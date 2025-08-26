GEN Core X

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Core X is an advanced multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that acts as an all-in-one control hub for multiple technical analysis strategies. Designed with an interactive on-chart dashboard, this indicator combines four main analytical tools that can be independently enabled, disabled, and configured. This allows traders to monitor a wide range of market signals, from market structure analysis to complex divergence signals, all from one place.

Key Features

Interactive Dashboard: Control all indicator features and settings directly from the on-chart panels, without needing to open the input settings window.

Control all indicator features and settings directly from the on-chart panels, without needing to open the input settings window. Multi-Strategy Analysis: Integrates four distinct analytical and signal modules, allowing you to combine multiple trading approaches.

Integrates four distinct analytical and signal modules, allowing you to combine multiple trading approaches. Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: A dedicated panel displays the trend across various timeframes (from M1 to D1) based on an EMA indicator.

A dedicated panel displays the trend across various timeframes (from M1 to D1) based on an EMA indicator. Comprehensive Notification System: Each module has customizable notification options (pop-up, push, email) to alert you to important signals or market events.

Each module has customizable notification options (pop-up, push, email) to alert you to important signals or market events. Performance Optimization: Choose between "Every Tick" calculation mode for real-time responsiveness or "On New Bar" to reduce CPU load.

Strategy Components

GEN Core X integrates the following modules, each of which can be activated and adjusted from the dashboard:

1. Pivot Trend Hunter

This module focuses on market structure and support/resistance. Its features include:

Automatic S/R Zones: Identifies and draws Support and Resistance zones from historical pivot points.

Identifies and draws Support and Resistance zones from historical pivot points. Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps in the market.

Detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps in the market. Dynamic Trendlines: Automatically draws trendlines connecting significant pivot points.

Automatically draws trendlines connecting significant pivot points. Wick Touch Signals: Marks areas where candle wicks touch S/R zones, indicating potential reversal points.

2. GEN Sniper Entry

This module uses a combination of RSI and ATR to identify potential entries based on hidden divergence. Its features include:

Divergence Signals: Displays buy/sell arrows on the chart.

Displays buy/sell arrows on the chart. Trend Filter: An option to filter signals using an EMA indicator.

An option to filter signals using an EMA indicator. Automatic SL/TP Levels: Calculates and draws Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on volatility (ATR).

3. GEN SignalBunker

This module is designed to detect periods of market consolidation (sideways movement). When the market breaks out of this zone, the module will flag a potential breakout signal.

Range Detection: Uses ADX or volatility to identify ranging markets.

Uses ADX or volatility to identify ranging markets. Risk/Reward Zones: Draws visual boxes around the consolidation zone to indicate potential SL/TP levels upon a breakout.

4. GEN Quantum Divergence

This module is a more advanced divergence detection tool. It analyzes the divergence between price action and the Momentum/RSI oscillators.

Classic & Hidden Divergence: Identifies both types of divergence for trend reversal or continuation signals.

Identifies both types of divergence for trend reversal or continuation signals. Signal Lines & Arrows: Draws visual divergence lines and arrows on the chart.

Draws visual divergence lines and arrows on the chart. Risk/Reward Zones: Displays SL/TP zones calculated based on adjustable risk/reward ratios.

How the Dashboard Works

The main GEN Core X dashboards are always visible on the left side of the chart. Users can interact with these dashboards to: