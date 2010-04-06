Prime Gold
- Experts
- Alexander Bayer
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
XAUUSD Prime – by BlackLotTrading (MT5)
Robust. Disciplined. Sustainable.
Manufactured & developed in Germany.
💰 Price structure (early bird)
The launch price is 399.00 $ for the first 20 activations. Once these are sold, the price will increase to 599.00 $,
and in the future the final price will be 1,800.00 $.
!Secure yours now – before the price increases.!
💳 5-day money-back guarantee
Try XAUUSD Prime completely risk-free. If you are not satisfied within 14 days, you will receive a full refund – no questions asked.
❓ Why XAUUSD Prime?
Not a “get rich quick” system, but a tool for consistent results over many years.
Rule-based instead of gut feeling. No grid and no martingale – so that expected value and risk always remain transparent.
🤖 Trading logic (AI-supported & rule-based)
XAUUSD Prime uses elements of artificial intelligence and modern quantitative methods to evaluate market movements in a robust and comprehensible manner.
Core methods
• Hybrid analysis (AO×2 + CCI): Combined oscillators act as a neural filter. A trade is only placed if momentum and trend direction are confirmed simultaneously.
• Adaptive pattern scoring: Pattern recognition compares current market conditions with historical market phases and continuously adapts to volatility regimes.
• Rule-based AI framework: Only setups with statistically high quality are traded – no impulsive signals, no emotions.
Risk anchors (for every trade)
• Fixed stop loss and fixed take profit – no exceptions.
• Broker stop level is automatically observed; SL/TP are always set validly.
• Full traceability of all rules.
Position management
• Objective exit via envelope rebound when the market turns.
• Optional trailing stop to maximize runners and limit risk.
• One position per symbol and Magic – no grid, no buying back into the red.
🚦 Protective mechanisms (real protections, not decorative)
Entry protection: Maximum spread, limit for open positions/lots (account-wide).
Daily protection: MaxDailyLoss (currency) and Max_Daily_DD (%) on an equity basis; when triggered – entry lock until daily reset and closing of open trades.
Account protection: Min_Equity, Max_Equity, MaxEquity_DD (%); when triggered – immediate close and self-deactivation.
News filter: High-impact events with lead/lag are consistently omitted.
⚙️ Setup & operation
Symbol/TF: XAUUSD, M15.
Installation: Attach EA to M15 chart.
Activate news filter: In MT5, “Allow WebRequest” (Expert Advisors).
VPS: Continuous operation is mandatory – this is the only way to achieve a statistical advantage.
Parameters: Few, clean adjustment screws – Entry_Amount (lots), Stop_Loss/Take_Profit (in pips), AO/CCI/Envelopes periods & levels, spread and daily limits.
Recommendation: Start conservatively (e.g., 0.10–0.50 lots), then gradually increase.
📊 Optimization & seasonality
Experience shows that September–December are often weaker months. Two options:
A) Pause: Suspend trading from September to December, then resume with the standard profile in January.
B) Continue conservatively: Halve lots, set tighter daily limits, extend news buffer.
Profiles: PRIME_Standard.set (Jan–Aug) and PRIME_Conservative.set (Sep–Dec).
Important: Always verify with forward and out-of-sample tests – robustness before peak backtesting.
👥 Who is it suitable for?
Traders with a 12–24-month horizon.
Anyone who works without grid/martingale and values clear exit criteria.
Users who prioritize consistency, discipline, and clean risk management.
📝 Practical tips
Evaluate series instead of individual days (100–300 trades).
Choose a realistic spread limit; XAUUSD fluctuates per session.
Don't set SL/TP too narrowly – note the broker's stop level.
Respect daily limits – that way you can still trade tomorrow.
🚀 Conclusion
XAUUSD Prime is not a magic trick, but a precise, AI-supported set of rules with a strict risk framework: every trade has a fixed stop loss and take profit. Capital preservation first, returns through consistency, clear rules, and disciplined implementation.