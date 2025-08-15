BluePips AI

🧠 BluePipsAI – Advanced AI-Powered MT5 Expert Advisor
BluePipsAI is a next-generation AI-style Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade the market based on intelligent multi-timeframe confluence analysis. It automatically scans price action and indicator signals across multiple symbols and timeframes, placing trades with precise ATR-based risk management and sending real-time alerts to Telegram.

Whether you are a manual trader looking to automate your strategy, or a scalper/swing trader seeking consistency, BluePipsAI delivers powerful, intelligent execution with zero emotions.

🔍 Key Features:
✅ AI-style Multi-Timeframe Analysis
✅ Dynamic Risk Management (based on % of balance)
✅ ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
✅ Telegram Alerts for Trade Entries/Exits
✅ Optimized for: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD
✅ Works with All Brokers & Account Types (ECN, Standard, Raw Spread)

📊 Strategy & Indicators Used:
BluePipsAI combines the power of multiple classic indicators using intelligent confluence logic across different timeframes:

RSI (Relative Strength Index)
Detects overbought/oversold zones (default: period 14)

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
Detects momentum shifts via signal crossovers

EMA (Exponential Moving Average)
Filters trade direction and trend

Bollinger Bands (optional logic)
Identifies volatility and squeeze/breakout zones

ATR (Average True Range)
Determines volatility-based SL and TP levels

These indicators are aligned across timeframes to generate high-confidence trade signals.

📦 How It Works:
The EA scans EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD for entry setups.

It evaluates RSI, MACD, and EMA across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1).

If the indicators align (confluence), a trade signal is generated.

ATR is used to calculate dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit levels.

Lot size is automatically adjusted based on your account balance and risk %.

A buy or sell trade is executed and a message is sent to your Telegram bot.

🛠️ Inputs You Can Control:
✅ Risk Percent per Trade (default: 2%)

✅ ATR Multiplier for SL/TP

✅ Symbols to trade

✅ Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID

📲 Telegram Integration:
Receive real-time alerts directly to your Telegram when a trade is opened or closed. Just plug in your Bot Token and Chat ID, and stay connected with your EA even when you're away from the chart!

🔧 Requirements:
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Minimum Deposit: $50

Pairs Supported: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

Account Type: Any MT5-compatible broker

Timeframes Used: M15, H1, H4, D1

💡 Recommendations:
Use on VPS for 24/5 trading

Test settings in Strategy Tester before going live

Pair with low-spread broker for better performance

📞 Support:
For any questions or help setting up, contact us via Telegram Support
