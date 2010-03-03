Angelithm AI

Turn Gold Volatility into Profits — 24/7.
AI-powered XAUUSD bot with multi-strategy engine, precision SL/TP, and 10+ years of trading experience behind it.
Grew a 10K USC account to 50K USC — now it’s your turn.

Minimum Investment: $300 or 10000 USC

Timeframe: H1

Symbol: Only Gold / XAUUSD

We have clubbed all strategies and fine tuned the target levels.

We use AI to calculate target & stop levels.

We convert all indicators pattern trading signals into profit making trades. 

It has to be connected to system 24 hours. 

For some strategies risk to reward ratio is higher because Stop loss & Take profit are nearer.

For some strategies risk to reward ratio is same because of volatility. 

We have the 10 years experience of losing money in gold trading by following trading tips. 

Every morning, business manager from the broker office used to call us for next top-up.

After a very long journey & our very lengthy trading history was our eye-opener. We did trade on all spikes. Our trading history taught us discipline so as our losses. Now our phone doesn't ring for broker office. Now using our bot, our account bot made 10k USC (became poor after more than a million USD losses) to 50K USC in 100 days. 

Hope this Bot will help you too. We are starting with $50 as offer price and after every 10 sales, we will increase the price by 100%. Maximum price is $1600. Lets grow together. 


