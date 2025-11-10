Masaniello Risk Manager
- Utilità
- Adavesh Ambi
- Versione: 3.10
- Attivazioni: 5
https://youtu.be/P8x0ZxYflic--- ## **MASANIELLO PRO EA - Professional Money Management Trading System** ### **DESCRIPTION FOR MQL5 MARKETPLACE:** **Masaniello Pro EA** is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines the legendary Masaniello money management system with advanced visual trading tools. Perfect for traders of all levels who want to automate risk management and execute trades with precision. ### **KEY FEATURES:** **💰 Masaniello Money Management System** - Automatic bet progression based on win/loss sequences - Intelligent lot sizing calculation - Risk-controlled trading with configurable parameters - Supports both grid and martingale strategies - Real-time position tracking and management **👁️ Visual Trading Mode** - Draw SL/TP lines directly on your MT5 chart - Automatic order entry detection (BUY/SELL/PENDING) - Real-time visual zones with draggable handles - Color-coded risk/reward visualization - Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones clearly marked **📊 Dual Calculator Integration** 1. **Position Size Calculator** - Calculates optimal lot sizes based on risk percentage - Supports all broker types (2, 3, 4, 5-digit quotes) - Automatic pip value detection - Works with all asset classes (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities) 2. **Martingale/Masaniello Calculator** - Automatic sequence progression - Next bet amount calculation - Win/loss tracking - Total risk exposure monitoring - Supports custom risk parameters **🎯 Order Management** - Market orders (BUY/SELL) - Pending orders (BUY_STOP, SELL_STOP, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_LIMIT) - Partial close functionality (25%, 50%, 75%) - Close all positions with one click - Cancel all pending orders instantly **🛡️ Advanced Risk Management** - Smart trailing stop with configurable distance - Risk/Reward-based trailing - Emergency close button for quick exit - Magic number filtering (only manages your orders) - Real-time balance and equity monitoring **📈 Professional Dashboard** - Live balance and equity display - Daily profit/loss tracking - Open positions counter - Pending orders counter - Margin utilization display - Drawdown monitoring **⚙️ Customization Options** - Adjustable text and button colors - Configurable font sizes - Trailing stop parameters - Risk/Reward thresholds - Dashboard toggle on/off ### **SUPPORTED ASSETS:** ✅ All Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.) ✅ Cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD, ETH/USD, etc.) ✅ Metals (Gold, Silver, etc.) ✅ Indices (DAX, S&P 500, etc.) ✅ Commodities (Oil, Natural Gas, etc.) ### **BROKER COMPATIBILITY:** ✅ Works with all MT5 brokers ✅ Automatic pip value detection ✅ Handles 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit quotes ✅ Supports all order types and timeframes ### **HOW TO USE:** 1. **Setup**: Attach EA to any chart 2. **Configure**: Adjust input parameters (colors, trailing, dashboard) 3. **Visual Mode**: Draw SL/TP lines on chart → EA auto-detects 4. **Place Orders**: Click buttons or use visual mode 5. **Manage**: Use dashboard for real-time monitoring 6. **Close**: Partial or full close with one click ### **PERFECT FOR:** - Traders using Masaniello money management - Grid trading strategies - Risk management automation - Visual trading enthusiasts - Professional traders seeking precision - Beginners wanting automated risk control ### **BENEFITS:** ✅ Eliminates emotional trading decisions ✅ Consistent position sizing ✅ Professional money management ✅ Real-time visual feedback ✅ Automated order execution ✅ Risk-controlled trading ✅ Works on all timeframes ✅ No coding knowledge required ### **TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:** - Version: 3.10 - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Language: MQL5 - Timeframes: All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) - Symbols: All MT5 symbols - Account Types: All (Micro, Standard, ECN) ### **DISCLAIMER:** Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Test on a demo account first. --- This description is ready to copy-paste into MQL5 marketplace. It highlights all features, benefits, and technical details that appeal to traders.