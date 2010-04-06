Fast Trades Manager for MT4

Introducing our advanced Fast Trades Manager for MT4

Designed to seamlessly copy trades and provide comprehensive trade statistics.

Link to MT5 version: Fast Trades Manager for MT5

Key features include:

  • Fast Trade Copying:

Efficiently copy trades from one broker to another, ensuring your strategies are implemented across different platforms.

  • MT5 support:

Fast copying between different terminal version, you copy trades from MT4 to MT5 or the opposite from MT5 to MT4 easier.

  • Symbol Copying with Suffixes:

Easily duplicate trades from one symbol to another, even when symbols have suffixes like "US30" to "US30m".

  • Master-Slave Tracking:

Maintain real-time synchronization with robust tracking between Master and Slave modes.

  • Single EA Setup:

Configure the EA as a Master on one account and a Slave on another for simplified operations.

  • Trade Statistics:

Monitor and analyze trade performance with customizable statistics by period, allowing you to track and optimize your trading strategies over different time frames.

This EA is perfect for traders who require efficient, real-time trade copying, comprehensive statistics, and robust management across multiple trading environments.



