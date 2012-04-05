Advanced ORB Gold



         ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System

Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection

Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with #SmartRecovery and #AutoRecoverySystem that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading.

🎯 Key Features:

 Real-Time Market Scanner - Live chart analysis with ATR & ADX volatility filters
 High-Impact News Filter - Avoids trading during major news events (5 customizable times)
 No Overtrade Protection - One position at a time with built-in margin safety
 Fully Adjustable Inputs - Customize SL, TP, lot size, risk % to match your capital
 Low Capital Friendly - Trade from $300 on RAW/ECN accounts
 Tight Spread Optimized - Works perfectly with ECN, STP, and low-spread brokers

📊 Advanced Recovery System:

  • Opposite entry at SL with 2x lot size
  • Continues until profitable trade
  • Automatic reset on profit
  • Margin-safe execution
  • Maximum recovery depth control

🎨 Enhanced Dashboard:

Account stats, win rate, max drawdown, total profit %, equity, balance - all displayed on-chart in real-time.

💼 Perfect For:

  • Accounts from $300 to $100,000+
  • ECN/RAW/Standard accounts
  • Traders who want automated recovery
  • Low-spread environments ( XAUUSD, major pairs)

All inputs adjustable - Tailor the EA to YOUR risk tolerance and capital size!

Compatible with MT5 Build 3640+ | Netting Accounts | Fully tested on EURUSD & XAUUSD

🎯 INTELLIGENT TRADING SYSTEM WITH SMART RECOVERY

Advanced ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategy enhanced with institutional-grade risk management and market analysis tools.

⚡ KEY FEATURES

🔄 SMART RECOVERY & AUTO RECOVERY SYSTEM

  • Automatic opposite-entry on SL with 2x lot sizing
  • Intelligent recovery chain until profit target reached
  • Built-in margin protection prevents over-leveraging
  • Auto-reset on profitable trades

🛡️ NO OVER-TRADING PROTECTION

  • One-trade-at-a-time policy
  • Daily profit target with auto-pause/resume
  • Maximum recovery depth limits
  • Spread filter prevents high-cost entries

📊 REAL-TIME CHART SCANNER FOR LIVE ANALYSIS

  • ATR-based Volatility Scanner - Avoids low volatility & ranging markets
  • ADX Trend Strength Filter - Only trades strong trending conditions
  • Spread Stability Check - Ensures tight, stable spreads
  • Live dashboard shows market conditions in real-time

📰 HIGH-IMPACT NEWS FILTER

  • 5 customizable news time slots
  • Configurable blackout periods (before/after news)
  • Automatic trading suspension during major events
  • Protects against volatile news-driven spikes

⚙️ FULLY ADJUSTABLE INPUTS

  • Risk per trade (% of equity)
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit (points)
  • Martingale multiplier & max steps
  • Trailing TP activation & step size
  • Volatility thresholds (ATR/ADX)
  • Buffer zones for retest entries
  • All timeframes supported

💰 FLEXIBLE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Start from just $100 on cent/micro accounts
  • Optimized for RAW & ECN accounts
  • Works with ANY tight spread broker
  • Equity-based lot sizing adapts to account growth

📈 TRADING LOGIC

  1. ORB Detection - Identifies H4/H8 opening range high/low
  2. Breakout Confirmation - Waits for clean breakout above/below range
  3. Retest Entry - Enters on pullback to ORB level (Buy above, Sell below)
  4. Market Validation - Checks volatility, trend strength, spread before entry
  5. Smart Trailing - Activates after profit threshold, locks in gains
  6. Recovery Mode - On SL hit, places opposite trade with 2x lot at SL price level
  7. Profit Reset - Any profitable close resets recovery system

🎨 ENHANCED FEATURES

 Real-Time Dashboard - Account info, equity, balance, max DD, total profit %, win rate
 Market Condition Display - ATR, ADX, news status, spread, current lot
 Color-Coded Alerts - Green (tradeable), Red (blocked), Orange (warning)
 Full Statistics Tracking - Lifetime performance metrics on chart
 Broker-Safe - Respects stop levels, freeze levels, margin requirements
 Log Optimized - Minimal logging prevents system slowdowns

🔧 ACCOUNT COMPATIBILITY

 Raw Spread Accounts (0-1 pip spread)
 ECN Accounts (commission-based)
 Standard Accounts (2-3 pip spread)
 Cent Accounts ($100 minimum)
 Micro Accounts (small capital)
 Netting & Hedging (MT5 all modes)

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative:

  • Risk: 0.1% per trade
  • Starting capital: $300+
  • Max martingale steps: 4
  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Moderate:

  • Risk: 0.5% per trade
  • Starting capital: $1000+
  • Max martingale steps: 5-6
  • Symbols: Major pairs + XAUUSD

Aggressive:

  • Risk: 1-2% per trade
  • Starting capital: $5000+
  • Max martingale steps: 7
  • Symbols: All majors + metals

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

✅ Test on demo first with your broker's conditions
✅ Use VPS for 24/7 operation (recommended)
✅ Monitor first few days to optimize settings
✅ Works best with tight spread brokers (<2 pips)
✅ Set news times according to your broker's server time

🏆 WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?

✔️ Smart, Not Aggressive - Intelligent recovery vs blind martingale
✔️ Market-Aware - Won't trade poor conditions
✔️ Margin-Safe - Built-in protection prevents account blow-up
✔️ Fully Transparent - See everything on dashboard
✔️ Battle-Tested - Handles all market conditions
✔️ Professional Grade - Institutional-quality risk management


