KDJ Indicator for MT4

The KDJ indicator is a very useful momentum oscillation indicator made up of three indicator lines K, D, J.

Many people also refer to the KDJ indicator as a “random indicator” because it actually adds a J line as an auxiliary on the basis of a traditional random indicator (containing only K, D lines).

The KDJ indicator has a certain degree of comprehensiveness, drawing on the advantages of the William Indicator (WMSR) and Moving Averages (MA) to help investors better judge market trends and identify potential opportunities for market reversals.

Compared to many other technical analysis indicators, the KDJ indicator is unusually sensitive to short line movements and is therefore hailed by some traders as the “king of short line indicators”.

(Figure 1)

Parameters and calculation methods of the KDJ indicator

When calculating the KDJ indicator, first obtain an “immature random value” —RSV, which is similar to the William indicator; then moving average processing of the RSV gets a value of K, which is mainly to smooth the RSV; then moving average processing of the K value gets a value of D; and finally, a J value is obtained based on K, D values。

Calculation method of KDJ indicator

  • RSV = (Current closing price -21 day minimum)/(21 day high price -21 day minimum) ×100
  • K = MA（RSV, 3）
  • D = MA（K, 3）
  • J = 3K - 2D

KDJ Parameters

The KDJ indicator contains three parameters that are used to calculate RSV, K value, and D value, respectively:

THE RSV DEFAULT PARAMETER IS 21, WHICH REPRESENTS THE POSITION OF THE CURRENT CLOSING PRICE RELATIVE TO THE RECENT 21-DAY HIGHS AND LOWS.

The default parameter for K value is 3, i.e. the 3-day moving average for RSV.

The default parameter for the D value is 3, which is the 3-day moving average for the K value.

Key Points of the KDJ Indicator

  • The KDJ indicator evaluates momentum based on the closing price.

K, D values always oscillate up and down in the 0~100 range, while J values may be greater than 100 or less than 0.

  • The KDJ indicator can assess overbought and oversold.

Generally, K values above 80 are considered overbought; K values below 20 are considered oversold.

(Figure 2)

  • KDJ can release short line buy and sell signals.

The K line crosses the D line up at the low level as a fork, which is a potential buy signal; the K line crosses the D line at the high level down as a dead fork, which is a potential sell signal.

  • The KDJ indicator can be used to escape the top or the bottom.

When the J line rises above 100, there is a greater probability of forming the top of the market; when the J line falls below 0, there is a greater probability of forming the bottom of the market.

(Figure 3)

  • The KDJ indicator may be “attenuated”.

When the trend is strong, the KDJ indicator may continue to hover near the overbought or oversold area, a so-called “blunting” phenomenon. This usually indicates that the trend is strengthening, and at this time a fork or dead fork should not be viewed blindly as a reversal signal.

What to see KDJ | Case Study

FORK/FORK

Figure 4 is a cross or dead fork signal released by the KDJ indicator to aid trading. When the K line rises above 80, it means overbought, if the K line then crosses the D line downwards, a dead fork signal appears, which is a potential sell opportunity; similarly, when the K line falls below 20, it means oversold, and if the K line then crosses the D line upwards, a cross signal appears, a potential buy opportunity.

Back off

Figure 5 uses the KDJ indicator and the price movement to capture potential reversal opportunities. When the stock price breaks new lows, the KDJ indicator does not go lower in sync or even shows an uptrend. This phenomenon is called a “bottoming out”, suggesting that the stock price may move higher in the short term.

Trend Strengthening and Reversal

Figure 6 uses the KDJ indicator and MACD indicator to jointly confirm the trend intensification and determine the potential opportunity for a reversal of the trade. In a strong uptrend, the KDJ indicator may stay near the overbought area for a long time, hinting that the current trend is strengthening. This situation can be further confirmed by the MACD indicator, such as when the MACD indicator shows a clear bullish trend. In addition, it is also possible to determine the timing of a movement reversal based on these two indicators, for example, when both the KDJ indicator and the MACD indicator show a top break, the chances of a reversal downwards are greater.

Summary of KDJ Indicators

The KDJ indicator is a very useful momentum swing indicator primarily used to assess overbought and oversold.

The KDJ indicator is particularly suitable for use in turbulent markets, as KDJ indicators tend to be able to quickly release potential reversal signals when the market is oversold.

It should be noted that the KDJ indicator is very sensitive to short line movements, so error signals may be released frequently in some cases. In order to balance the KDJ indicator flaws, investors can use several lagging indicators at the same time to better support trading.

This content discusses technical analysis, and other approaches, including fundamental analysis, may provide different perspectives. The examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and do not reflect the expected results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal, which cannot guarantee the success of any investment strategy.

Key feature of this indicator:

+ Setting KDJ parameter

+ Notification: when trend change; when signal



Prodotti consigliati
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicatori
Questo è un indicatore MTF dei livelli di supporto e resistenza basato sugli   estremi dell'indicatore Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   e/o   Extended Fractals   con etichette dei prezzi (può essere disabilitato). È possibile selezionare TF più alti per la modalità MTF. Per impostazione predefinita, i livelli vengono generati in base ai punti indicatori ZigZag. I punti indicatori frattali possono essere utilizzati anche insieme a ZigZag o al suo posto. Per semplificare l'uso e risparmiare tempo di CPU,
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
Indicatori
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
Auto double push eng
Yasunao Koyama
Utilità
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・ Overview and required environment Generate a duplicate limit order reservation for manual orders or orders from other tools, etc. This is specialized to "simplify the ordering operation". For the analysis to decide ordering, please do your best by yourself, such as fishing for materials, deriving a rule of thumb, using other analysis tools and EA together, etc. Since version 1.28, the function of "automatically re-order after settlement" has been implemented. (This
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicatori
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicatori
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Weekly support and resistance levels
Antony Augustine
Indicatori
In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
LondonBreakout
SAMUEL EURFYL DAVIES
Experts
The EA shows great potential in all three major market breakouts - Asian(Tokyo), European(London), and North American(NewYork). This EA is a sophisticated adaption of the widely used Breakout strategy and has numerous parameters for you to fine tune if you wish, or you can simply run the EA with its default values to begin with. Both back testing and live testing have concluded positively, so I am proud to be able to share this EA with you after a number of month's hard work. The EA has been tes
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicatori
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
PivotSupportResistance
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicatori
PivotSupportResistance This indicator plots horizontal lines at daily pivot levels R3, R2, R1, Pivot, S1, S2, S3, where R means Resistance and S means Support. This indicator can be applied to any chart period, although daily pivots on charts with long periods are meaningless (if you switch your chart timeframe greater than daily chart, you will get alert and indicator will not work). Labels are shown for the most recent day's levels. There are no external inputs, so it is easy to use. Please re
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
Square dashboard
Chantal Sala
Indicatori
Square Dashboard is a new generation indicator that has the task of simplifying the technical analysis of the market and speeding up access to the charts. The logic of this indicator is really simple but effective, you can observe the daily, weekly and monthly opening values. The confluence of these values leads to the generation of the warning, red to identify bearish conditions, green to identify bullish conditions, while the gray color identifies the lateral condition. Having the whole market
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicatori
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Altri dall’autore
SV Divergence All with confirm
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Detect divergence (classic, hidden) price and all oscillator indicator include: RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Momentum, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Williams Percent Range (WPR), Relative Vigor Index (RVI), Rate of Change (ROC). Confirm reversal with dochian channel for to improve signal quality. Divergence is when the price of an asset is moving in the opposite direction of a technical   indicator , such as an oscillator, or is moving contrary to other data. Diverge
Real SMC same with Lux method for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
5 (3)
Indicatori
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price a
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Experts
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Indicatori
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Indicatori
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Indicatori
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Nadaraya Watson envelope for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Please note that the indicator is subject to repainting. The triangle labels are designed so that the indicator remains useful in real-time applications. Settings Window Size: Determin
Sessions by LUX in MT5
Minh Truong Pham
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Indicatori
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione