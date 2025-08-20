H1 indicator with daily BUY/SELL zones, Stop Loss, and two Take Profit levels. Includes HUD (spread, timeframe, countdown). No popups, no DLLs.

AI Daily Order Entry Signal — H1 Only





This MT4 indicator draws clear daily BUY and SELL zones directly on your H1 chart. Each zone includes predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2 levels, giving you a complete daily trade plan without extra setup.





How to Use

- Attach to any H1 chart (works with forex, crypto, indices, metals).

- Follow the highlighted BUY/SELL zones for intraday entries.

- Use the built-in SL/TP1/TP2 as your daily trade anchor.

- Note: This is a visual tool only — no alerts, no automation.





Key Features

- Detects daily trend and intraday trade zones automatically.

- Pre-drawn Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 for clear trade management.

- HUD shows Spread, Timeframe, and Bar Countdown.

- Market-friendly: no popups, no DLLs, lightweight performance.

- Works on all pairs & symbols, designed for H1 timeframe.





Inputs

- Note — informational only (all internal parameters are fixed for stability).





Requirements

- Platform: MetaTrader 4

- Timeframe: H1 only





Version History