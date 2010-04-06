Prime Gold

XAUUSD Prime – by BlackLotTrading (MT5)

Robust. Disciplined. Sustainable.
Manufactured & developed in Germany.



💰 Price structure (early bird)


The launch price is 399.00 $ for the first 20 activations. Once these are sold, the price will increase to 599.00 $,
and in the future the final price will be 1,800.00 $.

!Secure yours now – before the price increases.!

💳 5-day money-back guarantee
Try XAUUSD Prime completely risk-free. If you are not satisfied within 14 days, you will receive a full refund – no questions asked.


❓ Why XAUUSD Prime?


Not a “get rich quick” system, but a tool for consistent results over many years.

Rule-based instead of gut feeling. No grid and no martingale – so that expected value and risk always remain transparent.


🤖 Trading logic (AI-supported & rule-based)


XAUUSD Prime uses elements of artificial intelligence and modern quantitative methods to evaluate market movements in a robust and comprehensible manner.


Core methods

• Hybrid analysis (AO×2 + CCI): Combined oscillators act as a neural filter. A trade is only placed if momentum and trend direction are confirmed simultaneously.

• Adaptive pattern scoring: Pattern recognition compares current market conditions with historical market phases and continuously adapts to volatility regimes.

• Rule-based AI framework: Only setups with statistically high quality are traded – no impulsive signals, no emotions.


Risk anchors (for every trade)

• Fixed stop loss and fixed take profit – no exceptions.

• Broker stop level is automatically observed; SL/TP are always set validly.

• Full traceability of all rules.


Position management

• Objective exit via envelope rebound when the market turns.

• Optional trailing stop to maximize runners and limit risk.

• One position per symbol and Magic – no grid, no buying back into the red.



🚦 Protective mechanisms (real protections, not decorative)


Entry protection: Maximum spread, limit for open positions/lots (account-wide).

Daily protection: MaxDailyLoss (currency) and Max_Daily_DD (%) on an equity basis; when triggered – entry lock until daily reset and closing of open trades.

Account protection: Min_Equity, Max_Equity, MaxEquity_DD (%); when triggered – immediate close and self-deactivation.

News filter: High-impact events with lead/lag are consistently omitted.


⚙️ Setup & operation


Symbol/TF: XAUUSD, M15.

Installation: Attach EA to M15 chart.

Activate news filter: In MT5, “Allow WebRequest” (Expert Advisors).

VPS: Continuous operation is mandatory – this is the only way to achieve a statistical advantage.

Parameters: Few, clean adjustment screws – Entry_Amount (lots), Stop_Loss/Take_Profit (in pips), AO/CCI/Envelopes periods & levels, spread and daily limits.

Recommendation: Start conservatively (e.g., 0.10–0.50 lots), then gradually increase.


📊 Optimization & seasonality


Experience shows that September–December are often weaker months. Two options:

A) Pause: Suspend trading from September to December, then resume with the standard profile in January.

B) Continue conservatively: Halve lots, set tighter daily limits, extend news buffer.

Profiles: PRIME_Standard.set (Jan–Aug) and PRIME_Conservative.set (Sep–Dec).

Important: Always verify with forward and out-of-sample tests – robustness before peak backtesting.



👥 Who is it suitable for?


Traders with a 12–24-month horizon.

Anyone who works without grid/martingale and values clear exit criteria.

Users who prioritize consistency, discipline, and clean risk management.


📝 Practical tips


Evaluate series instead of individual days (100–300 trades).

Choose a realistic spread limit; XAUUSD fluctuates per session.

Don't set SL/TP too narrowly – note the broker's stop level.

Respect daily limits – that way you can still trade tomorrow.


🚀 Conclusion


XAUUSD Prime is not a magic trick, but a precise, AI-supported set of rules with a strict risk framework: every trade has a fixed stop loss and take profit. Capital preservation first, returns through consistency, clear rules, and disciplined implementation.



