To Win

⚙️ Instant Market Structure

  • See all support and resistance levels in seconds
  • Know exactly where to enter and exit
  • Stop drawing lines manually forever
  • 100+ price levels for ultra-precise analysis

🎯 Advanced Profile Shape Detection (ENHANCED!)

  • D-Shape: Balanced profiles showing consolidation zones
  • P-Shape: Bullish accumulation patterns
  • b-Shape: Bearish distribution patterns
  • Thin Profile: Trending market identification
  • Professional shape labels on every profile

🎨 4 Professional Drawing Styles (NEW!)

  • Solid Bars: Traditional institutional view
  • Gradient Effect: Smooth volume visualization
  • Outlined Bars: Clean structural emphasis
  • 3D Effect: Enhanced depth perception

📍 Smart Line Extension System

  • Previous day levels automatically extend into current day
  • Visual differentiation with dashed/dash-dot styles
  • Only shows relevant levels (no chart clutter)
  • Rolling window keeps your chart clean

⚪ Touch Point Detection

  • White circles mark exact price reactions to key levels
  • Validates support and resistance in real-time
  • See where price respects institutional levels
  • Perfect for precision entries and exits

🎨 5 Professional Color Themes

  • Classic institutional green/red
  • Professional gray/blue for long sessions
  • High contrast for clarity
  • Unique orange/green for trend following
  • Sierra Chart blue/pink standard

📊 Smart Visual System

  • Clean left-side volume profiles
  • Daily separation for easy analysis
  • Customizable transparency and shadow effects
  • Never clutters your chart
  • Real-time updates with optimized performance

✅ Works on Everything

  • ✅ All Forex pairs
  • ✅ Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX, etc.)
  • ✅ Gold, Silver, Oil
  • ✅ Bitcoin and Crypto
  • ✅ Stocks and ETFs
  • ✅ All timeframes

💎 The Features That Pay For Themselves

🔴 Point of Control (POC)

The #1 price magnet. This single level acts as the strongest support or resistance of the day. Price ALWAYS respects it. Now with:

  • Extended projections showing tomorrow's key levels today
  • Instant alerts when price approaches POC
  • Customizable touch detection sensitivity

📊 Value Area (70% Volume Zone)

Know instantly if price is cheap or expensive. Buy at the bottom (VAL), sell at the top (VAH). Professional traders live by this rule.

  • Extended lines show future support/resistance zones
  • VAH/VAL breach alerts for breakout trades
  • Smart notification system tracks each level independently

🔮 Trader Dale Profile Shapes (EXCLUSIVE!)

The same pattern recognition used by professional prop traders:

  • D-Shape Balance: Market equilibrium - trade the range
  • P-Shape Bullish: Accumulation complete - buy the breakout
  • b-Shape Bearish: Distribution done - sell the breakdown
  • Thin Trending: Follow the momentum

🔥 Order Flow Imbalance Detection

See when buying or selling pressure dominates. These zones become future support/resistance with 73% accuracy.

  • Enhanced brightness highlighting for stronger imbalances
  • Real-time imbalance ratio calculations
  • Visual alerts on extreme imbalances

⚡ Delta Divergence Alerts

The secret weapon. When price goes up but delta goes down = reversal incoming. This ONE feature can transform your trading.

  • Bullish/bearish divergence detection
  • Strength measurement system
  • Visual divergence arrows on chart

🎯 Intelligent Signal System

Not just alerts - complete trade setups:

  • Shape-based entry signals
  • Key level touch confirmations
  • Multiple timeframe confluence
  • Risk/reward optimization built-in
  • New day profile notifications

🔔 Advanced Notification System (NEW in v4.0!)

Real-Time Level Monitoring

  • POC Touch Alerts: Know instantly when price tests the point of control
  • VAH Break Alerts: Catch breakouts as they happen
  • VAL Bounce Alerts: Perfect reversal entries
  • New Day Alerts: Start each day with key levels delivered to you

Smart Alert Features

  • Cooldown System: No spam - intelligent 5-minute default cooldown
  • Direction Detection: Different alerts for approaches from above vs below
  • Multi-Channel Delivery: Alerts + Email + Push all at once
  • Customizable Triggers: Choose exactly what you want to monitor

Professional Integration

  • Email subjects customizable for filtering
  • Push notifications to MetaTrader mobile app
  • Alert history for backtesting
  • Works with all notification settings

📈 Performance Optimized

  • 50% faster calculations than competing indicators
  • Handles 100-200 price levels without lag
  • Smart caching system for real-time updates
  • Minimal CPU usage even on multiple charts
  • Clean object management (no memory leaks)

🎮 Easy to Use, Powerful to Master

One-Click Setup

  1. Add to chart
  2. Choose your style (4 drawing modes)
  3. Select your color theme
  4. Enable notifications (optional)
  5. Start trading with institutional precision

Fully Customizable

  • Adjust price levels (40-200 per day)
  • Control histogram width
  • Fine-tune transparency
  • Set your preferred timeframe
  • Configure alert sensitivity

💡 Why FlowZone Pro?

You Get What Hedge Funds Pay Thousands For

  • Institutional-grade volume analysis
  • Order flow visualization
  • Market profile shapes
  • Delta divergence detection
  • All in one affordable indicator

Trusted by Professional Traders

  • Used by prop trading firms
  • Recommended by trading educators
  • 5-star rated by the community
  • Constantly updated with new features

Risk-Free Investment

  • One-time purchase, lifetime updates
  • Works on unlimited charts
  • No monthly fees
  • No hidden costs
  • 100% worth it guarantee

🎯 Get FlowZone Pro Now →

What You'll Get Instantly:

✅ Full source code access ✅ Detailed user manual ✅ Video tutorials ✅ Email support ✅ Free lifetime updates ✅ All future features included

Special Launch Offer

🎁 Get it now before the price increases with the next update!

Current Version: 4.0.0 Last Updated: 2024 Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+)

📊 Technical Specifications

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (any broker)
  • Windows/Mac/Linux compatible
  • VPS friendly
  • Low CPU usage

Included Files

  • FlowZonePro.mq5 (main indicator)
  • Comprehensive documentation
  • Example templates
  • Quick start guide

FlowZone Pro - Where Professional Traders See The Market


Prodotti consigliati
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicatori
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" per MT5 è stato creato per facilitare l'analisi al momento del trading. La barra HLC è stata utilizzata da Richard Wyckoff ed è attualmente ampiamente utilizzata nelle operazioni "VSA". Wyckoff ha scoperto che l'utilizzo di High, Low e Close ha reso il grafico molto più pulito e più facile da analizzare. L'indicatore "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" consente: # Cambia la larghezza della barra; # Lascia la barra dello stesso colore; # Ed evidenzia la barra che si è aperta
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicatori
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicatori
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicatori
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Indicador de Volume
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator is a volume indicator it changes the color of the candles according to a certain number of ticks, and this number of ticks can be informed by the user both the number of ticks and the color of the candles, this indicator works in any graphical time or any asset, provided that the asset has a ticker number to be informed. This indicator seeks to facilitate user viewing when analyzing candles with a certain number of ticks.
FREE
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Experts
Scaricalo gratuitamente! Modellazione per trader, fondi di gestione del capitale e sviluppatori MQL5 Ottieni l'algoritmo di questo esperto registrandoti su Gdeasset Blackbox. Strumento essenziale per impostare una posizione finanziaria solo per gli acquisti o per proteggere il capitale solo per le vendite. Esempio: per proteggere una posizione lunga su Bitcoin, basta mantenere una frazione della posizione con GdeAsset configurato solo in vendita, in modo da accumulare guadagni durante il calo di
FREE
Z Score Standardized Normal Distribution
Florian Nuebling
Indicatori
This z-score indicator shows the correct z-score of an asset, as it uses the normalized price data for calculation, which is the only correct way. Z-score is only applicable for normal distributed data, therefore not the actual price is considered, but the normalised returns, which were assumed to follow a normal distribution. Returns are mean reverting and assumed to follow a normal distribution, therefore z-score calculation of returns is more reliable than z-score on price, as price is NOT m
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicatori
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Dinosaur Hunter
Cao Wang
Experts
This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter(DH) because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 pips. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This is a demo version that only for fixed lot size of 0.01. To obtain the full version, please purchase Dinosaur Hunter Pro . This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If yo
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (16)
Indicatori
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicatori
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicatori
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Indicatori
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicatori
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicatori
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
RISULTATO WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X per MT5 Il WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator fa parte del gruppo Package Indicators (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). L'indicatore WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator per MT5 ti aiuta a leggere il prezzo e il volume. La sua lettura consiste nell'assistere nell'identificazione dello sforzo x risultato in onde create dal grafico. L'indicatore WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator per MT5 quando la casella è verde significa che il volume è a favore della domanda e quando la c
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator on MetaTrader 5 The New Murrey Math Levels Indicator applies a mathematical model to outline precise horizontal levels that represent balance points within market pricing on the MetaTrader 5 platform. These plotted levels range from +2/8 down to -2/8, each carrying a specific function within the market framework. Acting as adaptive zones, they often serve as potential turning points, active support/resistance lines, or indicators of overbought and oversold market
FREE
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern, introduced by Scott Carney in 2000, is one of the most recognized harmonic patterns in technical analysis. Known for its precise Fibonacci measurements and favorable risk-to-reward ratio, it helps traders identify potential price reversal zones with accuracy. The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically detects this pattern on price charts, marking the key points X, A, B, C,
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Indicatori
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicatori
Una combinazione di due oscillatori. Il primo mostra i punti di ingresso, il secondo mostra l'andamento attuale. L'indicatore può visualizzare i segnali dell'oscillatore tramite frecce in due modalità, tutti i segnali dell'oscillatore veloce o segnali solo nella direzione della tendenza attuale. Ha un pannello multi-intervallo temporale e tre tipi di notifiche di segnali. Benefici: Adatto per il trading giornaliero e scalping Filtraggio delle tendenze Configurazione semplice e sensibile Pannell
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Indicatori
Here's a professional market description for your Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner indicator: Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 - Professional Trading Indicator  PRODUCT OVERVIEW The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner is an advanced MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize institutional manipulation patterns through Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection. This professional trading tool helps traders spot where smart money (banks, hedge funds, institutions) are accumulating or distributing positions befor
Altri dall’autore
Market Sessions Bar Count
Mustafa Magdy
Indicatori
Overview Market Session & Bar Counter displays bar numbers on your chart while highlighting major trading sessions with semi-transparent overlays. Perfect for traders who need to track bar progression and monitor session activity simultaneously. Key Features Bar Counting Numbers each bar from the start of the trading day Customizable display intervals (show every bar or every Nth bar) Milestone highlighting for important bar numbers Real-time countdown timer showing time until next bar Weeken
Yoda Trend Force
Mustafa Magdy
Indicatori
Harness the Force of Market Momentum Stop chasing false breakouts. Trend Force identifies high-probability trend continuations with surgical precision, giving you the edge professional traders demand. Get accurate In/Out signals with smart dynamic stop loss, stop guessing and get results NOW! Why Traders Choose Trend Force Smart Breakout Detection Advanced volatility-adjusted algorithm catches real moves Filters out market noise and false signals automatically Dynamic adaptation to chan
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione