Advanced ORB Gold
- 专家
- Dodong Christian Arnon
- 版本: 4.2
- 激活: 5
ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System
Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection
Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with #SmartRecovery and #AutoRecoverySystem that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading.
🎯 Key Features:
✅ Real-Time Market Scanner - Live chart analysis with ATR & ADX volatility filters
✅ High-Impact News Filter - Avoids trading during major news events (5 customizable times)
✅ No Overtrade Protection - One position at a time with built-in margin safety
✅ Fully Adjustable Inputs - Customize SL, TP, lot size, risk % to match your capital
✅ Low Capital Friendly - Trade from $300 on RAW/ECN accounts
✅ Tight Spread Optimized - Works perfectly with ECN, STP, and low-spread brokers
📊 Advanced Recovery System:
- Opposite entry at SL with 2x lot size
- Continues until profitable trade
- Automatic reset on profit
- Margin-safe execution
- Maximum recovery depth control
🎨 Enhanced Dashboard:
Account stats, win rate, max drawdown, total profit %, equity, balance - all displayed on-chart in real-time.
💼 Perfect For:
- Accounts from $300 to $100,000+
- ECN/RAW/Standard accounts
- Traders who want automated recovery
- Low-spread environments ( XAUUSD, major pairs)
All inputs adjustable - Tailor the EA to YOUR risk tolerance and capital size!
Compatible with MT5 Build 3640+ | Netting Accounts | Fully tested on EURUSD & XAUUSD
🎯 INTELLIGENT TRADING SYSTEM WITH SMART RECOVERY
Advanced ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategy enhanced with institutional-grade risk management and market analysis tools.
⚡ KEY FEATURES
🔄 SMART RECOVERY & AUTO RECOVERY SYSTEM
- Automatic opposite-entry on SL with 2x lot sizing
- Intelligent recovery chain until profit target reached
- Built-in margin protection prevents over-leveraging
- Auto-reset on profitable trades
🛡️ NO OVER-TRADING PROTECTION
- One-trade-at-a-time policy
- Daily profit target with auto-pause/resume
- Maximum recovery depth limits
- Spread filter prevents high-cost entries
📊 REAL-TIME CHART SCANNER FOR LIVE ANALYSIS
- ATR-based Volatility Scanner - Avoids low volatility & ranging markets
- ADX Trend Strength Filter - Only trades strong trending conditions
- Spread Stability Check - Ensures tight, stable spreads
- Live dashboard shows market conditions in real-time
📰 HIGH-IMPACT NEWS FILTER
- 5 customizable news time slots
- Configurable blackout periods (before/after news)
- Automatic trading suspension during major events
- Protects against volatile news-driven spikes
⚙️ FULLY ADJUSTABLE INPUTS
- Risk per trade (% of equity)
- Stop Loss & Take Profit (points)
- Martingale multiplier & max steps
- Trailing TP activation & step size
- Volatility thresholds (ATR/ADX)
- Buffer zones for retest entries
- All timeframes supported
💰 FLEXIBLE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
- Start from just $100 on cent/micro accounts
- Optimized for RAW & ECN accounts
- Works with ANY tight spread broker
- Equity-based lot sizing adapts to account growth
📈 TRADING LOGIC
- ORB Detection - Identifies H4/H8 opening range high/low
- Breakout Confirmation - Waits for clean breakout above/below range
- Retest Entry - Enters on pullback to ORB level (Buy above, Sell below)
- Market Validation - Checks volatility, trend strength, spread before entry
- Smart Trailing - Activates after profit threshold, locks in gains
- Recovery Mode - On SL hit, places opposite trade with 2x lot at SL price level
- Profit Reset - Any profitable close resets recovery system
🎨 ENHANCED FEATURES
✅ Real-Time Dashboard - Account info, equity, balance, max DD, total profit %, win rate
✅ Market Condition Display - ATR, ADX, news status, spread, current lot
✅ Color-Coded Alerts - Green (tradeable), Red (blocked), Orange (warning)
✅ Full Statistics Tracking - Lifetime performance metrics on chart
✅ Broker-Safe - Respects stop levels, freeze levels, margin requirements
✅ Log Optimized - Minimal logging prevents system slowdowns
🔧 ACCOUNT COMPATIBILITY
✅ Raw Spread Accounts (0-1 pip spread)
✅ ECN Accounts (commission-based)
✅ Standard Accounts (2-3 pip spread)
✅ Cent Accounts ($100 minimum)
✅ Micro Accounts (small capital)
✅ Netting & Hedging (MT5 all modes)
📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Conservative:
- Risk: 0.1% per trade
- Starting capital: $300+
- Max martingale steps: 4
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
Moderate:
- Risk: 0.5% per trade
- Starting capital: $1000+
- Max martingale steps: 5-6
- Symbols: Major pairs + XAUUSD
Aggressive:
- Risk: 1-2% per trade
- Starting capital: $5000+
- Max martingale steps: 7
- Symbols: All majors + metals
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
✅ Test on demo first with your broker's conditions
✅ Use VPS for 24/7 operation (recommended)
✅ Monitor first few days to optimize settings
✅ Works best with tight spread brokers (<2 pips)
✅ Set news times according to your broker's server time
🏆 WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?
✔️ Smart, Not Aggressive - Intelligent recovery vs blind martingale
✔️ Market-Aware - Won't trade poor conditions
✔️ Margin-Safe - Built-in protection prevents account blow-up
✔️ Fully Transparent - See everything on dashboard
✔️ Battle-Tested - Handles all market conditions
✔️ Professional Grade - Institutional-quality risk management