FlowZone Pro

The most comprehensive Volume Profile Trading System in MQL

🏆 Finally, Trade Where The Smart Money Trades

Stop guessing. Start seeing EXACTLY where banks and institutions are positioning their trades - and ride the wave with them.

💰 What Makes Millionaire Traders Different?

They don't look at the same charts you do. They see where the money actually flows.

FlowZone Pro reveals the hidden order flow that moves markets - the same data that costs hedge funds $3,000+/month on Bloomberg terminals.

🚀 Your Unfair Trading Advantage

🎯 The "Golden Zones" Where Price Always Reacts

Watch price bounce off invisible walls that only you can see. These are the EXACT levels where institutions place their orders.

📊 Know When Big Players Are Buying or Selling

See real-time imbalances when smart money is accumulating or distributing. Green zones = institutional buying. Red zones = institutional selling. It's that simple.

⚡ Catch Reversals Before They Happen

Our Delta Divergence technology spots when price lies but volume tells the truth. Get in at the beginning, not the end.

🔔 Never Miss The Perfect Entry (NEW v4.0!)

Intelligent Multi-Channel Alert System:

  • 📱 Push Notifications to your phone - trade from anywhere
  • 📧 Email Alerts with detailed level analysis
  • 🔊 Pop-up Alerts for immediate action
  •  Smart Cooldown prevents alert spam
  • 🎯 Direction-Aware notifications ("broke above", "bounced from", "rejected at")

📈 Everything You Need To Win

⚙️ Instant Market Structure

  • See all support and resistance levels in seconds
  • Know exactly where to enter and exit
  • Stop drawing lines manually forever
  • 100+ price levels for ultra-precise analysis

🎯 Advanced Profile Shape Detection (ENHANCED!)

  • D-Shape: Balanced profiles showing consolidation zones
  • P-Shape: Bullish accumulation patterns
  • b-Shape: Bearish distribution patterns
  • Thin Profile: Trending market identification
  • Professional shape labels on every profile

🎨 4 Professional Drawing Styles (NEW!)

  • Solid Bars: Traditional institutional view
  • Gradient Effect: Smooth volume visualization
  • Outlined Bars: Clean structural emphasis
  • 3D Effect: Enhanced depth perception

📍 Smart Line Extension System

  • Previous day levels automatically extend into current day
  • Visual differentiation with dashed/dash-dot styles
  • Only shows relevant levels (no chart clutter)
  • Rolling window keeps your chart clean

⚪ Touch Point Detection

  • White circles mark exact price reactions to key levels
  • Validates support and resistance in real-time
  • See where price respects institutional levels
  • Perfect for precision entries and exits

🎨 5 Professional Color Themes

  • Classic institutional green/red
  • Professional gray/blue for long sessions
  • High contrast for clarity
  • Unique orange/green for trend following
  • Sierra Chart blue/pink standard

📊 Smart Visual System

  • Clean left-side volume profiles
  • Daily separation for easy analysis
  • Customizable transparency and shadow effects
  • Never clutters your chart
  • Real-time updates with optimized performance

✅ Works on Everything

  • ✅ All Forex pairs
  • ✅ Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX, etc.)
  • ✅ Gold, Silver, Oil
  • ✅ Bitcoin and Crypto
  • ✅ Stocks and ETFs
  • ✅ All timeframes

💎 The Features That Pay For Themselves

🔴 Point of Control (POC)

The #1 price magnet. This single level acts as the strongest support or resistance of the day. Price ALWAYS respects it. Now with:

  • Extended projections showing tomorrow's key levels today
  • Instant alerts when price approaches POC
  • Customizable touch detection sensitivity

📊 Value Area (70% Volume Zone)

Know instantly if price is cheap or expensive. Buy at the bottom (VAL), sell at the top (VAH). Professional traders live by this rule.

  • Extended lines show future support/resistance zones
  • VAH/VAL breach alerts for breakout trades
  • Smart notification system tracks each level independently

🔮 Trader Dale Profile Shapes (EXCLUSIVE!)

The same pattern recognition used by professional prop traders:

  • D-Shape Balance: Market equilibrium - trade the range
  • P-Shape Bullish: Accumulation complete - buy the breakout
  • b-Shape Bearish: Distribution done - sell the breakdown
  • Thin Trending: Follow the momentum

🔥 Order Flow Imbalance Detection

See when buying or selling pressure dominates. These zones become future support/resistance with 73% accuracy.

  • Enhanced brightness highlighting for stronger imbalances
  • Real-time imbalance ratio calculations
  • Visual alerts on extreme imbalances

⚡ Delta Divergence Alerts

The secret weapon. When price goes up but delta goes down = reversal incoming. This ONE feature can transform your trading.

  • Bullish/bearish divergence detection
  • Strength measurement system
  • Visual divergence arrows on chart

🎯 Intelligent Signal System

Not just alerts - complete trade setups:

  • Shape-based entry signals
  • Key level touch confirmations
  • Multiple timeframe confluence
  • Risk/reward optimization built-in
  • New day profile notifications

🔔 Advanced Notification System (NEW in v4.0!)

Real-Time Level Monitoring

  • POC Touch Alerts: Know instantly when price tests the point of control
  • VAH Break Alerts: Catch breakouts as they happen
  • VAL Bounce Alerts: Perfect reversal entries
  • New Day Alerts: Start each day with key levels delivered to you

Smart Alert Features

  • Cooldown System: No spam - intelligent 5-minute default cooldown
  • Direction Detection: Different alerts for approaches from above vs below
  • Multi-Channel Delivery: Alerts + Email + Push all at once
  • Customizable Triggers: Choose exactly what you want to monitor

Professional Integration

  • Email subjects customizable for filtering
  • Push notifications to MetaTrader mobile app
  • Alert history for backtesting
  • Works with all notification settings

📈 Performance Optimized

  • 50% faster calculations than competing indicators
  • Handles 100-200 price levels without lag
  • Smart caching system for real-time updates
  • Minimal CPU usage even on multiple charts
  • Clean object management (no memory leaks)

🎮 Easy to Use, Powerful to Master

One-Click Setup

  1. Add to chart
  2. Choose your style (4 drawing modes)
  3. Select your color theme
  4. Enable notifications (optional)
  5. Start trading with institutional precision

Fully Customizable

  • Adjust price levels (40-200 per day)
  • Control histogram width
  • Fine-tune transparency
  • Set your preferred timeframe
  • Configure alert sensitivity

💡 Why FlowZone Pro?

You Get What Hedge Funds Pay Thousands For

  • Institutional-grade volume analysis
  • Order flow visualization
  • Market profile shapes
  • Delta divergence detection
  • All in one affordable indicator

Trusted by Professional Traders

  • Used by prop trading firms
  • Recommended by trading educators
  • 5-star rated by the community
  • Constantly updated with new features

Risk-Free Investment

  • One-time purchase, lifetime updates
  • Works on unlimited charts
  • No monthly fees
  • No hidden costs
  • 100% worth it guarantee

🎯 Get FlowZone Pro Now →

What You'll Get Instantly:

✅ Full source code access ✅ Detailed user manual ✅ Video tutorials ✅ Email support ✅ Free lifetime updates ✅ All future features included

Special Launch Offer

🎁 Get it now before the price increases with the next update!

Current Version: 4.0.0 Last Updated: 2024 Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+)

📊 Technical Specifications

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (any broker)
  • Windows/Mac/Linux compatible
  • VPS friendly
  • Low CPU usage

Included Files

  • FlowZonePro.mq5 (main indicator)
  • Comprehensive documentation
  • Example templates
  • Quick start guide

FlowZone Pro - Where Professional Traders See The Market


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Market Sessions Bar Count
Mustafa Magdy
Göstergeler
Overview Market Session & Bar Counter displays bar numbers on your chart while highlighting major trading sessions with semi-transparent overlays. Perfect for traders who need to track bar progression and monitor session activity simultaneously. Key Features Bar Counting Numbers each bar from the start of the trading day Customizable display intervals (show every bar or every Nth bar) Milestone highlighting for important bar numbers Real-time countdown timer showing time until next bar Weeken
Yoda Trend Force
Mustafa Magdy
Göstergeler
Harness the Force of Market Momentum Stop chasing false breakouts. Trend Force identifies high-probability trend continuations with surgical precision, giving you the edge professional traders demand. Get accurate In/Out signals with smart dynamic stop loss, stop guessing and get results NOW! Why Traders Choose Trend Force Smart Breakout Detection Advanced volatility-adjusted algorithm catches real moves Filters out market noise and false signals automatically Dynamic adaptation to chan
