AI daily order entry signal
- Indicatori
- Quoc Tuan Tran
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 8
H1 indicator with daily BUY/SELL zones, Stop Loss, and two Take Profit levels. Includes HUD (spread, timeframe, countdown). No popups, no DLLs.
AI Daily Order Entry Signal — H1 Only
This MT4 indicator draws clear daily BUY and SELL zones directly on your H1 chart. Each zone includes predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2 levels, giving you a complete daily trade plan without extra setup.
How to Use
- Attach to any H1 chart (works with forex, crypto, indices, metals).
- Follow the highlighted BUY/SELL zones for intraday entries.
- Use the built-in SL/TP1/TP2 as your daily trade anchor.
- Note: This is a visual tool only — no alerts, no automation.
Key Features
- Detects daily trend and intraday trade zones automatically.
- Pre-drawn Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 for clear trade management.
- HUD shows Spread, Timeframe, and Bar Countdown.
- Market-friendly: no popups, no DLLs, lightweight performance.
- Works on all pairs & symbols, designed for H1 timeframe.
Inputs
- Note — informational only (all internal parameters are fixed for stability).
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Timeframe: H1 only
Version History
- v1.0 — First release.