Market Structure Flow Pro
- Indicatori
- Muhsin Mukhtar
- Versione: 2.7
- Attivazioni: 5
The Smart Money Flow Indicator is designed for traders who want to apply institutional-grade market analysis directly in MetaTrader. It automatically detects key Smart Money Concept (SMC) patterns and levels, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision.
Features:
-
Automatic Fair Value Gap detection
-
Order Block identification (bullish and bearish)
-
Break of Structure signals
-
Multi-timeframe support and resistance zones
-
High-volume institutional activity markers
-
Psychological level plotting
-
Session boundary markers
-
Retail stop-loss zone simulation
Suitable for:
-
Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders
-
Institutional flow analysis
-
Market structure trading
-
Liquidity-based strategies
Compatibility:
-
MetaTrader 5
-
All currency pairs
-
All timeframes
-
Customizable colors and settings
Included with purchase:
-
Complete setup guide