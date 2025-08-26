GEN Core X

GEN Core X

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Core X is an advanced multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that acts as an all-in-one control hub for multiple technical analysis strategies. Designed with an interactive on-chart dashboard, this indicator combines four main analytical tools that can be independently enabled, disabled, and configured. This allows traders to monitor a wide range of market signals, from market structure analysis to complex divergence signals, all from one place.

Key Features

  • Interactive Dashboard: Control all indicator features and settings directly from the on-chart panels, without needing to open the input settings window.
  • Multi-Strategy Analysis: Integrates four distinct analytical and signal modules, allowing you to combine multiple trading approaches.
  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: A dedicated panel displays the trend across various timeframes (from M1 to D1) based on an EMA indicator.
  • Comprehensive Notification System: Each module has customizable notification options (pop-up, push, email) to alert you to important signals or market events.
  • Performance Optimization: Choose between "Every Tick" calculation mode for real-time responsiveness or "On New Bar" to reduce CPU load.

Strategy Components

GEN Core X integrates the following modules, each of which can be activated and adjusted from the dashboard:

1. Pivot Trend Hunter

This module focuses on market structure and support/resistance. Its features include:

  • Automatic S/R Zones: Identifies and draws Support and Resistance zones from historical pivot points.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps in the market.
  • Dynamic Trendlines: Automatically draws trendlines connecting significant pivot points.
  • Wick Touch Signals: Marks areas where candle wicks touch S/R zones, indicating potential reversal points.

2. GEN Sniper Entry

This module uses a combination of RSI and ATR to identify potential entries based on hidden divergence. Its features include:

  • Divergence Signals: Displays buy/sell arrows on the chart.
  • Trend Filter: An option to filter signals using an EMA indicator.
  • Automatic SL/TP Levels: Calculates and draws Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on volatility (ATR).

3. GEN SignalBunker

This module is designed to detect periods of market consolidation (sideways movement). When the market breaks out of this zone, the module will flag a potential breakout signal.

  • Range Detection: Uses ADX or volatility to identify ranging markets.
  • Risk/Reward Zones: Draws visual boxes around the consolidation zone to indicate potential SL/TP levels upon a breakout.

4. GEN Quantum Divergence

This module is a more advanced divergence detection tool. It analyzes the divergence between price action and the Momentum/RSI oscillators.

  • Classic & Hidden Divergence: Identifies both types of divergence for trend reversal or continuation signals.
  • Signal Lines & Arrows: Draws visual divergence lines and arrows on the chart.
  • Risk/Reward Zones: Displays SL/TP zones calculated based on adjustable risk/reward ratios.

How the Dashboard Works

The main GEN Core X dashboards are always visible on the left side of the chart. Users can interact with these dashboards to:

  1. Access Settings: Click the "PIVOT TREND SETTINGS" button or a signal label (e.g., "SNIPER ENTRY") to open a more detailed settings panel.
  2. Enable/Disable Features: The detailed settings panels contain buttons to toggle individual modules and features on or off with a single click.
  3. Change Parameters: Use "Plus (+)" and "Minus (-)" buttons or color pickers to adjust parameters, with changes applied instantly on the chart.
  4. View Real-Time Status: The signal panel displays the status (e.g., "WAITING" or "BUY") for each module, providing instant feedback on detected signals.
推荐产品
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
专家
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
指标
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
指标
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
指标
这个指标用于比较图表上的交易品种与其他几个所选交易品种之间的强弱相对关系。 根据每个交易品种基于相同基准日的价格走势进行比较，可以看到几条不同走向的趋势线，反映出几个不同交易品种之间的强弱关系，这样可以更清楚地了解市场的趋势。 例如，你可以在EURUSD图表上应用这个指标，将其与货币对EURJPY和EURGBP进行比较，看看哪个更强。 你需要为指标输入参数: 需要比较的几个交易品种的名称 您需要选择比较基准日期。 请注意，使用指标前应确保相关交易品种的历史数据已经下载。 免费模拟版本是： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/63921 .............................................
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
Eugene Kendrick
指标
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
指标
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
指标
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Updown v9
Guner Koca
指标
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
指标
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
指标
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
指标
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
指标
其中一个数字序列称为“森林火灾序列”。它被公认为最美丽的新序列之一。它的主要特点是该序列避免了线性趋势，即使是最短的趋势。正是这一属性构成了该指标的基础。 在分析金融时间序列时，该指标试图拒绝所有可能的趋势选项。只有当他失败时，他才会认识到趋势的存在并给出适当的信号。这种方法可以让人们正确地确定新趋势开始的时刻。然而，误报也是可能的。为了减少它们的数量，该指标添加了一个额外的过滤器。当新柱打开时会生成信号。在任何情况下都不会发生重绘。 指标参数： Applied Price   - 应用价格常数； Period Main   - 指标的主要周期，其有效值在 5 - 60 之间； Period Additional   - 附加周期，此参数的有效值为 5 - 40； Signal Filter   - 附加信号滤波器，有效值 0 - 99； Alerts   - 启用后，指示器会在出现新信号时提醒您； Send Mail   - 允许指标向电子邮件发送消息； Push   - 允许您发送 Push 消息。
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (31)
指标
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
指标
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
指标
ATREND： 工作原理及使用方法 工作原理 “ATREND”指标针对MT5平台设计，旨在通过结合多种技术分析方法为交易者提供强有力的买卖信号。该指标主要利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来测量波动性，并结合趋势检测算法来识别潜在的市场动向。 购买后请留言，您将获得特别的赠品。 主要特点： - 动态趋势检测：该指标评估市场趋势并相应调整信号，帮助交易者与当前市场条件对齐策略。 - 波动性测量：通过使用ATR，该指标衡量市场波动性，这对于确定最佳止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平至关重要。 - 信号可视化：该指标在图表上直观地表示买卖信号，增强交易者的决策能力。 操作步骤 输入和设置： - 时间框架：此输入允许您设置指标计算的主要时间框架，默认值为15分钟。 - 时间框架2：此输入可用于定义额外分析的辅助时间框架，默认值为1分钟。 - 移动：此参数允许您将指标的计算向回移动，默认值为0。 - SLATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止损水平的乘数，默认值为2.56。 - TPATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止盈水平的乘数，默认值也为2.56。 - AlertsOn：启用或禁用交易信号的警报，
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
指标
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
指标
UR伽瑪 （由機器學習系統中的類似計算提供支持） UR Gamma 是一種尖端的金融分析工具，它對經典的 WaveTrend 指標進行了全新改進。 通過結合先進的數字信號處理技術，UR Gamma 解決了傳統 WaveTrend 算法的一些局限性，並提供了一種更準確、穩健和動態的方法來識別和衡量價格行為的趨勢。 使用 UR Gamma 的優勢： 簡約設置 所有數據都在後台計算 - 用戶只有 1 個輸出 - 清晰整潔。 表明疲憊的背景水平 適應各種資產。 有一個特殊的電報聊天，您可以在其中了解最新的工具更新，如果您覺得缺少什麼，也可以發送請求！ 為什麼選擇 UR Gamma？ 目標是讓概率分佈在 -1 和 1 之間振盪，中間點為 0。 為實現這一目標，使用機器學習中稱為激活函數的技術來轉換數據。 一個這樣的函數是雙曲正切函數，它經常用於神經網絡，因為它保持 -1 和 1 之間的值。通過對輸入數據進行一階導數並使用二次均值對其進行歸一化，tanh 函數有效地重新分配輸入 信號進入 -1 到 1 的所需範圍。 UR Gamma 是交易者和投資者的強大工具，為他們提供對市場趨勢
DYJ CandleShape MT5
Daying Cao
指标
The  DYJ  CandleShape   contains 80 candlestick Patterns, such as MORNING STAR, DOJI STAR, HARAMI CROSS,INVERT HAMMER,ENGULFING..... candlestick is a valid form of market technical analysis.  The recommended short stoploss is near the highest price of the first three to five candles The recommended long   stoploss   is near the lowest price of the first three to five candles Input InpPeriodSMA   =10         -- Period of averaging InpAlert       =true          --  Enable. alert InpCountBars   =1
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
指标
DYJ BoS指标自动识别和标记市场结构转变的基本要素，包括： 结构突破（BoS）：当价格出现重大波动，突破之前的结构点时检测到。 它标记了可能的上升趋势线和下降趋势线（UP&DN,也是就不断创新高和创新低），一旦价格突破这些线，标记红色（BEAR）和绿色（BULL）箭头 BoS通常发生在价格决定性地穿过之前价格行动所建立的摆动低点或摆动高点时。当价格高于波动高点或低于波动低点时，它们只是打破了之前形成的市场结构，因此被称为“打破”结构。这通常表明市场情绪和趋势方向的变化，表明现有趋势的延续或新趋势的开始。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置   关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种   足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇符号，设置TP=500（5美元/最低交易量），SL=3500（35美元 /最低交易量 ）；单位点数POINTS。 对于 Volatility 75 Index 指数符号，设定TP=500000（5美元 /最低交易量 ），SL=3500000（35美元 /最低交易量 ）
Trendline wizard
Piergiorgio Panzironi
指标
Trendline Wizard Overview: The Trendline Wizard is a powerful and versatile MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who rely on trendlines for their technical analysis. This indicator automatically monitors specified trendlines and provides real-time alerts when price action interacts with these critical levels. Whether you’re a swing trader, day trader, or long-term investor, the Trendline Wizard is an essential tool to enhance your trading strategy. Key Features: Customizable Alerts : Set
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (34)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Smart Stop Indicator – 智能化止损逻辑，直接呈现在您的图表上 概述 Smart Stop Indicator 是为希望以清晰、系统、非情绪化方式设置止损的交易者量身打造的工具。它将经典的价格结构逻辑（更高的高点、更低的低点）与现代突破识别技术相结合，精准标记真正合理的止损位置。无论是趋势、盘整还是快速突破行情，指标都会在图表上直接显示最佳 SL 区域及其状态（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）并且现在新增 SL 与 %ADR 的距离显示。 亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损识别 • 根据市场结构与实时价格行为自动识别关键止损位置。 智能突破适应能力 • 能适应突破与快速方向变化，不会强迫过早调整止损。 SL %ADR 显示 • 显示止损距离占平均日波动范围 ADR 的百分比与 Smart Stop Scanner 完全一致帮助交易者即时识别紧密机会或已延伸的行情。 内置警报逻辑 • 当止损水平变为“new”、“valid”或“broken”时触发警报包含准确的状态切换与冷却逻辑。 破损级别的淡化显示 • 对于“broken”状态的方向、价格、S
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
指标
FX Levels：适用于所有市场的高精度支撑与阻力 快速概览 想要精准确定适用于任何市场（外汇、指数、股票或大宗商品）的支撑与阻力吗？ FX Levels 将传统的“Lighthouse”方法与前沿的动态分析相结合，实现近乎通用的准确性。依托真实经纪商经验和自动化的每日与实时更新， FX Levels 帮助您捕捉价格反转点、设置合理的盈利目标，并自信地管理交易。立即使用，体验更准确的支撑/阻力分析如何助力您的交易更上层楼！ 1. 为什么 FX Levels 对交易者非常有利 极度精准的支撑 & 阻力区 • FX Levels 专为不同经纪商提供的行情源和时间设置而设计，可生成几乎相同的价位区，解决数据不一致的常见问题。 • 这意味着无论您在哪里交易，都能获得稳定一致的水平线，为策略打下更加牢固的基础。 结合传统与先进技术 • 通过将久经考验的“Lighthouse”方法与动态分析相融合， FX Levels 不仅限于每日刷新，还可针对新的价格波动进行即时更新。 • 您可以选择经典的静态方式，或实时捕捉新出现的水平，以贴近最新的市场行为。 识别清晰的反转点 • FX Lev
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
指标
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
指标
IX Power：解锁指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场洞察 概述 IX Power 是一款多功能工具，可分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现。 FX Power 提供针对货币对的最高精度，利用所有可用货币对数据进行分析，而 IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据。这使得 IX Power 成为非外汇市场的理想选择，同时在需要简单外汇分析时也非常可靠。它可以无缝适用于任何图表，提供清晰的、有行动价值的洞察，帮助提升您的交易决策。 1. 为什么 IX Power 对交易者非常有价值 多市场强弱分析 • IX Power 分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现，为每个市场提供量身定制的洞察。 • 监控 US30、WTI、黄金、比特币等资产的表现，发现交易机会。 适用于更广泛的市场 • 对于外汇交易， FX Power 提供无与伦比的精度，通过分析所有相关货币对。 • IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据，非常适合非外汇市场及简化的外汇分析。 实时适应性 • 借助自适应算法， IX Power 实时响应市场数据变化，保持分析的最新性。 • 实时更新
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
指标
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
Meravith Auto 是 Meravith 交易系统的自动化版本。 该指标由趋势线组成，趋势线会改变颜色。处于多头状态时为绿色，处于空头状态时为红色。这是趋势支撑线。还有一条流动性线，在该位置多头成交量与空头成交量相等。三重多头偏差线。三重空头偏差线。紫色和蓝色的点用于表示大成交量。紫色点表示成交量高于平均成交量两个偏差，蓝色点表示两个偏差。 如何使用？ 多头趋势线加上位于趋势线之上的流动性，表示多头趋势。我们预期市场将向上运行，开立多头仓位。 空头趋势线加上位于趋势线之下的流动性，表示空头趋势。我们预期市场将向下运行，开立空头仓位。 可根据您的选择与其他指标结合使用。 可用于任何交易品种和任何时间周期。 由于不同经纪商提供的成交量不同，您可能会看到不同的结果。 由于成交量更大，建议选择规模较大的经纪商。 自动版和手动版有什么区别？ 在手动版本中，我们根据高点和低点评估趋势，因此也会提供市场成交量枯竭的水平。 在自动版本中，使用的是一个会在不同市场阶段发生变化的周期。该周期在高波动时较短，在低波动时较长。这里没有枯竭水平，因为分析的不是趋势，而是周期。这也是使用偏差的原因。默认显
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
指标
ACB Breakout Arrows 指标通过检测特殊的突破形态，提供市场中的关键入场信号。该指标持续扫描图表中的价格动量，在价格出现重大变动前，提前提供精确的入场信号。 点击此处获取多品种多周期扫描器 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 扫描器 主要特点 指标自动提供止损和止盈价格。 内置多周期扫描仪仪表盘，可追踪所有时间周期的突破信号。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 优化算法提升信号精度。 特别设置的快速盈利线用于无亏损移动或短线目标。 支持胜率、盈亏比、平均利润等绩效分析指标。 无重绘，信号可靠。 交易确认 - 可使用 ACB Trade Filter 指标 来过滤低概率的交易信号。 强烈买入： 向上箭头 + 绿色柱状图 + 多头趋势。 强烈卖出： 向下箭头 + 红色柱状图 + 空头趋势。 当柱状图为灰色且趋势为震荡时，应避免交易。 （可选） -  使用  KT 支撑阻力水平指标  避免在重要支撑/阻力位附近入场。这类交易可能迅速变成亏损。 “一个成功交易者的目标是做出最好的交易。金钱只是附属。” —— 亚历山大·埃尔德 输入参数 历史
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
指标
TREND FLOW PRO 可帮助识别市场真正发生方向变化的位置。该指标可标示趋势反转，以及大型市场参与者再次进场的区域。 图表上的 BOS 标记代表真实的趋势转换和高时间周期的关键水平。指标数据不重绘，并在每根K线收盘后保留在图表上。 指标主要元素： BOS FLOW —— 趋势波动与真实的趋势变化，代表大型市场参与者的进场，并确认其存在（以数字标注）。 BOS FILL —— 按趋势方向对K线进行着色。 标示“大型玩家”的进场位置以及趋势发生变化的区域。 信号级别： BOS —— 强度未明确的参与者进场（通常是主趋势中的一次回调）。 Move SL —— 直观展示大型参与者如何移动其持仓，可作为交易者调整止损的参考。 Super BOS —— 优先级高于普通 BOS 的大型参与者进场。在某些情况下，当出现确认信号时，BOS 可升级为 Super BOS，指标会通过颜色变化进行提示。 Mega BOS —— 最大级别市场参与者的关键水平，具备扭转趋势方向的能力。 Mega BOS moved —— Mega BOS 持仓的移动，以及其在市场中主导地位的确认。 STRUCTURE —
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
指标
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的指标，可自动化分析 市场结构 与 ICT / Smart Money 理念。它 不会下单 也不管理订单：这是一个 可视化分析工具 ，而不是自动交易机器人。 指标显示内容 指标会扫描图表并突出显示以下信息 ： 市场结构 ：关键波段、HH、HL、LH、LL 结构突破 ：Break of Structure (BOS) 与 Change of Character (ChoCH) 看涨（demand）与看跌（supply）Order Blocks，并显示强度 仍然有效的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG) 流动性区域（equal highs / equal lows）与扫单（sweeps） 亚洲、伦敦、纽约交易时段与 Kill Zones 局部成交量分布（Volume Profile） ：POC、VAH、VAL 紧凑型仪表盘，提供共振评分（0 到 100） 目标是将价格行为与
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
指标
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
作者的更多信息
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Pvp
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Pvp Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Pvp is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed with a mean-reversion strategy. This EA combines two classic indicators—a short-period RSI and a long-period Bollinger Bands—to find strong confluence signals. It looks for buying and selling opportunities by identifying potential reversal points when both indicators provide a crossover signal simultaneously. Features Dual Confluence Strategy: A signal is only valid when two crossover events happen
FREE
GEN Band xp
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Band-XP Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Band-XP is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that employs a unique strategy based on Bollinger Bands (BB). Unlike conventional BB strategies that focus on reversals from band touches, this EA identifies shifts in market momentum. Trading signals are generated when a "crossover" in the sequence of band touches occurs—for example, a Buy signal appears when a touch of the upper band becomes more recent than the last touch of the lower band, signal
FREE
GEN rsi swing signal
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world. Design Elements: "RSI+" Text in Bold and White: The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The us
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
指标
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
GEN SmartZone
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels . It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making. Key Features Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The i
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
GEN Trend Line
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN (Trend Line) automatically detects swing highs and lows, plots dynamic upper & lower trendlines with adaptive slope (ATR, Standard Deviation, or Linear Regression approximation), and marks breakout points visually when the price crosses the trend boundaries. Perfect for price action, breakout, and trend confirmation strategies across multiple timeframes.
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
PRO VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144989?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Support & Resistance (EGGII77) is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects and draws Support & Resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows. The indicator features two sets of S&R (main structure and quick levels), a customizable maximum number of lines, adjustable colors, and a clean chart display for clearer price action analysis.
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN Fibo Nova
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev , forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend) , Entry signals , Take Profit (Rejection) , and Bounce (trend continuation) . It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications , and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones. Quick Usage Guide Identify Trend Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups. Only Upper Bands active
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
指标
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN JanusEA
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
JanusEA Pro: A Market Structure Expert Advisor Developer: Gede Egi Overview JanusEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the concept of market structure. The EA automatically identifies Supply (Pivot High) and Demand (Pivot Low) zones on the chart. Based on these identified zones, JanusEA can execute trades using one of two distinct, selectable trading logics: Breakout or Reversal. The name is inspired by the Roman god Janus, reflecting the EA's dual-strategy design. This allows users
FREE
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
专家
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN TradeZones
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone. This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading. Key Features Automatic detection of supply
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
GEN Zenith
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
指标
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal. This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your tradin
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN UT Bot
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN UT Bot Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN UT Bot is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that fully automates the trading strategy based on the popular "UT Bot Alerts" indicator. This EA is designed as a pure trend-following system, where trading signals are generated when the price crosses over a dynamic trend line calculated from the Average True Range (ATR). With comprehensive risk management, this EA is suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to following market trends.
FREE
GEN Ichimoku Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN Ichimoku Signal Developer: gedeegi Overview GEN Ichimoku Signal is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two different trend analysis systems, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and HalfTrend, into a single visual tool. The primary function of the indicator is to color the chart's candlesticks based on whether the conditions of these two systems are in alignment. The indicator provides a visual representation of market conditions by displaying one of three colors: one for aligned
FREE
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
GEN Mjolnir Edge
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Mjolnir Edge Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Mjolnir Edge is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed for a breakout strategy. This EA intelligently identifies periods of market consolidation (sideways movement) using a combination of the Moving Average and ATR indicators. Once a consolidation zone is detected and confirmed, the EA automatically places pending orders (a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop) to capture the strong price movement when the market breaks out of this consolidation p
FREE
GEN sessions volume profile
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN Sessions Volume Profile Developer: Gede Egi GEN Sessions Volume Profile is an MT5 indicator designed to display the volume distribution for each trading session (daily) in the form of a Volume Profile . With this tool, traders can easily see at which price levels the highest trading activity has occurred during a session, making it easier to identify key market areas. The indicator automatically plots Session Boxes, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Va
FREE
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that integrates five different trading strategies into one interactive dashboard. It allows you to monitor signals from multiple analytical approaches simultaneously, suitable for various trading styles ranging from scalping to swing trading. Features GEN Sniper Entry: Identifies divergence signals using RSI and ATR, with automatic ma
GEN Shadow Moon
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Shadow Moon Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Shadow Moon is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that explores the potential correlation between the lunar cycle and market movements. This EA is designed to automate the trading process by using four types of triggers based on the Moon's phases, complemented by sophisticated risk management and a trailing stop feature. Features Lunar Cycle-Based Strategy: Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events.
FREE
GEN Core X EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
专家
GEN Core X – Adaptive & Safe Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M10 & M15 Timeframes GEN Core X is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 10-minute (M10) and 15-minute (M15) timeframes. This EA uses a breakout strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid. Important: For optimal performance, use an account with low spreads. Key Features Safe & Stabl
GEN Vextrum
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN VEXTRUM EA – First Release! As a token of appreciation for early users, GEN VEXTRUM EA is launched at a special price of only $39 for the first 3 buyers only! Not only that – the first 5 buyers will also receive 1 premium indicator file for FREE – GEN RSI Hunter to enhance your trading strategy. After the initial 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to $69 . Don’t miss this rare opportunity! GEN VEXTRUM EA | Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor GEN VEXTRUM EA represents a new genera
Trend Line GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description Trend Line GEN adalah indikator yang secara otomatis menggambar trendline berdasarkan titik-titik swing penting (highs dan lows) pada chart. Garis-garis ini berfungsi sebagai support dan resistance dinamis untuk membantu pengambilan keputusan trading. Key Features Automatic Swing Detection: Mengidentifikasi pivot high dan pivot low secara otomatis. Flexible Slope Calculation: Pilihan metode perhitungan ke
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论