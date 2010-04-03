Market Structure Flow Pro

  • Smart Money Flow Indicator – Professional SMC Analysis Tool

    • The Smart Money Flow Indicator is designed for traders who want to apply institutional-grade market analysis directly in MetaTrader. It automatically detects key Smart Money Concept (SMC) patterns and levels, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision.

    Features:

    • Automatic Fair Value Gap detection

    • Order Block identification (bullish and bearish)

    • Break of Structure signals

    • Multi-timeframe support and resistance zones

    • High-volume institutional activity markers

    • Psychological level plotting

    • Session boundary markers

    • Retail stop-loss zone simulation

    Suitable for:

    • Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

    • Institutional flow analysis

    • Market structure trading

    • Liquidity-based strategies

    Compatibility:

    • MetaTrader 5

    • All currency pairs

    • All timeframes

    • Customizable colors and settings

    Included with purchase:

    • Complete setup guide

