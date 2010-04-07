Market Sessions Bar Count

Overview

Market Session & Bar Counter displays bar numbers on your chart while highlighting major trading sessions with semi-transparent overlays. Perfect for traders who need to track bar progression and monitor session activity simultaneously.

Key Features
  • Bar Counting
    • Numbers each bar from the start of the trading day
    • Customizable display intervals (show every bar or every Nth bar)
    • Milestone highlighting for important bar numbers
    • Real-time countdown timer showing time until next bar
    • Weekend bar handling (skip or highlight)
  • Trading Sessions
    • 4 configurable trading sessions with semi-transparent overlays
    • Sessions don't block your price action - you can see through them
    • Each session fully customizable:
    • Time range (24-hour format)
    • Color and transparency level
    • Border style (solid, dashed, dotted)
    • Session name labels
  • Timezone Support
    • Multiple timezone options:
    • Broker/Server time
    • Local computer time
    • UTC/GMT
    • New York (EST/EDT)
    • London (GMT/BST)
    • Tokyo (JST)
    • Sydney (AEST/AEDT)
    • Custom UTC offset
    • Automatic Daylight Saving Time detection
    • Timezone indicator on chart
Input Parameters
  • Display Settings
    • Display Interval - Show count every X bars (default: 5)
    • Display Above Bar - Position text above or below candles
    • Text Color - Color for bar numbers
    • Font Size - Small/Medium/Large/Custom
    • Vertical Text - Rotate text 90 degrees
    • Max Bars to Process - Limit bars for performance (default: 500)
  • Session Configuration
    • Session Timezone - Reference timezone for all sessions
    • Auto Detect DST - Automatic Daylight Saving Time adjustment
    • Show Session 1-4 - Enable/disable each session
    • Session Time - Time range in HH:MM-HH:MM format
    • Session Color - Base color for session box
    • Session Alpha - Transparency (0-255, lower = more transparent)
    • Session Name - Label displayed on chart
  • Timer Settings
    • Show Current Bar Timer - Display countdown to next bar
    • Timer Color - Countdown display color
    • Timer Font Size - Timer text size
  • Milestone Settings
    • Enable Milestones - Highlight significant bar numbers
    • Milestone Interval - Every Nth bar to highlight
    • Milestone Color - Color for milestone bars

Default Sessions

Forex Market Sessions
- **London**: 08:00-17:00
- **New York**: 13:00-22:00
- **Tokyo**: 00:00-09:00
- **Sydney**: 22:00-07:00

Times are in the selected timezone and automatically adjust for DST.

How It Works

1. Bar Counting: The indicator numbers each bar starting from the beginning of each trading day. You can display every bar number or only show specific intervals.

2. Session Visualization: Trading sessions appear as semi-transparent colored boxes behind your price action. The transparency effect is achieved by blending colors, allowing you to see both sessions and candlesticks clearly.

3. Timezone Handling: All session times are converted to your selected timezone. When DST is active in the selected region, times adjust automatically.

4. Timer Display: A countdown timer appears to the right of the current candle, showing exactly how much time remains until the next bar forms.

Support

Support

For questions, issues or ideas, please contact through the MQL5 marketplace messaging system.









































































Altri dall’autore
FlowZone Pro
Mustafa Magdy
Indicatori
The most comprehensive Volume Profile Trading System in MQL Finally, Trade Where The Smart Money Trades Stop guessing. Start seeing EXACTLY where banks and institutions are positioning their trades - and ride the wave with them. What Makes Millionaire Traders Different? They don't look at the same charts you do. They see where the money actually flows. FlowZone Pro reveals the hidden order flow that moves markets - the same data that costs hedge funds $3,000+/month on Bloomberg terminals
Yoda Trend Force
Mustafa Magdy
Indicatori
Harness the Force of Market Momentum Stop chasing false breakouts. Trend Force identifies high-probability trend continuations with surgical precision, giving you the edge professional traders demand. Get accurate In/Out signals with smart dynamic stop loss, stop guessing and get results NOW! Why Traders Choose Trend Force Smart Breakout Detection Advanced volatility-adjusted algorithm catches real moves Filters out market noise and false signals automatically Dynamic adaptation to chan
