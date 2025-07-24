PrecisionScalperPRO
- Experts
- Adavesh Ambi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
I have developed Masenellio Ea
📈 Precision Scalper PRO is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across major forex pairs. With advanced multi-indicator confluence and strict risk management, it ensures accurate entries and controlled exits. Ideal for traders seeking precision, speed, and adaptability.
🎯 Key Features:
✅ Multi-Indicator Confluence Strategy
Uses RSI, Stochastic, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and EMA crossover to identify high-confidence trade setups.
✅ Smart Risk Management
Choose between fixed lots or percentage-based risk. Customizable stop loss, take profit, and risk-reward ratio settings.
✅ Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic
Dynamic trailing stop system ensures profits are locked in while minimizing losses.
✅ Market Session Filters
Trade only during London, New York, or their overlap. Avoid low-volume or high-spread periods.
✅ Volatility Filter
Filters trades based on ATR and Bollinger Band squeeze to avoid uncertain conditions.
✅ One-Trade-at-a-Time Option
Prevents overtrading by managing one position per symbol at a time.
✅ Daily Trade Limit
Prevents overexposure with configurable daily trade cap.
✅ Performance Tracker
Built-in statistics for win rate, drawdown, and profit factor.
⚙️ Input Parameters:
-
Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades
-
Max Daily Trades: Limits daily trade count
-
Enable Buy/Sell Trades: Individually toggle trade directions
-
Multi-Indicator Controls: Enable/disable RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger, EMA
-
Risk Settings: Fixed lot size or % risk
-
Take Profit / Stop Loss / Risk Reward
-
Trailing Stop & Step
-
Session Time Filters
-
Volatility Filter via ATR & BB Squeeze
⚡ How It Works:
The EA analyzes new bars to determine trade opportunities using multiple indicators. Only high-confluence signals (minimum 3 out of 5 indicators) are executed. Entry, SL, TP, and position management are automated. Trades only occur during high-volume sessions and are filtered by spread and volatility.
💼 Recommended Pairs and Timeframes:
-
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD
-
Timeframes: M5, M15, M30
-
Account Type: ECN/RAW with tight spreads
-
Min Balance: $100+
-
Best During: London/New York sessions
🔒 Safety Features:
-
No Martingale
-
No Grid
-
No Arbitrage
-
Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
News/Low Volatility Filters
-
Full SL/TP visibility with trailing protection
📊 Backtest Tips:
-
Use "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" for best accuracy
-
Test on M5/M15 with real spread
-
Optimize indicator parameters based on symbol
🏁 Final Notes:
Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, Precision Scalper PRO delivers reliable and smart entries based on proven technical strategies. Trade smarter — not harder.
