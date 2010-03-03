PrecisionScalperPRO

I have developed Masenellio Ea Automated Contact for Purchase https://t.me/Fxsmctu





📈 Precision Scalper PRO is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across major forex pairs. With advanced multi-indicator confluence and strict risk management, it ensures accurate entries and controlled exits. Ideal for traders seeking precision, speed, and adaptability.

Just market watch now login

1100064335

Server Justmarkets demo2

Password Invest@12

https://one.justmarkets.link/a/wzema0by12

🎯 Key Features:

✅ Multi-Indicator Confluence Strategy

Uses RSI, Stochastic, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and EMA crossover to identify high-confidence trade setups.

✅ Smart Risk Management

Choose between fixed lots or percentage-based risk. Customizable stop loss, take profit, and risk-reward ratio settings.

✅ Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic

Dynamic trailing stop system ensures profits are locked in while minimizing losses.

✅ Market Session Filters

Trade only during London, New York, or their overlap. Avoid low-volume or high-spread periods.

✅ Volatility Filter

Filters trades based on ATR and Bollinger Band squeeze to avoid uncertain conditions.

✅ One-Trade-at-a-Time Option

Prevents overtrading by managing one position per symbol at a time.

✅ Daily Trade Limit

Prevents overexposure with configurable daily trade cap.

✅ Performance Tracker

Built-in statistics for win rate, drawdown, and profit factor.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

Magic Number : Unique identifier for trades

Max Daily Trades : Limits daily trade count

Enable Buy/Sell Trades : Individually toggle trade directions

Multi-Indicator Controls : Enable/disable RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger, EMA

Risk Settings : Fixed lot size or % risk

Take Profit / Stop Loss / Risk Reward

Trailing Stop & Step

Session Time Filters

Volatility Filter via ATR & BB Squeeze

⚡ How It Works:

The EA analyzes new bars to determine trade opportunities using multiple indicators. Only high-confluence signals (minimum 3 out of 5 indicators) are executed. Entry, SL, TP, and position management are automated. Trades only occur during high-volume sessions and are filtered by spread and volatility.

💼 Recommended Pairs and Timeframes:

Pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

Timeframes : M5, M15, M30

Account Type : ECN/RAW with tight spreads

Min Balance : $100+

Best During: London/New York sessions

🔒 Safety Features:

No Martingale

No Grid

No Arbitrage

Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit

News/Low Volatility Filters

Full SL/TP visibility with trailing protection

📊 Backtest Tips:

Use "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" for best accuracy

Test on M5/M15 with real spread

Optimize indicator parameters based on symbol

🏁 Final Notes:

Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, Precision Scalper PRO delivers reliable and smart entries based on proven technical strategies. Trade smarter — not harder.

contact for set file privite chat after purchse