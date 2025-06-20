AuX

🟡 AuX – Precision Gold EA with Luxury Engineering

AuX is a finely engineered trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for traders who value both precision and sophistication, AuX combines adaptive algorithmic logic with responsive execution tailored for the dynamic behavior of gold.

Inspired by the speed and elegance of a Rolls-Royce, AuX moves with intelligence—analyzing market structures, reacting to range shifts, and aligning with directional bias through advanced candle recognition. Its internal architecture reflects deep attention to technical detail, providing a balanced approach that adapts to a wide range of gold trading conditions.

🔹 Built-in risk controls and adjustable trade logic
🔹 Time-based execution aligned with volatility windows
🔹 Clean integration with red and blue candlestick formations
🔹 Streamlined for low-latency, high-accuracy responses
🔹 Designed with a gold-class interface and smooth chart visuals

Whether you trade manually or use AuX as part of a broader strategy, it’s crafted to deliver structure, clarity, and refined execution in gold trading.


Рекомендуем также
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Эксперты
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Эксперты
GoldenRatioX — Скальпинг на золоте, доведённый до идеала GoldenRatioX — это мощная и интуитивная платформа для высокоскоростной торговли золотом, созданная специально для скальперов и активных трейдеров, работающих на грани секунд и стремящихся выжать максимум из каждого движения цены. После покупки обязательно свяжитесь со мной для получения настроек. Почему именно золото? Золото — это не просто актив. Это высоколиквидный и волатильный инструмент с чёткими уровнями, идеально подходящий для ска
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
VectorPrime — алгоритмическая система с многослойной векторной логикой VectorPrime — это автономная торговая система, разработанная для структурированного исполнения в условиях многотаймфреймового анализа рынка. В её основе лежит концепция векторного анализа, при которой динамика цены раскладывается на направленные импульсы и матричные структуры. Система рассматривает рыночные движения не как отдельные сигналы, а как взаимосвязанные векторы, формирующие целостную карту рынка. Ключевые модули Vec
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Эксперты
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
OrderBlock Precision Trader
Arnold Byarufu
Эксперты
Unlock the Precision of Market Movements with OrderBlock Precision Trader Welcome to the future of trading, where precision meets profitability. OrderBlock Precision Trader is not just an expert advisor; it's your personal trading ally designed to elevate your strategies and optimize your results. Packed with advanced features and a comprehensive trading approach, this EA opens the door to a new era of trading excellence. Are you ready to elevate your trading game and gain an edge in the finan
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Rebatron MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Блоги MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/764099 Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/135899 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/135900 Rebatron – треугольный хеджирующий советник для многопарной стратегии с низким плавающим курсом Rebatron – полностью автоматизированный советник, использующий треугольный метод хеджирования по трём основным валютным парам (пример): EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP Открывая синхронизированные позиции по этим парам, Rebatron формирует
Ai ACE
Zheng Zhi Yuan
5 (1)
Эксперты
Поскольку стратегия ограничена рыночной емкостью, лицензии выдаются в ограниченном количестве. После достижения лимита продукт будет снят с продажи. Второго шанса не будет. AI ACE использует чистую модель ценового поведения, объединяя анализ временных рядов и технологии глубокого обучения для создания интеллектуальной торговой стратегии, не требующей технических индикаторов. Поддерживает 28 основных валютных пар, прошёл тестирование на исторических данных за более чем 20 лет, демонстрируя крайн
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Эксперты
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
FlixTrade Guardian PRO
Lucas Leguisamo Mallo
1 (1)
Эксперты
FlixTrade Guardian PRO – XAUUSD Низкий Drawdown • Защита капитала • Долгосрочная стабильность FlixTrade Guardian PRO — это профессиональный MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor , предназначенный для трейдеров, которые отдают предпочтение защите капитала, контролируемому риску и долгосрочной стабильности вместо агрессивных и нестабильных стратегий. Разработан специально для XAUUSD (Золото) , этот EA построен для выживания в различных рыночных циклах, включая периоды высокой волатильности, фазы тренда и ко
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Эксперты
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Эксперты
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M5 time- For Back test Use 1 Mint OHLC Mode Upgraded with Best AI & Neural Network Features for Higher Accuracy in BTCUSD Trading- MUST BUY THIS PROFITABLE AI ROBOT!!  - Upgraded version Date 22Dec 2025 Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-maki
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Murray Grid EA
Dzmitry Kurylenka
Эксперты
Murray Grid EA: Продвинутый трейдинг с уровнями Мюррея и сеточной стратегией Murray Grid EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, который сочетает в себе точность уровней Мюррея и мощь сеточной торговой стратегии. Он предназначен для определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления и выполнения сделок с высокой точностью, а встроенная сеточная система помогает усреднять позиции и максимизировать потенциал прибыли во время трендовых движений. Ключевые особенности: Уровни Мюррея:   Автомат
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Эксперты
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
Market Trader AI Pro
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  EA not using grid, martingale, etc. The Expert Advisor works on LSTM neural network. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 29 standard symbols. Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads IMPORTANT:  It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Эксперты
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
Эксперты
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Умный прорыв с точностью отложенных ордеров "Nusantara" – это экспертный советник (EA), основанный на стратегии прорыва, которая улучшена с помощью дистанционного исполнения отложенных ордеров и оснащена системой переключения управления рисками. Разработан для серьезных трейдеров, которым нужна автоматизированная, безопасная стратегия, которая остается гибкой в ​​у
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (3)
Эксперты
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Этот советник был спроектирован, разработан и оптимизирован специально для вашего собственного использования. Это мощный советник (EA) для использования лучших и самых больших возможностей в инструменте EURJPY, во всех фазах тренда, от начала до конца, на таймфрейме H1 и на платформе MT5. Впечатляющая точность, производительность и последовательность в бэктестах за последние 3 года. Советник работает как охотник, снайпер, анализируя движение цены, ее силу и тренд,
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Эксперты
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
С этим продуктом покупают
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Эксперты
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Советник Jackal – Торговая стратегия Работает в реальном режиме 4 месяца После покупки все продукты останутся бесплатными навсегда.  Скачать файл настроек  Золото M1 | ECN-счёт: Работает с любым брокером Jackal EA основан на многоуровневой и интеллектуальной стратегии прорыва, сочетающей продвинутое управление рисками и прибылью для адаптации к рыночной динамике. 1. Стратегия ловушки прорыва После подтверждения рыночных условий, советник размещает два отложенных ордера в противоположных на
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Эксперты
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Эксперты
Описание APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE — это торговый советник, основанный на стратегии возврата к среднему. Он определяет чрезмерные рыночные движения и реагирует с помощью логики, направленной против тренда, согласно заранее заданным условиям. Система включает встроенные элементы управления рисками, такие как опциональные дневные лимиты убытков и конфигурируемые механизмы выхода. Пользователь может настраивать параметры в зависимости от размера счёта или условий оценки. Тестирование на историческ
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Эксперты
Наша команда - @Supremacy_Lab - рада представить свой первый продукт - EA_Supremacy_NT - уникальное техническое решение для day трейдинга, скальпинга и следования за трендом. EA_Supremacy_NT - это неавтоматическая версия нашего основного автоматизированного советника, который будет опубликован позже. Это действительно инновационный продукт, основанный на нетрадиционном подходе к обработке рыночных данных. Заложенный в основу алгоритм позволяет трейдерам извлекать максимально возможную прибыль
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Эксперты
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Эксперты
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Эксперты
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Эксперты
Познакомьтесь с Master Oscillators, ботом, который делает торговлю простой и гибкой! Выбирайте сигналы RSI, CCI или Stochastic и создавайте свою собственную стратегию. Этот бот предлагает вам множество инструментов, таких как фильтр MA, динамические размеры лотов, калькулятор Критерия Келли, динамические уровни SL и TP, и многое другое. Независимо от вашего стиля торговли, Master Oscillators здесь для вас. Он предоставляет вам важную информацию, статистику и многое другое, при этом всегда обеспе
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Эксперты
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Эксперты
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — советник MT5 Обзор CRYSTAL AI PRO — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) и основных валютных пар. Управляет входами, SL/TP, трейлингом и контролем просадки по фиксированным правилам. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Требования Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Тип счёта: ECN/RAW рекомендуется Подключение: 24/7 (желательно VPS) Таймфреймы: M1–H4 Начальная настройка Включите Algo Trading . Прикрепите советник к графику (один символ — один график). В Input
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Эксперты
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Эксперты
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
Другие продукты этого автора
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
QfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
QfG is highly risky be wise Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value  Take cautious of losses made. Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials Best professional outlook  Best for get quick fast scheme Happy trading pals QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Эксперты
Экспертный Советник с рейтингом 5 звёзд — FundPass Pro Представляем FundPass Pro: Идеальное AI-решение "подключи и торгуй" для всех типов счетов и испытаний проп-фирм ️ Важное уведомление : Для обеспечения совместимости со всеми типами счетов , включая счета проп-фирм и стандартные личные счета, необходимо включить режим "Prop Firm Mode" во входных параметрах . Несоблюдение этого условия может привести к работе советника в режиме, нарушающем правила проп-фирм. Обзор: FundPass Pro — это вы
Scaltrix
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format. With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or
Goldora
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution. Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in
Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
ArcaneX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution Introduction ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market e
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
Ai Gold Killer
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
AI GOLD KILLER – The Ultimate Gold Market Dominator AI GOLD KILLER is a next-generation, fully AI-engineered gold scalping powerhouse , precisely built to hunt fast market movements, strike within seconds, and dominate XAU/USD with ruthless speed and accuracy . It operates as a high-frequency AI scalping engine , targeting quick, high-probability entries designed for rapid profit capture , making it ideal for traders who want fast execution and aggressive performance . This is not a normal Expe
Фильтр:
Blazy Software
66
Blazy Software 2025.11.23 22:09 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Faith Wairimu Kariuki
1038
Ответ разработчика Faith Wairimu Kariuki 2025.11.24 06:09
Thank you soo much "Blazy Software" for the Review, I truly honor and apprecieate you, God bless you Richly.
Ответ на отзыв