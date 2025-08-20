AI daily order entry signal

H1 indicator with daily BUY/SELL zones, Stop Loss, and two Take Profit levels. Includes HUD (spread, timeframe, countdown). No popups, no DLLs.
AI Daily Order Entry Signal — H1 Only

This MT4 indicator draws clear daily BUY and SELL zones directly on your H1 chart. Each zone includes predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2 levels, giving you a complete daily trade plan without extra setup.

How to Use
- Attach to any H1 chart (works with forex, crypto, indices, metals).
- Follow the highlighted BUY/SELL zones for intraday entries.
- Use the built-in SL/TP1/TP2 as your daily trade anchor.
- Note: This is a visual tool only — no alerts, no automation.

Key Features
- Detects daily trend and intraday trade zones automatically.
- Pre-drawn Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 for clear trade management.
- HUD shows Spread, Timeframe, and Bar Countdown.
- Market-friendly: no popups, no DLLs, lightweight performance.
- Works on all pairs & symbols, designed for H1 timeframe.

Inputs
- Note — informational only (all internal parameters are fixed for stability).

Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Timeframe: H1 only

Version History
- v1.0 — First release.


