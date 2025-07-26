Gold street EA

💎 Gold Street EA - Advanced Gold Scalper

🚨 Notice:
⚠️ The current price is for the initial launch only. After each purchase, the price will increase by $100 until it reaches the final price of $949.
This starting price is not a reflection of the robot’s power — it's designed to give early adopters a unique opportunity to own a high-end tool at a discounted price.

👨‍💻 About the Author

I’m not just a coder — I’m a trader first.
With over 10 years of live trading experience, I developed this EA based on real-world trading strategies and refined it using my programming skills. This is not just an algorithm — it's experience turned into code.

✅ Philosophy

If you're looking for a “magical money printer” or expecting sky-high profits overnight, this is not for you.
This EA has drawdowns and wins — just like any real strategy. But it’s engineered to be consistently profitable over time.

It uses dynamic market detection, adaptive stop loss logic, and strict risk control.
One of its key features is the automatic stop loss management: if it detects trend reversals or adverse moves, it exits early to protect capital.

🧠 Smart Martingale (Optional)

Unlike aggressive grid systems, the Martingale feature here is optional and well-controlled. You can enable or disable it from input settings.

⚙️ EA Is Built For:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🕔 M5 timeframe (optimal)

  • ✅ Fully adjustable settings for fine-tuning

  • ⛔ Not designed for other symbols (testing on other pairs is disabled)

📈 Strategy Highlights

  • ✅ Works only during specific days & hours (configurable)

  • ✅ Trailing Stop and Risk Control included

  • ✅ Smart Entry System with MA + MACD + ADX filtering

  • ✅ Auto P/L tracking on chart

  • ✅ Manual BUY/SELL/CLOSE ALL panel (can be hidden)

  • ✅ Works with low-risk settings by default

  • ✅ Designed to not blow your account

🛠️ Constant Updates & Support

This EA is under active development — I'm constantly updating and improving it.
All users get lifetime updates.

💬 Important

After purchasing, please message me directly so I can send you the optimal settings and personal guidance to get started.

🧠 Final Thoughts

No robot can succeed without user awareness.
There are always exceptional market events. While this EA is built to run mostly on autopilot, I strongly recommend user supervision during high volatility times.

💬 Personal Note:
In my 10 years of trading, I’ve learned that the “money printer” mindset is the most dangerous.
This EA is not magic — but it’s a highly refined, battle-tested tool that can support your trading with minimal intervention.


Filtro:
hassani.md
38
hassani.md 2025.07.30 10:38 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Amir Jahed-armaghani
242
Risposta dello sviluppatore Amir Jahed-armaghani 2025.07.30 16:01
Hello, thank you for your purchase. I hope this robot proves to be useful and profitable for you.
Rispondi alla recensione