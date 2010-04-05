FlashStrader

FlashTrader relies on a powerful combination of scalping and trend strategies, supported by smart indicators such as: and more than 5 professionally built-in strategies. for XAUUSD





✅ Backtest Results:

* Stable cumulative growth with a clear upward trend from the start to the end of the test.

* Execution accuracy rate: 89.70%

* The bot maintains a balance between profit and risk, with a high ability to recover from drawdowns.

* Testing was conducted using Every Tick Mode (the most accurate backtesting model available in MT4).





⚡ Features:

* Works on fast time frames such as M5 and M15

* Opens up to 5 trades simultaneously

* Smart boost when Price Action conditions are met

* Compatible with all account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)

Recommended capital of at least $1000 /15M frame



