XAU Precision Pro
- Indicatori
- Adebowale Adeniyi Adeleke
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 13 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
XAU Precision Pro (PAID VERSION)
Description:
Professional Gold Trading Solution with Multi-Timeframe Analysis & USD Correlation Intelligence
XAU Precision Pro is an advanced technical analysis indicator specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines multi-timeframe support/resistance detection with sophisticated USD correlation analysis to provide institutional-grade trading insights. The system automatically identifies key market structure levels, trend directions, and high-probability trade setups using proprietary algorithms that analyze price action across multiple timeframes simultaneously.
Key Features:
🎯 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Analysis
• Real-time support/resistance detection across 3 customizable timeframes
• Automated trendline drawing with advanced filtering
• Proprietary swing point identification
• Market structure pattern recognition
💵 Advanced USD Correlation Engine
• Real-time USD strength analysis with weighted multi-currency inputs
• Gold-USD correlation states (positive/negative/conflict detection)
• Correlation-based signal validation
• Automatic correlation shift alerts
🕯️ Professional Candle Pattern Recognition
• 15+ advanced candlestick patterns with proprietary detection
• Intelligent confidence scoring system (0-100%)
• Multi-candle formation analysis
• Momentum-validated pattern recognition
🚨 Comprehensive Alert System
• 5 types of contextual alerts (Signals, Correlation, Patterns, Breakouts, Trends)
• Mobile push notifications
• Multi-format alert delivery
• Smart cooldown management
📊 Professional Dashboard
• Real-time multi-timeframe market analysis
• Dynamic support/resistance display
• USD correlation impact assessment
• Pattern detection with confidence metrics
• Market bias and confluence evaluation
🛡️ Institutional-Grade Features
• Real-time market analysis
• Customizable sensitivity parameters
• Clean, professional visual interface
• Advanced color-coded display system