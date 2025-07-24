PrecisionScalperPRO

📈 Precision Scalper PRO is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across major forex pairs. With advanced multi-indicator confluence and strict risk management, it ensures accurate entries and controlled exits. Ideal for traders seeking precision, speed, and adaptability.

🎯 Key Features:

Multi-Indicator Confluence Strategy
Uses RSI, Stochastic, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and EMA crossover to identify high-confidence trade setups.

Smart Risk Management
Choose between fixed lots or percentage-based risk. Customizable stop loss, take profit, and risk-reward ratio settings.

Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic
Dynamic trailing stop system ensures profits are locked in while minimizing losses.

Market Session Filters
Trade only during London, New York, or their overlap. Avoid low-volume or high-spread periods.

Volatility Filter
Filters trades based on ATR and Bollinger Band squeeze to avoid uncertain conditions.

One-Trade-at-a-Time Option
Prevents overtrading by managing one position per symbol at a time.

Daily Trade Limit
Prevents overexposure with configurable daily trade cap.

Performance Tracker
Built-in statistics for win rate, drawdown, and profit factor.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades

  • Max Daily Trades: Limits daily trade count

  • Enable Buy/Sell Trades: Individually toggle trade directions

  • Multi-Indicator Controls: Enable/disable RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger, EMA

  • Risk Settings: Fixed lot size or % risk

  • Take Profit / Stop Loss / Risk Reward

  • Trailing Stop & Step

  • Session Time Filters

  • Volatility Filter via ATR & BB Squeeze

How It Works:

The EA analyzes new bars to determine trade opportunities using multiple indicators. Only high-confluence signals (minimum 3 out of 5 indicators) are executed. Entry, SL, TP, and position management are automated. Trades only occur during high-volume sessions and are filtered by spread and volatility.

💼 Recommended Pairs and Timeframes:

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M5, M15, M30

  • Account Type: ECN/RAW with tight spreads

  • Min Balance: $100+

  • Best During: London/New York sessions

🔒 Safety Features:

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Arbitrage

  • Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • News/Low Volatility Filters

  • Full SL/TP visibility with trailing protection

📊 Backtest Tips:

  • Use "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" for best accuracy

  • Test on M5/M15 with real spread

  • Optimize indicator parameters based on symbol

🏁 Final Notes:

Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, Precision Scalper PRO delivers reliable and smart entries based on proven technical strategies. Trade smarter — not harder.

contact for set file privite chat after purchse 

