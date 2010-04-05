FlashStrader
- Experts
- Mhd Noureddin Neda Al Ghafeer
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
FlashTrader relies on a powerful combination of scalping and trend strategies, supported by smart indicators such as: and more than 5 professionally built-in strategies. for XAUUSD
✅ Backtest Results:
* Stable cumulative growth with a clear upward trend from the start to the end of the test.
* Execution accuracy rate: 89.70%
* The bot maintains a balance between profit and risk, with a high ability to recover from drawdowns.
* Testing was conducted using Every Tick Mode (the most accurate backtesting model available in MT4).
⚡ Features:
* Works on fast time frames such as M5 and M15
* Opens up to 5 trades simultaneously
* Smart boost when Price Action conditions are met
* Compatible with all account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)
Recommended capital of at least $1000 /15M frame