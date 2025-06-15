Accumulo

5

Accumulo – Automatic EA for multi-symbol trading

Accumulo is an automated trading tool that applies a bi-directional grid strategy with volume control. It uses technical indicators such as ATR, MA, and CCI to determine entry and exit points. All operations are automated and require no complex user configuration.

Accumulo is designed to work across different types of markets and instruments, including currency pairs, precious metals, and digital assets. It can run on multiple charts at the same time without consuming high system resources, making it suitable for use on standard VPS setups.

Features:

  • Places and closes orders based on short-term trend and market volatility.

  • Spacing and take profit levels are calculated automatically using ATR.

  • No manual setup needed after installation.

  • Can be attached to multiple charts simultaneously.

Suggested Use:

Users may consider testing the product on:

  • EURUSD on M1 timeframe

  • BTCUSD on H1 timeframe

  • XAUUSD on H4 timeframe

Testing helps users evaluate compatibility across instruments and choose setups that match their trading preferences.

System Requirements:

  • Should run on VPS for continuous operation.

  • Recommended on low-spread accounts with leverage from 1:100.

Accumulo is suitable for users looking to automate parts of their trading process with clear, structured order management.

If you’ve used Accumulo, we’d truly appreciate your honest review and feedback. Whether it’s a positive experience or a suggestion for improvement, your input helps us enhance the EA for everyone.

👉 We listen. We improve. Thank you for being part of the Accumulo journey!


Recensioni 1
Konstantin Grihin
218
Konstantin Grihin 2025.10.07 07:24 
 

советник очень интересный .на золото конечно лучше его не ставить . у меня вопрос можно ли сделать вариант советника который будет закрывать противоположные серии по общей прибыли?

Hoang Loc Tran
593
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hoang Loc Tran 2025.10.30 08:39
You may want to try SniperGrid Shield EA — it’s a low-cost premium version designed with user safety as the top priority.
Rispondi alla recensione