HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta4

Introducing the HFT EA a dedicated tool tailored for High Frequency Trading (HFT) Prop Firm evaluation challenges.

Now with Version 1.2 and enhanced optimization.

Available on MT4 and MT5

MT5 Link: HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta5

Purpose-Built for Evaluation Accounts

HFT EA is engineered to operate within demo-based prop firm challenges, focusing on high-speed order execution during major sessions. It includes logic specifically adapted for market conditions during economic news releases.

Key Features

  • Smart Trade Activation: Trades open based on calculated volatility thresholds. Volatility filters are integrated to adapt across symbols and timeframes.
  • Customizable Risk Controls: Adjustable settings for daily limits and equity protection allow you to align with firm-specific rules.
  • Trailing Logic: Includes stop loss and trailing features to assist with capital preservation during evaluation attempts.
  • Session-Based Activity: Runs from late Asian session to late New York, aligning with high liquidity windows.

Platform Compatibility & VPS Requirement

  • Compatible with MT4 and MT5
  • Use on low-latency VPS is recommended to reduce execution delays

Important Note

HFT EA is specifically crafted for demo evaluation accounts associated with HFT Prop Firms.

It is not intended for use on:

  • Other types of prop firm challenges
  • Live broker accounts
  • Funded real-money accounts
  • Attempting to use it outside its intended scope may violate firm rules or platform expectations. Please read all usage guidelines carefully.

Questions?

If you're unsure about any requirements before starting a challenge, feel free to contact us directly.



